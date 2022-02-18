U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

India Healthcare Market Report 2021: Spurt in Demand for Home Healthcare Devices, Digital Healthcare Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Products

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Market in India 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's healthcare market was valued at INR 17.62 Trn in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~29.79% during the 2021-2026 period to reach INR 81.30 Trn by 2026.

Healthcare is one of the biggest industry in India, in terms of revenue and employment generation. Kerala has the best healthcare facilities, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Market Insights:

The spurt in demand for home healthcare devices, digital healthcare solutions, and pharmaceutical products fuelled its development. Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, growing investments from public and private investors, and the emergence of advanced technologies such as telehealth and telemedicine solutions are some of the factors that drive the market.

Relaxation of foreign direct investment (FDI) and increased government expenditure propelled the business during the 2016-2020 period. Inadequate healthcare infrastructure and low penetration of health insurance impede its growth.

Segment Insights:

The market is segmented into outpatient care centers, hospitals, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and supplies, diagnostic services, digital healthcare, research and development, medical insurance, and medical tourism. As of 2020, the hospitals segment dominated the market, accounting for about 32.00% of the total revenue.

During the 2021-2026 period, digital healthcare is anticipated to become the fastest-growing segment, owing to the cost-benefit obtained from using digital healthcare solutions. Other segments that are expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period are hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment and supplies.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19, followed by the nationwide lockdown, severely impacted the healthcare business. The research and development, and the insurance segments are expected to experience a relatively short-term benefit during this crisis period.

The medical R&D segment and the insurance segment are some of the least prioritized segments of the Indian healthcare industry and hence, the impact of COVID-19 on these segments have started plunging with the diminishing effect of the pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction
3.1. Market Definition and Structure

Chapter 4: Market Overview
4.1. India Healthcare Market - An Overview
4.1.1. Market Size and Growth Forecast Based on Value (2018 - 2026E)
4.1.2. Major Health Cities

Chapter 5: Impact of Covid-19
5.1. Impact of Covid-19
5.2. Government Initiatives Undertaken to Tackle the Pandemic Situation

Chapter 6: Market Segmentation
6.1. Healthcare Market in India - Segmentation
6.1.1. India Healthcare Market Share Based on Type (2018-2026E)
6.1.2. India Outpatient Care Services Segment Size and Growth Forecast (2018-2026E)
6.1.3. India Hospitals Segment Size and Growth Forecast (2018-2026E)
6.1.4. India Pharmaceuticals Segment Size and Growth Forecast (2018-2026E)
6.1.5. India Medical Equipment and Supplies Segment Size and Growth Forecast (2018-2026E)
6.1.6. India Diagnostic Services Segment Size and Growth Forecast (2018-2026E)
6.1.7. India Digital Healthcare Segment Size and Growth Forecast (2018-2026E)
6.1.8. India Medical Research and Development Segment Size and Growth Forecast (2018-2026E)
6.1.9. India Medical Insurance Segment Size and Growth Forecast (2018-2026E)
6.1.10. India Medical Tourism Segment Size and Growth Forecast (2018-2026E)

Chapter 7: Market Influencers
7.1. Market Drivers
7.2. Market Challenges

Chapter 8: Recent Government Initiatives
8.1. Recent Government Initiatives

Chapter 9: Market Trends
9.1. Market Trends

Chapter 10: Competitive Landscape
10.1. Key Players in the Market
10.1.1. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited
10.1.2. Aster Dm Healthcare Limited
10.1.3. Cipla Limited
10.1.4. Dr. Lal Pathlabs Limited
10.1.5. Fortis Healthcare Limited
10.1.6. Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited
10.1.7. Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited
10.1.8. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited
10.1.9. Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited
10.1.10. Max Healthcare Private Limited-

Chapter 11: Investments and Funding
11.1. Investments and Funding

Chapter 12: Recent Developments
12.1. Recent Developments

Chapter 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4bg4dg

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


