U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,105.04
    -12.82 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,859.05
    -89.96 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,870.18
    -40.34 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,934.15
    -8.45 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.46
    -1.01 (-1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.70
    -13.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    22.10
    -0.32 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0747
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6030
    -0.0500 (-1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2130
    +0.0059 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2860
    -0.0500 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,507.13
    -456.09 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    518.78
    -1.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.15
    +25.98 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

India Ground Penetrating Radar Market Report to 2028: Prospects, Trends Analysis, Market Size and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Ground Penetrating Radar Market: Prospects, Trends Analysis, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The country research report on India ground penetrating radar market is a customer intelligence and competitive study of the India market.

Moreover, the report provides deep insights into demand forecasts, market trends, and, micro and macro indicators in the India market.

Also, factors that are driving and restraining the ground penetrating radar market are highlighted in the study. This is an in-depth business intelligence report based on qualitative and quantitative parameters of the market.

Additionally, this report provides readers with market insights and a detailed analysis of market segments to possible micro levels. The companies and dealers/distributors profiled in the report include manufacturers & suppliers of the ground penetrating radar market in India.

Segments Covered

The report on India ground penetrating radar market provides a detailed analysis of segments in the market based on type, offering, and application.

Segmentation Based on Type

  • Hand Held

  • Cart Based

Segmentation Based on Offering

  • Equipment

  • Services

Segmentation Based on Application

  • Law Enforcement

  • Utility Detection

  • Concrete Investigation

Highlights of the Report

The report provides detailed insights into

:1) Demand and supply conditions of the ground penetrating radar market
2) Factor affecting the ground penetrating radar market in the short run and the long run
3) The dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, political, socioeconomic factors, and technological factors
4) Key trends and future prospects
5) Leading companies operating in the ground penetrating radar market and their competitive position in India
6) The dealers/distributors profiles provide basic information of top 10 dealers & distributors operating in (India) the ground penetrating radar market
7) IGR Matrix: to position the product types
8) Market estimates up to 2028

The report answers questions such as:

1) What is the market size of the ground penetrating radar market in India?
2) What are the factors that affect the growth in the ground penetrating radar market over the forecast period?
3) What is the competitive position in India ground penetrating radar market?
4) What are the opportunities in India ground penetrating radar market?
5) What are the modes of entering India ground penetrating radar market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6bs5vd-ground?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • There’s a surprising culprit behind mass layoffs, says a prominent management professor at Wharton

    According to Peter Cappelli, the current state of financial accounting of human capital is a big issue.

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutD

  • Exxon Plans to Cut Costs, Reorganize Units After Record Profit

    The U.S. oil company plans to form three new organizations under which it will wed several smaller units later this year such as its financial-services, procurement and customer service groups.

  • McDonald’s worker claims manager ‘pulled his pants down in the stockroom’ when she asked for permission to head home sick

    The revelation comes as the fast food chain faces a wave of abuse accusations—and continuing questions about the behavior of its ex-CEO.

  • GM inks deal with GlobalFoundries to secure U.S.-made chips

    OAKLAND, Calif/DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co and chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc on Thursday announced a long-term deal for the automaker to secure U.S.-made processors that will enable it to avoid the factory-halting chip shortages that kept millions of cars from being manufactured during the pandemic. GlobalFoundries said the agreement for at least three years was the first of its kind and establishes a dedicated capacity exclusively for GM’s key chip suppliers at their upstate New York fabrication facility. The announcement comes two days after President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address praised the passing of the $52 billion Chips and Science Act that aims to bring back chip manufacturing to the United States and points to a new approach by automakers to securing semiconductors.

  • Ford CEO Says Employees Need Clearer Goals, Performance Metrics

    Ford CEO Jim Farley said employees need more guidance about how to contribute to company goals, a week after a disappointing earnings report.

  • Oil prices pull back after a 3-session climb

    FUTURES MOVERS Oil futures headed lower on Thursday, easing back in the wake of three consecutive session gains. The price decline comes a day after official government data revealed a seventh straight weekly rise in U.

  • Some Bad News: Early Retirement Can Create a Financial Crisis

    Not many people would pass up the opportunity to retire early. In fact, there's an entire movement built around the idea of early retirement – Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE). Need help planning for retirement? Consider working with a fiduciary … Continue reading → The post Early Retirement Can Create a Financial Crisis appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Avoidable Retirement Mistake That Empty Nesters Make

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Regulating crypto staking would be a “terrible path” for retail traders says Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong

    In a series of Tweets on Wednesday night, Coinbase CEO suggested that the SEC could ban crypto staking.

  • Russia’s War Could Lead to Shift in Sources for Energy Supplies

    Nearly a year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing war has called attention to how vulnerable the U.S. petroleum market is to an event thousands of miles away, and may lead to a shift in the global market to better secure energy supplies. Russia’s actions on Feb. 24 ignited “widespread, credible concerns of extraordinary disruptions in oil and [natural] gas flow to Europe,” says Brian Milne, product manager, editor, and analyst at DTN. The U.S., meanwhile, was “far from immune to the energy price impacts” of the invasion, says Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust, with a less than two-week rise of about 38% in U.S. oil prices hitting U.S. consumers at the pump, contributing to “overall inflation directly via gasoline prices, but also through ripple effects for transportation costs and other materials.”

  • Shopify Bulks Up Online Fulfillment Logistics Services

    The company, which provides e-commerce tools for retailers, said it has struck a deal with digital-focused freight forwarder Flexport Inc. to manage the flow of imported goods and will add estimated delivery dates for companies using Shopify’s platform. The challenges for small retailers in competing for sales are “almost always logistics and fulfillment,” said Aaron Brown, chief executive of Shopify Logistics. “If we can level the playing field and give any merchant in the world before they’ve had their first sale all the benefits of a large retailer, we think that’s just giving pure magic to merchants.”

  • Coinbase CEO Tweets Rumors Of Retail Staking Ban, Kraken Faces SEC Probe

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted his concerns about a rumored SEC ban on retail staking. Meanwhile, crypto-exchange Kraken is also under the regulator's scanner.

  • PepsiCo, Kellogg Sales Jump as Shoppers Splurge on Snacks

    PepsiCo and Kellogg posted double-digit percentage gains in quarterly sales as consumers shrugged off price increases.

  • Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

    Silicon Motion's (SIMO) fourth-quarter results fell short of estimates as a result of ongoing supply chain challenges, weak demand, difficult macroeconomic climate, and an unstable geopolitical condition.

  • 3 Agriculture Dividend Stocks With Long-Term Growth Potential

    The agricultural sector is a compelling place to invest right now for several reasons. Another reason that agriculture stocks are intriguing right now is the fact that some of the world's largest food exporters -- Ukraine and Russia -- are engaged in a bruising conflict, placing a strain on the global food supply chain. As a result, companies that produce agricultural products could enjoy stronger pricing power than they would otherwise.

  • EBay slashes 185 jobs in the Bay Area as part of global layoff

    EBay Inc. plans to cut 185 jobs in the Bay Area as part of its wider workforce reduction. The e-commerce giant will slash a total of 185 jobs from its San Francisco office and its headquarters in San Jose, according to a letter sent Tuesday to state and local officials. The layoffs began the same day and are expected to be permanent, eBay's Sara Marsh, whose title is "global employment and ethics legal," wrote in the letter made public Wednesday.

  • China’s Coal Squeeze Puts $2 Billion Chemicals Project on Ice

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s great coal squeeze has notched up another victim, even as prices of the mineral show signs of moderating.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpDisney Jumps on Iger’s $5.5 Billion Savings Plan, Job CutsInner Mongolia Yitai Coa

  • Billionaire Friedland Weighs Strategic Partner for Congo Copper

    (Bloomberg) -- Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. founder Robert Friedland said he may bring in a minority partner to help develop Congolese copper assets that are key to the green energy transition.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides

  • AllianceBernstein Eliminates More Than 100 Jobs From Global Workforce

    (Bloomberg) -- AllianceBernstein Holding LP has eliminated more than 100 jobs from its workforce after a year of turmoil in equity and credit markets, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpDisney to Cut