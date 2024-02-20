India Farmers Reject Government Offer on Guaranteed Crop Prices

(Bloomberg) -- Indian farmer groups rejected a government offer to guarantee minimum prices for some crops currently traded with no such safeguard, and are expected to resume the ongoing protest on Wednesday.

The farmers, who are seeking price guarantees for 23 crops, traveled toward the Indian capital last week demanding that the government fulfills that promise, made at the end of the 2021 protest. After multiple rounds of talks, the federal government offered to guarantee minimum prices on a small number of crops, including pulses. Growers had temporarily halted their protests to consider the proposal.

India is keen to reduce its dependence on water-heavy crops like rice and is encouraging farmers to diversify their cultivations. Speaking to reporters at the protest site, one of the group leaders said that the share of the crop basket covered by the government’s offer is too small and it would not be fair to accept the deal.

“The proposal is not in favor of the farmers nor for their benefit,” said Jagjit Singh Dallewal on late Monday evening. Another group of farmers, who initiated a nation-wide strike last week, stated that the proposal fell short of their expectations. The groups have a list of additional demands including loan waivers and pension schemes.

Farmers form a significant voting bloc in India, which is expected to hold its national vote around April.

Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda and Food Minister Piyush Goyal, who were involved in the Sunday negotiations with the farmers’ groups, weren’t immediately available for comment.

Last week, authorities used tear gas and water cannons in an attempt to disperse tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered at the Punjab-Haryana border. Roads leading to the national capital have been barricaded with concrete blocks and concertina wire.

