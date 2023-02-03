U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,145.87
    -33.89 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,899.78
    -154.16 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,066.23
    -134.59 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,992.58
    -8.64 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.18
    +1.30 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.80
    -41.00 (-2.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    -0.98 (-4.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0815
    -0.0096 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4930
    +0.0970 (+2.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2069
    -0.0160 (-1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1630
    +2.5590 (+1.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,479.42
    -201.37 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.90
    +0.05 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,881.62
    +61.46 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

India Ethanol Market Analysis to 2030 - Featuring Balrampur Chini Mills, Mawana Sugars, HPCL Biofuels and Jeypore Sugar Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Ethanol Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Process, Demand & Supply, Grade, Source, Purity, End Use, Distribution Channel, Region, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Ethanol market demand stood at 3250 Million Litres in FY2021 and is forecast to reach 5412.06 Million Litres by FY2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 8.25% until FY2030.

Companies Mentioned

  • India Glycols, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar

  • Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.

  • Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.

  • Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.

  • Mawana Sugars Ltd.

  • HPCL Biofuels Limited

  • Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd.

  • Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd.

  • BSM Sugar

  • E.I.D Parry India Ltd

The Indian Ethanol (also called Ethyl Alcohol) market is projected to expand aggressively in the forecast period on the back of increased Ethanol consumption in fuel additives and beverages. Moreover, heavy investments made by the Government of India towards converting excess sugar to Ethanol, further strengthened by the government's vision to create an Ethanol Economy will accelerate the Ethanol demand in the forecast period.

With the start of National Biofuel Policy 2018, which has put forth an Ethanol blending target of 10% by 2022 and 20% by 2030 from the current rate of 2-3%, Ethanol demand is set to grow by leaps and bounds in the period of forecast. Over the past five years, the Indian government has been encouraging Ethanol capacity expansion to cut its dependency on imported crude oil and channelize the excess sugar inventories into Ethanol production. These factors will further propel the growth of the Ethanol market in India.

Ethanol is also a prominent alcoholic beverage, mainly found in beer, cider, wine, and spirits. Hence factors such as changing lifestyle along with growing adoption of the western culture are likely to drive the demand for Ethanol in the country. The increasing production of wine and other alcoholic beverages would further contribute to the growth of the Ethyl alcohol market during the forecast period.

Because of its broad-spectrum germicidal properties, Ethanol also finds several applications in disinfectants and has been strongly recommended by WHO as an important constituent in alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Increasing demand for disinfectants with rising health consciousness among people will further escalate the Ethanol demand in the coming years.

However, the COVID-19 outbreak rendered an unprecedented slump in the fuel demand as transportation and logistics remained hit due to lockdown measures taken to contain the virus spread. Despite the crash in fuel demand, Ethanol players remained opportunistic as demand from the hand sanitizer segment broke records since the pandemic hit the country. Ethanol is an essential ingredient in the production of alcohol-based hand sanitizers and has been recommended by WHO in potentially deactivating the virus. Hence, there was a sudden boost in domestic Ethanol demand in Q4 FY20, causing several sugar mills such as the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) and All India Distiller Association (AIDA) to increase their produced Ethanol volumes.

India currently aims to achieve an E10 blend by 2020 and E20 by 2030. The country's Ethanol Blending Program highlights procurement of Ethanol produced directly from B-heavy molasses, sugarcane juice, and damaged food grains. A surplus sugar season coupled with financial incentives to convert excess sugar into ethanol is expected to boost the Ethanol produced volumes over the years ahead.

Moreover, India's resolve to reduce pollution and dedication towards fulfilling its COP-21, the UN Climate Conference commitments, would drive the Ethanol industry in the long term. Also, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in FY19 approved 'Pradhan Mantri JI-VAN Yojana' for providing financial support to integrated bio-ethanol projects using lignocellulosic biomass and several renewable feedstocks. These factors would highly favor the growth of the Indian Ethanol industry in the future.

Years Considered for this Report:

  • Historical Years: FY2015 - FY2020

  • Base Year: FY2021

  • Estimated Year: FY2022

  • Forecast Period: FY2023- FY2030

Objective of the Study:

  • The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast Ethanol capacity, production, demand, inventory, and the demand-supply gap in India.

  • To categorize Ethanol demand based on application, end use, grade, source, purity, region, and sales channel.

  • To study trade dynamics and company share in the India Ethanol market.

  • To identify major customers of Ethanol in India.

  • To evaluate and forecast Ethanol pricing by grade in the India Ethanol market.

  • To identify and profile major companies operating in the India Ethanol market.

  • To identify major news, deals, and expansion plans in the India Ethanol market.

Hefty investments in the expansion of Indian Ethanol Industry can potentially make India one of the largest Ethanol producers in the world. Indian Oil and SunLight Fuel are planning to foray into Ethanol production with over INR 2,500 crore greenfield investment. Several other private sugar mills and cooperatives are planning to follow the suit to address the issue of excess sugar production. INR 100 crore investment plan of the UP government to upgrade cooperative sugar mills to produce Ethanol along with sugar, is yet another venture into the country's Ethanol market.

Despite the steady increase in Ethanol production, India is still a net importer of Ethanol. In FY20, the US remained the single-largest Ethanol supplier to India. In Q3 FY20, the government announced to increase the prices of different grades of Ethanol under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme for the forthcoming Ethanol procurement season 2019-20.

Key Topics Covered:

1. India Ethanol Market Outlook, 2015-2030
1.1. Capacity By Company
1.2. Capacity By Location
1.3. Capacity By Technology
1.4. Capacity By Process
1.5. Production, By Company
1.6. Operating Efficiency By Company
1.7. Country-Wise Import
1.8. Country-Wise Export
1.9. Demand-Supply Gap

2. India Ethanol Demand Outlook, 2015-2030
2.1. By End Use
2.2. By Grade
2.3. By Purity
2.4. By Source
2.5. By Application
2.6. By Distribution Channel
2.7. By Region
2.8. By Company Share

3. News & Deals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/whl55i-ethanol?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Climbing Today

    Two major automakers want to put more fuel cell vehicles on the road -- and Plug Power investors took note.

  • First Solar’s Shining Stock May Dim

    Shares of the solar-module maker are up 126% from a year ago, but the ride could be ending, Bank of America argues.

  • From United to JetBlue: Airlines face competition dilemma for sustainable fuel

    Fuel derived from biomass has become a buzzword in the airline industry, whose executives repeatedly say they’re willing to get on board with sustainable alternatives.

  • SunFi aims to be the fastest way for Nigerians to find, finance and manage solar

    SunFi, the Nigerian clean tech startup that connects people and businesses who want solar energy access to payment plans that match their needs, has raised $2.325 million in seed funding. The self-described energy financial tech platform received backing from lead investors Nairobi-based Factor[e] and SCM Capital Asset Management and participating investors such as Voltron Capital, Norrsken Impact Accelerator, Ventures Platform and Sovereign Capital. On a call with TechCrunch, CEO Rotimi Thomas said the investment will help SunFi grow its operations and improve its capabilities to recommend the best systems at the lowest cost to customers.

  • ‘Too close, too big.’ Strong opposition for huge Tri-Cities wind farm, despite jobs

    “They are a blight and an eyesore on our beautiful hills,” said one Tri-Cities native.

  • Japan's Honda outlines hydrogen power plans to go green

    Honda is expanding the use of hydrogen to include trucks and construction equipment, electricity for buildings and even outer space, not just cars on the roads. Honda Motor Co. plans a new fuel cell vehicle for sale next year, packed with a fuel cell stack developed with General Motors Co. of the U.S., its general manager, Testsuya Hasebe, told reporters Thursday. The new fuel cell stack, which charges faster than previous versions, will be produced in Ohio, then roll out to other North American and Japan sites, said Arata Ichinose, its operating executive.

  • 1st phase of Mexican solar project to be operating in April

    PUERTO PEÑASCO, Mexico (AP) — Mexico was pushed to accelerate its turn toward renewable energy after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year drove a sharp increase in global energy costs, Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said late Thursday. Ebrard made the comments after taking dozens of foreign diplomats to see a massive new solar energy project near the U.S. border. “Mexico is making a really great effort because it didn't consider (the shift to renewable energy and electric vehicles) would be so fast,” Ebrard said.

  • Analyst Report: Sunrun Inc.

    Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed either by Sunrun or by Sunrun’s partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun’s customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

  • Mexico invites foreign investment in clean energy transition

    Mexico welcomes investment by all countries in its clean energy projects, its foreign minister said on Thursday, launching a diplomatic charm offensive amid international concerns over controversial power reforms."We want to invite all the countries of the world, all the companies of the world" to "participate, invest, be part of the future of Mexico," Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

  • There Aren't Enough Ships to Install Giant Wind Turbines Across Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian nations counting on offshore wind farms to meet clean energy goals are facing an increasing shortage of ships for installing the massive turbines in the sea.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds SinkPlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonGeorgia Wants Russia to Leave Its Land in a Ukr

  • Ford earnings: Stock drops sharply after missing Q4 EPS estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford earnings.

  • Stock futures fall slightly, Treasuries sink in reaction to strong jobs report

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre breaks down how stock futures are reacting to the January jobs report.

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The stock market had a rough year in 2022, but the technology sector bore the brunt of the pessimism, with the Nasdaq-100 index falling by 33%. The semiconductor industry is a good example. The pandemic triggered chip shortages across the world in 2020 and 2021, which gave manufacturers pricing power and drove monumental growth.

  • Cathie Wood Names the 1 Stock She'd Buy Today If She HAD to Hold It For 10 Years

    When Cathie Wood speaks, people listen. The chief executive of Ark Investment Management has had a far-from-perfect record when it comes to her investment choices -- not to mention not exactly flattering feedback from CNBC's Jim Cramer. When asked what stock Wood would choose she won a million dollar lottery and was forced to choose a stock for ten years, Wood's pick was just as disruptive as her reputation.

  • This Is Warren Buffett's No. 1 Stock to Buy (and You Won't Find It in Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio)

    The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $63 billion since mid-2018 buying a stock that doesn't show up in Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings or investment portfolio.

  • Is Gilead Sciences Stock a Screaming Buy After Its Strongest Results in 7 Years?

    Despite a slower start this year, Gilead appears to be in pretty good shape to resume its momentum. CEO Dan O'Day stated in the press release announcing the numbers, "2022 marked Gilead's strongest full-year growth in our base business since HCV sales peaked in 2015." Is Gilead Sciences stock a buy after its strongest results in seven years?

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Regret Owning in 2023

    Dividend stocks are a great way to mitigate downside risk, hedge against inflation, and generate reliable levels of passive income. Closed-end funds, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and some actively managed diversified holding companies are purpose-built to return an outsize portion of cash flows to shareholders via regular distributions. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) is a REIT with a current annualized yield of 10.75%.

  • BlackRock — the world’s largest asset manager — says central banks are 'deliberately' causing recessions and warns of a downturn unlike any other. 3 shockproof assets for your protection

    Is there more pain ahead?

  • Stocks moving in after hours: MicroStrategy Clorox, Bill.com

    Markets reporter Jared Blikre checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    A brutal bear market may have put some investors off stocks. The emotional pain of seeing one's assets lose considerable value was undoubtedly too much for some investors to bear. Knowing this, investors may want to consider taking advantage of discounted prices in stocks such as MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).