U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,609.50
    +12.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,832.00
    +128.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,863.75
    +25.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,303.70
    +8.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.22
    +0.65 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1578
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5890
    +0.0320 (+2.06%)
     

  • Vix

    16.70
    +0.17 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3685
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1880
    +0.1880 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,909.51
    +1,577.50 (+2.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,509.56
    +8.59 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.21
    +25.64 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

India Hardware Wallet Markets Report, 2017-2021 & 2021-2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Hardware Wallet Market, By Connection Type (Near Field Communication, USB and Bluetooth), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), By End-User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India hardware wallet market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, FY2023-FY2027

Hardware wallets allow the user to store confidential data by storing private keys at a secure place of the microcontroller. Hardware wallets enable the user to authenticate with the system in the case of open-sourced software. By using the hardware wallet, the private key remains unexposed as there is no need to enter the password anywhere near the computer system which provides extra security to the stored digital currency and cryptocurrency.

The growing demand and adoption of cryptocurrency and trading to earn money is contributing to the surge in the growth of hardware wallets as they are used for commercial purposes to store crucial information. The surge in the demand in commercial sector for transparency of distributed ledgers is influencing the demand for hardware wallet market in India.

The applications present in the hardware wallet are designed to be secure and with an enhanced theft-free module to provide protection to the device in case of cyber-attacks. The high level of security provided by the hardware wallet over the software wallet, web wallets, among others is the major reason for the high demand for hardware wallets in the forecast period.

The rise in disposable income among middle-class families is increasing the expenditure capacity of consumers to afford hardware wallets to ensure maximum security for the information stored. Adoption of the latest technologies to ensure the growth of the cryptocurrency or digital currency is aiding in accelerating the market demand in the next five years.

India hardware wallet market is segmented into connection type, distribution channel, end-user, regional distribution, and company. Based on distribution channel, the market can be bifurcated into online and offline. The online segment is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period, FY2023-FY2027. The rise in the number of online frauds and cyber-attacks are the driving factors for the growth of this segment.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of India hardware wallet market from FY2017 to FY2021.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of India hardware wallet market from FY2022E to FY2027F and growth rate until FY2027F.

  • To classify and forecast India hardware wallet market based on connection type, distribution channel, end-user, regional distribution, and company.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the India hardware wallet market

  • To identify drivers and challenges for India hardware wallet market

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India hardware wallet market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India hardware wallet market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India hardware wallet market.

Key Target Audience:

  • Hardware wallet manufacturing companies

  • Market research and consulting firms

  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

  • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to hardware wallet market

The major players operating in the India hardware wallet market are

  • Unocoin

  • WazirX

  • Coinbase

  • Exodus

  • Guarda

  • Ledger

  • Trezor

  • Sugi

  • KeepKey LLC

  • BitBox Limited

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020

  • Base Year: FY2021

  • Estimated Year: FY2022E

  • Forecast Period: FY2023F-FY2027F

India Hardware Wallet Market, By Connection Type

  • Near Field Communication

  • USB and Bluetooth

India Hardware Wallet Market, By Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

India Hardware Wallet Market, By End-User

  • Capital Market

  • BFSI

  • Real Estate

  • Others

India Hardware Wallet Market, By Region

  • North

  • South

  • East

  • West

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wdk6k6


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why this ‘perfect storm’ for inflation will push Americans back to work and cool speculative markets

    Investors now are experiencing a perfect storm of inflation in the U.S. Perfect storms are generated from seemingly small factors. Inflation is always caused by too much money chasing too few goods. This is how the “too much money” side looks currently: During mandated pandemic shutdowns, the U.S. government dropped money on anyone who could fog a mirror.

  • Exxon Mobil as COP26 play? Here’s why Morgan Stanley says some of the dirtiest companies will benefit from decarbonization.

    World leaders are gathering in Glasgow — or in the case of the top carbon-dioxide emitter, China, by video link — for the United Nations 26th Conference of Parties, or COP26, to discuss climate change. It’s a big moment for investors as well, as they try to identify the companies best positioned to take advantage of decarbonization. According to Morgan Stanley, there are four key actions that COP26 will try to secure: accelerating the phaseout of coal, curtailing deforestation, speeding up the switch electric vehicles and encouraging investment in renewables.

  • Great Resignation sets off 'vicious cycle': As more people quit, exhausted colleagues also head for the exit

    The record job quitting in the U.S. is burdening remaining employees with more work and prompting many of them to quit too

  • From splurge to 'common prosperity': Alibaba tones down Singles Day

    Alibaba Group's annual 'Singles Day' shopping spree is set for its most sober tone ever this year, as the retail giant preaches sustainability rather than hyping the usual sales boom amid calls by Beijing to promote "common prosperity". In 2020, Alibaba expanded what it calls the world's biggest online shopping festival from a one-day November 11 event into a 11-day extravaganza, with celebrity performances and a sales metric ticking over live on a scoreboard that ended with the news that it had racked up $74 billion in orders, or 'gross merchandise value' (GMV), flashing big and bright. This time around, the event comes at a time of much more stringent regulatory scrutiny for China's biggest companies - including Alibaba - and the call to promote "common prosperity" and curb excess echoing around boardrooms.

  • Amazon's 'most important investment' right now, according to a bullish analyst

    Amazon missed earnings estimates in the third quarter and is expecting more pain in the near term, which one analyst says are a sign that the company is spending now to set itself up for more upside later on.

  • Top REITs for November 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • China’s Oil Stockpile ‘Low as It Can Go’ Ahead of OPEC+ Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be forced to start buying crude at elevated prices to replenish its thinning crude stockpiles, adding more pressure to a nation that’s facing energy shortages and seeking to avert a diesel crisis.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at St

  • Tesla Is Winning the EV Race. Better Batteries Will Help Ford and GM Close the Gap.

    There’s nothing standing in the way of an electric-vehicle future except the batteries to power the cars—and auto makers are betting it’s a problem money can solve.

  • Oil ticks higher ahead of this week’s OPEC+ meeting

    Oil futures kick off November with modest gains after hitting multiyear highs last month, with investors expecting OPEC+ will remain reluctant to accelerate production increases despite tightening crude supplies.

  • Biden's EU tariff deal 'big win' for Harley-Davidson; may provide relief for other manufacturers

    An announcement by President Joe Biden’s administration about a deal with the European Union on steel tariffs could provide relief to Wisconsin manufacturers that use steel and would allow Harley-Davidson Inc. to avoid a potential total tariff rate of 56% in Europe — eliciting plaudits from Harley's CEO and a Milwaukee-based manufacturing group.

  • 'Severe' supply chain crisis cuts UK's manufacturing output

    UK manufacturing was at the mercy of global supply chains heading into the fourth quarter.

  • CSX streamlines hiring process as it looks to beef up workforce

    In the midst of a labor shortage and myriad supply chain issues, CSX CEO Jim Foote realized something had to change in order for the Jacksonville-based railroad to meet its hiring goals. The answer: streamline its hiring process, cutting the pre-employment process from four months to two. “(We were) advertising, then screening, then — in our business — drug testing, then doing other aptitude testing,” Foote said in a conversation with the Business Journal, calling the previous method cumbersome.

  • How Two Black Entrepreneurs Left The Daily Grind To Build A $750 Million Barbershop App

    Leaving their desks and the daily grind behind, Songe LaRon and Dave Salvant built a barbershop app worth $750 million.

  • Covid-19 Pushed Many Americans to Retire. The Economy Needs Them Back.

    The unexpected absence of older American workers is complicating an already difficult labor shortage, since no one knows how many will return.

  • TikTok Owner ByteDance Mandates Shorter Working Hours

    (Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. ordered its employees to end their day by 7 p.m., becoming one of the first tech companies in China to officially mandate shorter working hours. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeStaff in China should only work from 10 a.m

  • Why Purdue University is suing a Durham semiconductor manufacturer

    An Indiana university is suing Durham’s Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) in federal court, alleging patent infringement. On Thursday, the Trustees of Purdue University filed suit against the semiconductor company, which recently changed its name from Cree. The lawsuit surrounds a set of semiconductor patents the trustees claim belong to Purdue University – not Wolfspeed.

  • China’s Ganfeng Wins Deal to Supply Tesla With Lithium Products

    (Bloomberg) -- Ganfeng Lithium Co. won a deal to supply Tesla Inc. with lithium products for three years, enabling the car-maker to lock in crucial supplies as prices for battery metals surge.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Chinese company will p

  • Top Materials Stocks for November 2021

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • The U.S. Oil Supply Is Still Out Of Balance

    When oil prices crashed into the negatives last year, it sparked a chain reaction that will be felt for months to come

  • J&J settles most Risperdal lawsuits, with $800 million in expenses

    J&J said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that it reached a settlement in principle in September to resolve "substantially all" of the roughly 9,000 cases that the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based drugmaker faced over Risperdal. The company said it reached the agreement with lawyers handling cases including a lawsuit in state court in Philadelphia by Nicholas Murray, a Maryland resident who a jury awarded an $8 billion punitive damage award in 2019 that a judge later reduced to $6.8 million. J&J said it accrued $800 million in legal expenses in the third quarter related to the settlement.