India Executive and Board Remuneration Report 2021: Trends Amongst 25,583 Executive and Non-executive Directors on the Boards of 2,190 India-Listed Companies and 708 Unlisted Companies

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 2021 India Executive and Board Remuneration Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report presents an analysis of compensation trends amongst 25,583 executive and non-executive Directors on the Boards of 2,190 India-listed companies and 708 unlisted companies.

It covers a 5-year period, from FY17 to FY21, and draws representation from both private sector and PSU firms, distributed across the large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, micro-cap and unlisted categories.

The 180+ page report helps to:

  • Identify trends in top-executive and Board-level pay

  • Understand the composition of Boards across India

  • Establish benchmarks for compensation to Directors based on leading industry practices and detailed peer comparisons

  • Determine correlations between pay and performance

  • Recognise gender pay gaps across executive levels

A Study of Trends in Board Compensation and Pay Structure

Board Governance Metrics

  • Board size and trends

  • Number of IDs and NEDs

  • Share of IDs on Company Boards

  • Board independence

  • Promoter presence on the Board

  • Total Board pay bill

  • Number of Board meetings held each year

  • What makes ESG different?

Executive Directors' Compensation

  • Compensation trends for Executive Directors from FY17-21

  • Total pay (means, medians, and other percentiles) by designation and ranges

  • Pay composition; change in pay FY18-21

  • List of highest paid CMDs, CEO and CFOs

  • Correlation between pay vs performance

Non-Executive Directors' Compensation

  • NED and Non-Executive Chairman pay trends

  • Composition and splits by revenue, profit, company age, ownership, market cap, sector

Gender Diversity and Equality

  • Male vs female representation across executive levels

  • Companies with no female representation

  • Gender-wise pay split by level

  • Changes in pay FY18-21

  • Female pay composition

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Overview

  • Scope and methodology

  • Company demographics

  • Glossary of terms

  • Executive summary

2. Company Board Metrics

  • Board Size

  • Number of NEDs

  • Board composition:

  • Independent vs Non-Dependent Directors

  • Male vs female Representation on the Board

  • Number of Board Meetings held

  • Presence of the promoter on the Board

  • Board Independence

  • Cost of Running a Board

  • What Makes ESG Different?

3. Executive Directors' Compensation

  • Total pay (FY17-21): means, medians, 10th, 25th, 75th and 90th percentile levels, and distribution by pay-range

  • Total pay (FY17-21) by levels: Executive, CEOs/MDs, CFOs, Executive Directors, Company Secretaries

  • Composition of pay: fixed pay (and its components), variable pay (and its components, including ESOPS)

  • Changes in pay in FY18 to FY21

  • CAGR of changes in pay FY18-21 by level

  • Private sector vs PSU pay comparison (FY17-21)

  • Total pay by market cap, company age, revenue by levels; private vs PSUs

  • Highest Paid CMDs, CEOs, CFOs

  • Pay vs performance for each level - correlation between revenue and pay growth; PAT and pay growth

4. Non-Executive Directors' Compensation

  • Total pay (FY17-21): means, medians, 10th, 25th, 75th and 90th percentile levels, and distribution by pay-range

  • Total pay (FY17-21) by levels: Non-Executive Directors and Non-Executive Chairman

  • NED and Non-Executive Chairman pay by market cap, ownership, sector

  • Composition of pay: fixed pay (and its components), variable pay (and its components, including ESOPS)

  • Changes in pay in FY18 to FY21

  • CAGR of changes in pay FY18-21 by level

  • Private sector vs PSU pay comparison (FY17-21)

5. Gender Diversity and Equality

  • Male-Female Representation by Level

  • Companies with no Female Representation

  • Gender-wise Pay Split by Level

  • Female Pay Composition

6. Annexure

Detailed 7-way cross tabs by designation, market cap, ownership, company age, revenue, PAT, sector, for:

  • Board Metrics: Board size - Private vs PSU; for ESG companies: mean, median, 10th percentile, 75th percentile; 90th percentile; trends in total number of directors - FY15 to FY20; Independent vs non-independent directors; Distribution of Executive Chairman and IDs on company Boards; Promoter presence on the Board; Board meetings and distribution.

  • Executive and Non-Executive Compensation: Total pay by level; 3-way cross splits by revenue, ownership, sector; Designation wise: pay trends, change in pay, pay composition.

  • Gender diversity: female representation by level, companies with no female director, pay ratio (men vs women), variable pay share (men vs women)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkxt05

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-executive-and-board-remuneration-report-2021-trends-amongst-25-583-executive-and-non-executive-directors-on-the-boards-of-2-190-india-listed-companies-and-708-unlisted-companies-301461155.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

