India Executive and Board Remuneration Analysis Report 2021: Enabling CXOs With Thought Provoking Insights

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2021 India Executive and Board Remuneration Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents an analysis of compensation trends amongst 25,583 executive and non-executive Directors on the Boards of 2,190 India-listed companies and 708 unlisted companies.

It covers a 5-year period, from FY17 to FY21, and draws representation from both private sector and PSU firms, distributed across the large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, micro-cap and unlisted categories.

The 180+ page report helps to:

  • Identify trends in top-executive and Board-level pay

  • Understand the composition of Boards across India

  • Establish benchmarks for compensation to Directors based on leading industry practices and detailed peer comparisons

  • Determine correlations between pay and performance

  • Recognise gender pay gaps across executive levels

A Study of Trends in Board Compensation and Pay Structure

Board Governance Metrics

  • Board size and trends

  • Number of IDs and NEDs

  • Share of IDs on Company Boards

  • Board independence

  • Promoter presence on the Board

  • Total Board pay bill

  • Number of Board meetings held each year

  • What makes ESG different?

Executive Directors' Compensation

  • Compensation trends for Executive Directors from FY17-21

  • Total pay (means, medians, and other percentiles) by designation and ranges

  • Pay composition; change in pay FY18-21

  • List of highest paid CMDs, CEO and CFOs

  • Correlation between pay vs performance

Non-Executive Directors' Compensation

  • NED and Non-Executive Chairman pay trends

  • Composition and splits by revenue, profit, company age, ownership, market cap, sector

Gender Diversity and Equality

  • Male vs female representation across executive levels

  • Companies with no female representation

  • Gender-wise pay split by level

  • Changes in pay FY18-21

  • Female pay composition

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Overview

  • Scope and methodology

  • Company demographics

  • Glossary of terms

  • Executive summary

2. Company Board Metrics

  • Board Size

  • Number of NEDs

  • Board composition:

  • Independent vs Non-Dependent Directors

  • Male vs female Representation on the Board

  • Number of Board Meetings held

  • Presence of the promoter on the Board

  • Board Independence

  • Cost of Running a Board

  • What Makes ESG Different?

3. Executive Directors' Compensation

  • Total pay (FY17-21): means, medians, 10th, 25th, 75th and 90th percentile levels, and distribution by pay-range

  • Total pay (FY17-21) by levels: Executive, CEOs/MDs, CFOs, Executive Directors, Company Secretaries

  • Composition of pay: fixed pay (and its components), variable pay (and its components, including ESOPS)

  • Changes in pay in FY18 to FY21

  • CAGR of changes in pay FY18-21 by level

  • Private sector vs PSU pay comparison (FY17-21)

  • Total pay by market cap, company age, revenue by levels; private vs PSUs

  • Highest Paid CMDs, CEOs, CFOs

  • Pay vs performance for each level - correlation between revenue and pay growth; PAT and pay growth

4. Non-Executive Directors' Compensation

  • Total pay (FY17-21): means, medians, 10th, 25th, 75th and 90th percentile levels, and distribution by pay-range

  • Total pay (FY17-21) by levels: Non-Executive Directors and Non-Executive Chairman

  • NED and Non-Executive Chairman pay by market cap, ownership, sector

  • Composition of pay: fixed pay (and its components), variable pay (and its components, including ESOPS)

  • Changes in pay in FY18 to FY21

  • CAGR of changes in pay FY18-21 by level

  • Private sector vs PSU pay comparison (FY17-21)

5. Gender Diversity and Equality

  • Male-Female Representation by Level

  • Companies with no Female Representation

  • Gender-wise Pay Split by Level

  • Female Pay Composition

6. Annexure

Detailed 7-way cross tabs by designation, market cap, ownership, company age, revenue, PAT, sector, for:

  • Board Metrics: Board size - Private vs PSU; for ESG companies: mean, median, 10th percentile, 75th percentile; 90th percentile; trends in total number of directors - FY15 to FY20; Independent vs non-independent directors; Distribution of Executive Chairman and IDs on company Boards; Promoter presence on the Board; Board meetings and distribution.

  • Executive and Non-Executive Compensation: Total pay by level; 3-way cross splits by revenue, ownership, sector; Designation wise: pay trends, change in pay, pay composition.

  • Gender diversity: female representation by level, companies with no female director, pay ratio (men vs women), variable pay share (men vs women)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cmbzgh

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


