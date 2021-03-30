India Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Report 2021: Two-wheeler Segment is Witnessing the Emergence of a Number of Start-ups, which is Driving Competition and Advancements in Technology
DUBLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Electric Vehicle (EV) Market 2021: Profiles of Key EV Manufacturers Making an Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study profiles the major EV manufacturers making an impact on the Indian market, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra and international giants such as Toyota, Renault, and Honda. The study also looks at start-ups that are innovating in the electric two-wheeler space (Athere and Ampere, for instance).
The automotive industry is rapidly evolving in terms of technology and its ability to tackle environmental issues. Electric vehicles (EVs) have been introduced as a clean energy initiative as they offer low or zero emissions and have come a long way to become an integral part of OEMs' business strategies. Automakers are creating separate EV business units to prepare themselves for the expected EV boom. However, the surge in EV demand will create significant demand for charging infrastructure; safety regulations and standards will also have to be implemented.
India is still a nascent market in terms of EVs; nevertheless, OEMs have started experimenting and preparing themselves for the inevitable - a future that is electric. Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were the first entrants in the EV market, and Maruti Suzuki plans to enter this space in the near term with a small compact EV as its first offering.
Taking into account early adoption trends, eMobility will first penetrate the commercial and the fleet markets. Although mass adoption is not likely to happen in the short term, two wheelers and three wheelers are likely to witness substantial success right away. Battery capacity, especially for electric two wheelers, is likely to be a non-issue as bikes and mopeds are mainly used for inter-city travel/short distances; therefore, two wheelers are likely to be immensely successful.
eCommerce companies (Amazon, for example) are launching initiatives to use eMobility for last-mile deliveries to reduce carbon footprint. India is experimenting with eMobility for public transport and has deployed electric inter-city buses across some of the major cities. The electric two-wheeler market in India holds significant potential, especially because the country is the world's largest two-wheeler market in sales as well as production (ranked behind China).
This research service contains:
OEM overviews
Information about OEM R&D, EV product offerings, product specifications, partnerships, and future plans
A segment-wise analysis of current vehicle portfolios
Battery specification roadmaps
A summary of overall EV strategy and segment focus
Profiles of key two-wheeler EV start-ups
Key Issues Addressed
At present, which companies are actively participating in the Indian EV market?
What are the product strategies of these market participants?
Which segments are OEMs likely to prioritize by 2025?
Which companies are key participants in the two-wheeler start-up space?
What are the current/future offerings of these start-ups? What are their funding targets?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Strategic Imperative on the Indian Electric Vehicle Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Key OEMs in the Indian EV Market
Indian Electric Vehicle Market Overview
3. Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti)
Overview
Vehicle Segment-wise Analysis
Battery Specification - Roadmap
Summary
4. Tata Motors
Overview
Vehicle Segment-wise Analysis
Battery Specification - Roadmap
Summary
5. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (Mahindra)
Overview
Vehicle Segment-wise Analysis
Battery Specification - Roadmap
Summary
6. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (Toyota)
Overview
Vehicle Segment-wise Analysis
Summary
7. Renault
Overview
Summary
8. Honda Cars India Limited (Honda Cars)
Overview
Vehicle Segment-wise Analysis
Summary
9. Key Electric Two-wheeler Start-up Profiles
Ather Energy - Overview
Ampere Electric Vehicles - Overview
Jitendra Electric Vehicles - Overview
Okinawa Scooters - Overview
Tork Motorcycles - Overview
Yulu Scooters - Overview
Bounce Scooters - Overview
10. Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1: Strong Distribution Channels for Geographic Expansion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/og6sya
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-electric-vehicle-ev-market-report-2021-two-wheeler-segment-is-witnessing-the-emergence-of-a-number-of-start-ups-which-is-driving-competition-and-advancements-in-technology-301258817.html
SOURCE Research and Markets