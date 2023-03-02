U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

India e-Waste Management Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Government Initiatives, Market Influencers, Competitive Landscape, COVID-19 Impacts, Socio-economic Indicators

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-waste Management market in India 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

India has become the largest producer of e-waste after China and the United States

More than 95% of this waste is handled by the informal sector, which only adds to the problem. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, India generated 1.71 million metric tons of e-waste as compared to the worldwide e-waste generation which stood at 59.40 million metric tons.

Growth in the IT and communication sectors has enhanced the usage of electronic equipment exponentially. Faster upgradation of electronic products is forcing consumers to discard old electronic products very quickly, which, in turn, adds e-waste to the solid waste stream. The growing problem of e-waste calls for greater emphasis on recycling e-waste and better e-waste management.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

India is already the third-largest e-waste generator in the world after the US and China, and the volume growth is consistently rising. According to a study by KPMG and ASSOCHAM, computer equipment stands for almost 70% of e-waste in India, followed by telecom/phones (12%), electrical equipment (8%), and medical equipment (7%).

India ranks 177 amongst 180 countries and is among the bottom five countries on the Environmental Performance Index 2018. This was linked to poor performance in the environmental health policy and deaths due to air pollution categories.

Market Influencers:

With rising purchasing power and a rising trend in disposable income, the sales of these electronics are increasing steadily. Additionally, introducing new items with improved features and extra services encourages users to replace outdated products with more recent models. Also, the need to recycle, repair, and reuse metal-based electronics has increased. As a result, these problems would undoubtedly prompt producers of electronic goods to search for raw materials from recovered e-waste.

Despite these advantages, the e-waste market in India faces some major challenges such as a lack of awareness, safety concerns, and high recycling costs. Most consumers have less knowledge about the hazardous nature of e-waste components or the outcome of improper disposal.

They do not know about e-waste management in India, which is done by urban municipal or state government bodies. The disassembly process also presents the potential for worker exposure to airborne contaminants such as lead, mercury, and combustible dust, which cause significant health impacts.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction
3.1. Market definition and structure

Chapter 4: Market Overview
4.1. Global e-waste management market - An Overview
4.1.1. Global e-waste management market - By volume (FY 2018 - FY 2022)
4.1.2. Global e-waste market revenue (FY 2020 - FY 2021)
4.2. E-waste management market in India - An Overview
4.2.1 E- waste management market in India - By volume (FY 2018 - FY 2022)

Chapter 5: COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.1. COVID-19 impact analysis
5.2. E-waste in post pandemic era

Chapter 6: Market Trend Analysis
6.1. Market trend analysis

Chapter 7: Government initiatives
7.1. Government initiatives

Chapter 8: Market Influencers
8.1. Market drivers
8.2. Market challengers

Chapter 9: Competitive landscape
9.1. Key players
9.2. Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited

  • Company information

  • Business description

  • Products/Services

  • Key people

9.3. EcoReco Recycling Limited
9.4. Adatte E Waste Management Private Limited
9.5. Attero Recycling Private Limited
9.6. E Incarnation Recycling Private Limited
9.7. Ecobirdd Recycling Company Private Limited
9.8. ECS Environment Private Limited
9.9. Exigo Recycling Private Limited
9.10. Virogreen India Private Limited
9.11. Z Enviro Industries Private Limited

Chapter 10: Recent developments

