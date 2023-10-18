India’s Extension of Sugar Export Curbs Set to Tighten Supply
(Bloomberg) -- India extended its curbs on sugar exports beyond Oct. 31, according to a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade on Wednesday, a move that is likely to tighten global supplies.
India introduced a quota system in 2022-23 and restricted sugar exports to about 6 million tons after late rains reduced production, compared with an unrestricted 11 million tons a year earlier.
Read More: India Set to Restrict Sugar Exports in Threat to Global Supply
