India Executive and Board Remuneration Report 2021: Trends Amongst 25,583 Executive and Non-executive Directors on the Boards of 2,190 India-Listed Companies and 708 Unlisted Companies
This report presents an analysis of compensation trends amongst 25,583 executive and non-executive Directors on the Boards of 2,190 India-listed companies and 708 unlisted companies.
It covers a 5-year period, from FY17 to FY21, and draws representation from both private sector and PSU firms, distributed across the large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, micro-cap and unlisted categories.
The 180+ page report helps to:
Identify trends in top-executive and Board-level pay
Understand the composition of Boards across India
Establish benchmarks for compensation to Directors based on leading industry practices and detailed peer comparisons
Determine correlations between pay and performance
Recognise gender pay gaps across executive levels
A Study of Trends in Board Compensation and Pay Structure
Board Governance Metrics
Board size and trends
Number of IDs and NEDs
Share of IDs on Company Boards
Board independence
Promoter presence on the Board
Total Board pay bill
Number of Board meetings held each year
What makes ESG different?
Executive Directors' Compensation
Compensation trends for Executive Directors from FY17-21
Total pay (means, medians, and other percentiles) by designation and ranges
Pay composition; change in pay FY18-21
List of highest paid CMDs, CEO and CFOs
Correlation between pay vs performance
Non-Executive Directors' Compensation
NED and Non-Executive Chairman pay trends
Composition and splits by revenue, profit, company age, ownership, market cap, sector
Gender Diversity and Equality
Male vs female representation across executive levels
Companies with no female representation
Gender-wise pay split by level
Changes in pay FY18-21
Female pay composition
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Overview
Scope and methodology
Company demographics
Glossary of terms
Executive summary
2. Company Board Metrics
Board Size
Number of NEDs
Board composition:
Independent vs Non-Dependent Directors
Male vs female Representation on the Board
Number of Board Meetings held
Presence of the promoter on the Board
Board Independence
Cost of Running a Board
What Makes ESG Different?
3. Executive Directors' Compensation
Total pay (FY17-21): means, medians, 10th, 25th, 75th and 90th percentile levels, and distribution by pay-range
Total pay (FY17-21) by levels: Executive, CEOs/MDs, CFOs, Executive Directors, Company Secretaries
Composition of pay: fixed pay (and its components), variable pay (and its components, including ESOPS)
Changes in pay in FY18 to FY21
CAGR of changes in pay FY18-21 by level
Private sector vs PSU pay comparison (FY17-21)
Total pay by market cap, company age, revenue by levels; private vs PSUs
Highest Paid CMDs, CEOs, CFOs
Pay vs performance for each level - correlation between revenue and pay growth; PAT and pay growth
4. Non-Executive Directors' Compensation
Total pay (FY17-21): means, medians, 10th, 25th, 75th and 90th percentile levels, and distribution by pay-range
Total pay (FY17-21) by levels: Non-Executive Directors and Non-Executive Chairman
NED and Non-Executive Chairman pay by market cap, ownership, sector
Composition of pay: fixed pay (and its components), variable pay (and its components, including ESOPS)
Changes in pay in FY18 to FY21
CAGR of changes in pay FY18-21 by level
Private sector vs PSU pay comparison (FY17-21)
5. Gender Diversity and Equality
Male-Female Representation by Level
Companies with no Female Representation
Gender-wise Pay Split by Level
Female Pay Composition
6. Annexure
Detailed 7-way cross tabs by designation, market cap, ownership, company age, revenue, PAT, sector, for:
Board Metrics: Board size - Private vs PSU; for ESG companies: mean, median, 10th percentile, 75th percentile; 90th percentile; trends in total number of directors - FY15 to FY20; Independent vs non-independent directors; Distribution of Executive Chairman and IDs on company Boards; Promoter presence on the Board; Board meetings and distribution.
Executive and Non-Executive Compensation: Total pay by level; 3-way cross splits by revenue, ownership, sector; Designation wise: pay trends, change in pay, pay composition.
Gender diversity: female representation by level, companies with no female director, pay ratio (men vs women), variable pay share (men vs women)
