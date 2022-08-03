U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,116.50
    +22.75 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,518.00
    +153.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,003.75
    +79.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.90
    +13.90 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.74
    +0.32 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.80
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.00
    -0.13 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    +0.0460 (+1.68%)
     

  • Vix

    23.09
    +0.25 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2152
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6390
    +0.4870 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,324.78
    +525.73 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.24
    +15.42 (+2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,437.69
    +28.58 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

India withdraws personal data protection bill that alarmed tech giants, working on new proposal

Manish Singh
·2 min read

The Indian government is withdrawing its long-awaited Personal Data Protection Bill that drew scrutiny from several privacy advocates and tech giants who feared the legislation could restrict how they managed sensitive information while giving government broad powers to access it.

The move comes as a surprise as lawmakers had indicated recently that the bill, unveiled in 2019, could see the "light of the day" soon. New Delhi received dozen of amendments and recommendations from a Joint Committee of Parliament that "identified many issues that were relevant but beyond the scope of a modern digital privacy law," said India's Junior IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The government will now work on a "comprehensive legal framework" and present a new bill, he added.

The Personal Data Protection Bill sought to empower Indian citizens with rights relating to their data. India, the world's second largest internet market, has seen an explosion of personal data in the past decade as hundreds of citizens came online for the first time and started consuming scores of apps. But there has been uncertainty on how much power the individuals, private companies and government agencies have over it.

"The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 was deliberated in great detail by the Joint Committee of Parliament 81 amendments were proposed and 12 recommendations were made towards comprehensive legal framework on digital ecosystem. Considering the report of the JCP, a comprehensive legal framework is being worked upon. Hence, in the circumstances, it is proposed to withdraw. The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019' and present a new bill that fits into the comprehensive legal framework," India's IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written statement Wednesday.

The bill drew criticism from many industry stakeholders. New Delhi-based privacy advocacy group Internet Freedom Foundation said the bill "provides large exemptions to government departments, prioritises the interests of big corporations, and does not adequately respect your fundamental right to privacy."

Meta, Google and Amazon were some of the companies that had expressed concerns about some of the recommendations by the joint parliamentary committee on the proposed bill.

The bill also mandated that companies may only store certain categories of “sensitive” and “critical” data including financial, health and biometric information in India.

"I hope that the bill isn't junked altogether, given all the work that went into it. Junking the bill altogether will create a limbo of sorts from a privacy protection standpoint. Nobody wants that," said Nikhil Pahwa, the editor of MediaNama, which covers policy and media, in a series of posts on Twitter.

"The new bill should be put up for public consultation. Government should realise that civil society and wider industry participation helps improve laws and rules. The JPC didn't involve many key civil society stakeholders. Govt has already made a mess with IT Rules 2021 and CERT-in directions. It needs to be reasonable with regulations else this will hurt India's digital future."

American internet giants seek changes to India’s proposed new IT rules

Recommended Stories

  • Indian bond yields track U.S. peers higher, up after 9-session slide

    Indian government bond yields rose on Wednesday after a nine-session slide, tracking a spike in U.S. Treasury yields, with market participants now awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on Friday. The yield had dropped 25 basis points in the last nine sessions, closing at 7.1962% on Tuesday. "Local bonds are reacting to their U.S. counterparts, but still we do not see the benchmark yield crossing 7.25% till Friday's policy decision and commentary," a trader with a state-run bank said.

  • Manchin Sets High Bar for Tesla and GM Electric-Car Tax Credits

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsPelosi to Meet Taiwan Leader as China Opens Military DrillsIt was tempting when Democrats announced their surprise climate deal to imagine American auto executives popping champagne bottles. But any bubbly probabl

  • Two Orange County men sentenced to federal prison for $1.9-million crypto scheme

    The men conned more than 2,000 investors into buying a cryptocurrency called Drops and used the invested money to line their own pockets, prosecutors said.

  • EU securities watchdog to arm itself with crypto data

    The European Union's securities watchdog has begun preparations for increased scrutiny of crypto transactions after the bloc agreed groundbreaking rules to regulate what it called a "Wild West" sector, a public tender document showed. While cryptoasset firms will be licensed by national regulators in the 27-country bloc, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) will monitor the bigger players. ESMA put out a public procurement request on Tuesday to suppliers of trading data on crypto transactions, including spot trades and derivatives.

  • Robinhood cuts 23% of its workforce as fewer users trade

    Robinhood Markets said Tuesday it's cutting nearly a quarter of its workforce, as crashing cryptocurrency prices and a turbulent stock market keep more customers off its trading app. CEO Vlad Tenev said the company, whose easy-to-use app helped bring a new generation of investors to the market, will reduce its headcount by about 23%. The reduction of about 780 jobs follows another round of layoffs announced earlier this year, which cut 9% of its workforce and “did not go far enough” in cutting costs, Tenev said in a post on the company's blog.

  • Robinhood’s Crypto Arm Fined $30 Million Over Anti-Money Laundering Failures

    New York’s top financial regulator fined the crypto arm of broker Robinhood for allegedly breaching anti-money laundering and cybersecurity rules.

  • HELOC rates are holding steady. So is it time for you to get a home equity line of credit?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Home equity line of credit (HELOC) rates for loans with a 10-year repayment period are holding steady at 5.49% for the third straight week, according to Bankrate data from the week ending August 1. Rates on 20-year HELOCs also remained fairly unchanged at 7.26%, up from 7.25% the week prior, and 30-year HELOCs continued to decline to 5.84% down from 5.93% the week prior.

  • Water shortages in E. Washington will happen in our lifetime, climate change to blame

    The Tri-Cities region could see as much as a 25% drop in water availability within the next 10 years, new report shows hardest-hit locations.

  • Why China-Taiwan tensions moved to the forefront of financial market worries

    It’s an island off the coast of China, with a land area comparable to Maryland and Delaware combined. Often overlooked in world headlines, Taiwan is grabbing the financial market’s attention as the biggest macro risk of the day, prompting many traders and investors to turn away from concerns about recession, inflation, central banks and Russia’s war on Ukraine for now. The focus is on U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which is triggering fears of retaliation by the island’s giant neighbor China.

  • Priyanka Chopra Says Her Perfect Jean Is One That Fits Her, Not The Other Way Around

    The actress, who stars in Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans' newest campaign, shares what she looks for when shopping for denim, along with how she'd style three tricky pairs.

  • Deshaun Watson’s suspension betrays a misunderstanding of sexual violence

    Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension happened in part because of a misunderstanding of what sexual violence is.

  • Pain of Canada school victims like slaps: Pope

    STORY: The pope dedicated his talk at his weekly general audience to his trip last week to Canada, where he delivered a historic apology for the Church's role in the government-sanctioned schools, which operated between 1870 and 1996.More than 150,000 indigenous children were separated from their families and brought to residential schools. Catholic religious orders ran most of them under successive Canadian governments' policy of assimilation.The children were beaten for speaking their native languages and many were sexually abused in a system Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission called "cultural genocide."The pope met indigenous survivors throughout the trip and on the last day, mostly elderly school survivors in Iqaluit, capital of the isolated Arctic territory of Nunavut, told him their stories in a private meeting."It was a very painful moment but we had to face up, we have to face up to our errors and our sins," he said in unscripted comments.

  • Yadav's 76 fires India to T20 series lead in West Indies

    Suryakumar Yadav's 44-ball 76 fired India past West Indies by seven wickets and to a 2-1 lead in their Twenty20 series on Tuesday. Yadav opened and sprayed four sixes and eight boundaries around Warner Park. India strolled in with 165-3 and six balls to spare after West Indies put up 164-5.

  • AMD posts Q3 sales outlook below Wall St, data center growth remains strong

    (Reuters) -Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday forecast third-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street estimates, a signal of uncertainty that concerned some investors after the company stock made huge gains in July. AMD continued to show strong growth in the data center business, at the expense of its rival Intel, but the company cut its market forecast for personal computer sales and shares fell more than 5% after hours. "After the surprisingly challenging quarter that Intel had, a lot of eyes were closely watching to see what AMD did and, overall, the numbers were solid," said Bob O'Donnell, chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research.

  • McClellan wins seat on county commission

    McClellan wins seat for county commission District 5

  • Inside the $700 Billion Inflation Reduction Act

    Senate Democrats announced a deal on a $700 billion Inflation Reduction Act that aims to reduce inflation by paying down the national debt, lowering energy costs and extending affordable healthcare coverage for millions of Americans. This proposed legislation will need the … Continue reading → The post Inside the $700 Billion Inflation Reduction Act appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rivian Says Senate Climate Deal Puts It at Disadvantage

    The electric-vehicle startup is warning that most of its vehicles would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit under the proposed changes.

  • The Fed’s inflation promises are simply not credible

    Chairman Jerome Powell needs the Biden administration to allow more oil and gas production and to arm Ukraine to push back Russia and break the grain blockade.

  • Automakers Blitz Congress to Fix an EV Tax Credit They Can’t Use

    (Bloomberg) -- Automakers including Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. are making a last-ditch lobbying push to change Democrats’ proposed new spending bill over concern that they stand to lose out from strict new limits on electric-vehicle credits.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s St

  • Fox News Anchor Loses It When Manchin Questions Her Patriotism

    Fox NewsFox News anchor Harris Faulkner briefly lost it during a contentious interview with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Tuesday, taking strong issue with the centrist senator asking her if she’s afraid of Democrats doing “something good” for America.“My father served,” an incensed Faulkner fired back at Manchin at one point, demanding that the West Virginia lawmaker not make it “personal.”With Manchin taking a media victory lap after finally striking a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schum