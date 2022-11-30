U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,953.25
    -4.38 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,712.10
    -140.43 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,029.53
    +45.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.81
    -5.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.59
    +2.39 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +5.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.45 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0368
    +0.0033 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7650
    +0.0170 (+0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1975
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.7580
    +1.1240 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,836.27
    +451.82 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.57
    -1.13 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.05
    +73.05 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

India Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market to Reach $3.29 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Surge in need for faster time-to-market in product development and rise in need for better communication & collaboration among businesses have boosted the growth of the india enterprise agile transformation services market. The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market as it increased the awareness among the end user and growing need to adopt agile to survive the sudden change.

Portland, OR , Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the India enterprise agile transformation services market generated $478.18 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.29 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32330

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$478.18 million

Market Size in 2031

$3.29 billion

CAGR

21.6%

No. of Pages in Report

168

Segments Covered

Methodology, Service Type, Enterprise Size, and Industry Vertical

Drivers

Surge in need for faster time-to-market in product development

Rise in need for better communication & collaboration among businesses

Opportunities

Benefits of agile transformation

Restraints

Issues associated with adoption of agile transformation

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market as it increased the awareness among the end user and growing need to adopt agile to survive the sudden change.

  • Companies had to adopt work from home culture and needed to improve their technical capabilities, which fueled the market growth.

The India enterprise agile transformation services market is segmented into methodology, service type, enterprise size, and industry vertical.

Based on methodology, the scrum segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the kanban segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of service type, the agile consulting segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to more than half of the market. On the contrary, the agile development segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32330

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the SMEs segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of industry vertical, the retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period. However, the IT and telecom segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the market.

The India enterprise agile transformation services market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Accenture Plc., Agile Sparks, Broadcom Inc., Endava Plc, Hexaware Technologies Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, LeadingAgile, Symphony Solutions, Xebia Group, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Infosys Limited, and Infostretch Corporation.

Buy this Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ad78d541eb5f0e18b4af2f7e5682ecd8

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • CrowdStrike stock sinks after missing revenue expectations

    Shares of CrowdStrike plummeted after the company's third-quarter earnings results showed its Q4 revenue guidance missed expectations.

  • Will SoFi Hit $10 in 2023?

    It has been a difficult year for SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders, with shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company down a whopping 70% so far this year. Like most tech and fintech stocks, the company has struggled in the face of rising interest rates, volatile market conditions, and a bleak economic outlook including the potential for a recession sometime in 2023 or 2024. The company has also taken several big steps, including completing its purchase of Golden Pacific Bancorp and its accompanying bank charter at the very start of this year.

  • Banks are short more than $1 trillion in capital, says this analyst, who fears the shortfall will only get worse

    If bank assets are marked to market, the U.S. sector is insolvent, according to an independent analyst.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • 15 Biggest Copper Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest copper companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Copper Companies in the World. Copper is the third most used metal in the world with Chile as its biggest producer and China as its biggest importer. Copper price […]

  • 3 Reasons Nvidia Could Crush the Market in 2023

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) look set to end 2022 on a high -- the stock is up 20% in the past month, and the company's latest results seem to give Wall Street hope that its fortunes could turn around in 2023. The segment's revenue increased 31% year over year to $3.8 billion, accounting for 64% of the company's top line.

  • China EV Sales: Nio, Li, XPeng, BYD Continue To Soar Amid More Hopeful Signs

    China EV sales are seen rising in the final months of 2022. Covid lockdowns and supply issues have weighed on Nio and rivals.

  • David Tepper Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article we delve into the David Tepper Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks. Click to skip ahead to the David Tepper Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) are some of the top stock picks of billionaire money manager and Carolina Panthers owner David […]

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW investor one-year losses grow to 60% as the stock sheds US$2.2b this past week

    Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And unfortunately for Snowflake Inc. ( NYSE:SNOW...

  • Analysts Are More Bearish On Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Than They Used To Be

    Today is shaping up negative for Silvergate Capital Corporation ( NYSE:SI ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering...

  • Amazon stock: Here's how bad one analyst thinks it could get

    Amazon's stock could see some further selling. Here's how much, estimates one tech analyst.

  • Micron (MU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Micron (MU) closed at $55.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.13% move from the prior day.

  • 3 Reasons to Be Bearish on Shopify Stock

    Today's video focuses on Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and understanding some bearish points shrouding this company. While Shopify has numerous growth opportunities, investors should take time to understand some risks.

  • CrowdStrike stock plunges on weaker outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for CrowdStrike.

  • Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends

    Royal Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of four cents or three per cent, to $1.32 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2023, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2023.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver ahead of Powell's speech

    U.S. stocks rebound from a sluggish start to the week as investors await comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s scheduled speech.

  • Retired? 5 Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy in 2023

    Stocks are in an ongoing bear market, and bonds, typically considered less volatile than stocks, have had one of the worst years for the asset class in generations. Dividend stocks aren't a silver bullet, but they have some perks, including passive income and the upside of share price gains when the market eventually enters a new uptrend. Retirees can sprinkle some high-yield dividend stocks into a diversified portfolio, including these five stocks yielding 5% or more.

  • Credit Suisse shares sink to new record lows, bonds tumble

    Credit Suisse shares and bonds took another hit on Wednesday in a sign the embattled Swiss bank is struggling to regain investor confidence ahead of a planned $2.4 billion fundraising to help pay for a major overhaul. Credit Suisse rights for its 2.24 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion) share issue were down 3%, having reversed initial gains. The bank's bonds were also under pressure, with additional tier 1 dollar bonds down as much as 2.7 cents and many sinking below the levels seen during a sell off in the bank's shares and bonds in early October, Tradeweb data showed.

  • Wall Street Expects Further Gains for Surging Horizon Therapeutics Stock

    Horizon Therapeutics shares are up 32% in premarket trading on Wednesday, which values the company north of $23 billion. The rare-disease biotech said Tuesday that it had entered into “highly preliminary” deal talks with several pharmaceutical giants following [a Wall Street Journal report](https://www.wsj.com/articles/horizon-therapeutics-fields-takeover-interest-from-pharma-giants-11669756919) that the biotech company was fielding takeover interest. Investors think those talks will lead to act