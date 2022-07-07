India Health Insurance Market Report 2022-2027:Featuring Key Player Aditya Birla Health Insurance, Edelweiss General Insurance, Max Life Insurance & Others
DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Health Insurance Market (2022-2027) by Plan Type, Duration, Application, Coverage, Type, Age Group, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India's Health Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 122.11 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 198.45 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.
Market Segmentation
India's Health Insurance Market is segmented based on Plan Type, Duration, Application, Coverage, Type, and Age Group.
Plan Type, the market is classified into Medical Insurance, Critical Illness Insurance, Family Floater Health Insurance, and Others.
Duration, the market is classified into Life-Time Coverage, and Term Insurance.
Application, the market is classified into Direct Sales, Brokers and Agents, Bankers, and Others.
Coverage, the market is classified into Preferred Provider Organizations, Point of Services, Health Maintenance Organization, and Exclusive Provider Organisation.
Type, the market is classified into Group, and Individual.
Age Group, the market is classified into Senior Citizen, Adult, and Children.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for India's Health Insurance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
Report Highlights:
A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
Important market dynamics and trends
Market segmentation
Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
Market shares and strategies of key players
Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increased Cost of Healthcare
4.1.2 Demand Increase with Pandemic
4.1.3 Private Organisations Providing Employer-Sponsored Health Insurance Plans
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Eligibility Regulations
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rise of Insurtech
4.3.2 Increased Demand for Quality Private Care
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Costs are Exacerbated by the Aging Population
4.4.2 Some Healthcare Services and Medical Expense Not Covered
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 India's Health Insurance Market, By Plan Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Medical Insurance
6.3 Critical Illness Insurance
6.4 Family Floater Health Insurance
6.5 Others
7 India's Health Insurance Market, By Duration
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Life-Time Coverage
7.3 Term Insurance
8 India's Health Insurance Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Direct Sales
8.3 Brokers and Agents
8.4 Bankers
8.5 Others
9 India's Health Insurance Market, By Coverage
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Preferred Provider Organizations
9.3 Point of Services
9.4 Health Maintenance Organization
9.5 Exclusive Provider Organisation
10 India's Health Insurance Market, By Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Group
10.3 Individual
11 India's Health Insurance Market, By Age Group
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Senior Citizen
11.3 Adult
11.4 Children
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
Companies Mentioned
Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Ltd.
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
Care Health Insurance
Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd
Edelweiss General Insurance Company
Go Digit General Insurance Limited
HDFC ERGO
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Ltd
Life Insurance Corporation of India
Magma HDI General Insurance Company
Manipal Cigna Health Insurance Company
Max Life Insurance Company Limited
Navi General Insurance Limited
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Limited
Reliance General Insurance Company Limited
SBI General Insurance
Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd
Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited
The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bz2ov5
