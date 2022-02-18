U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

India Home Healthcare Markets Report 2021: The Indian Government's Take on the Pandemic, Influencing the Home Healthcare Market

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Healthcare Market in India 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019, the market accounted for approximately 4% of India's overall healthcare industry earnings. It was valued at INR 460.00 Bn in 2020. It is expected to reach INR 3,228.19 Bn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~38.59% during the 2021-2026 period.

An increase in the size of the aging population and the increased prevalence of chronic ailments such as hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases are aiding the growth of the market.

The government is trying to motivate patients to reduce hospital visits and avail home-care services through its healthcare initiative, Ayushman Bharat Scheme (Union Budget 2019).

This will propel market growth. Competition is intense because of the presence of existing players and the entry of new digital healthcare firms (such as Netmeds, 1MG, and Myra), who are expanding their portfolios for home healthcare services.

Segment Insights:

The market is broadly segmented into home healthcare services, devices, and solutions. In 2020, home healthcare services was the largest segment, accounting for ~51.29% of the total market revenue.

During the 2021-2026 period, home healthcare solutions is expected to become the fastest-growing segment of the market as a result of social distancing rules and self-isolation norms that are in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. By 2026, the home healthcare devices and home healthcare solution segments are expected to hold ~19.15% and ~41.60% shares, respectively, in terms of market revenue.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 in India and subsequent lockdowns to curb its spread severely impacted the home healthcare market in India. As the crisis continues, telehealth solutions, health screening and monitoring devices, and home nursing services segments are likely to witness significant growth.

Social distancing norms, limited outdoor medical capacities, and initiatives undertaken by the Indian government to encourage at-home treatments and telehealth solutions are likely to accelerate market growth.

Other home healthcare segments that may be affected favourably during this period include health diagnostic devices, at-home therapeutic services, and other medical supplies.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction
3.1. Market Definition and Structure

Chapter 4: Telehealth and Telemedicine Services in Home Healthcare
4.1. Telehealth and Telemedicine in Home Healthcare

Chapter 5: Market Overview
5.1. Home Healthcare Market - An Overview
5.1.1. Market Size and Growth Forecast Based on Value (2018 - 2026E)

Chapter 6: Market Segmentation
6.1. India Home Healthcare Market - Segmentation
6.1.1. Home Healthcare Market Share Based on Type (2020 and 2026E)
6.1.2. Home Healthcare Services - Market Size and Growth Forecast (2018 - 2026E)
6.1.3. Home Healthcare Devices - Market Size and Growth Forecast (2018 - 2026E)
6.1.4. Home Healthcare Solutions - Market Size and Growth Forecast (2018 - 2026E)

Chapter 7: Impact of Covid-19
7.1. Impact of Covid-19
7.1.1. Covid-19 and Its Impact on the Overall Home Healthcare Market
7.1.2. The Indian Government's Take on the Pandemic, Influencing the Home Healthcare Market
7.1.3. Growth Initiatives and Developments Undertaken by Market Players

Chapter 8: Market Influencers
8.1. Market Drivers
8.2. Market Challenges

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape
9.1. Apollo Home Healthcare Limited
9.2. Callhealth Services Private Limited
9.3. Care24
9.4. Critical Care Unified Private Limited
9.5. Guardian Angel Homecare Private Limited
9.6. Healthcare at Home Private Limited
9.7. India Home Health Care Private Limited
9.8. Life Circle Health Services Private Limited
9.9. Medwell Ventures Private Limited
9.10. Portea Medical Private Limited

Chapter 10: Innovation and Strategies
10.1. Innovation and Strategies - Key Players

Chapter 11: Recent Developments

Chapter 12: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qm9iw6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


