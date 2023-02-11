U.S. markets closed

India Home Healthcare Services, Devices, and Solutions Market Report 2022: An INR 1,552.64 Bn Market by 2027 from INR 604.21 Bn in 2021

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Healthcare Market in India 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

In terms of revenue, the home healthcare market was valued at INR 604.21 Bn in FY 2021. It is expected to reach INR 1,552.64 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~19.50% during the 2022 - 2027 period.

The rapid penetration of smartphones and the internet, coupled with supportive government policies, has propelled the growth of the market. The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic fueled the adoption of home healthcare because it warrants comprehensive planning for disease management. 

Home healthcare is actively used to fight the pandemic through social distancing, contact tracing, disease monitoring, and data exchange. The home healthcare ecosystem includes patients, healthcare providers, and healthcare fund providers.

Home healthcare lowers the rate of admissions and re-admissions in hospitals, ensuring compliance with the treatment regimen and early detection of illnesses, leading to reduced cost burden on fund providers. However, the uncertain performance of various home healthcare solutions and inadequate technology infrastructure are major challenges.

Segment Insights:

The market has three segments: services, devices, and solutions. In FY 2021, home healthcare services were the largest segment, accounting for ~47.10% of the total market revenue. The increased adoption of home healthcare apps, because of improved healthcare delivery and clinical outcomes, is anticipated to drive the growth of the home healthcare services market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The home healthcare ecosystem has gone through a paradigm shift in the wake of the pandemic. The industry witnessed radical changes in terms of consumer behavior. Some of the key changes were the adoption of connected devices, a focus on disease prevention, and enhanced patient engagement.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the country's healthcare system and has impacted the home healthcare market. Digital and e-services platforms such as online consultation platforms have developed further during the pandemic.

Despite the setbacks, the pandemic has promoted the adoption and deployment of home healthcare devices and apps to establish a safe and connected healthcare ecosystem.

Various hospitals have collaborated with health-tech companies to offer teleconsultation through mobile apps. For example, Columbia Asia Hospital has partnered with health-tech company Cure.fit to offer teleconsultation through its app Care.fit.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction
3.1. Market definition and structure

Chapter 4: Telehealth and telemedicine services in home healthcare
4.1. Telehealth and telemedicine in home healthcare
4.2. Emergence of home healthcare
4.3. Services offered in home healthcare

Chapter 5: Market overview
5.1. Home healthcare market - An overview
5.1.1. Market size and growth forecast based on value (FY 2020 - FY 2027e)
5.1.2. Competitive scenario and business models

Chapter 6: Market segmentation
6.1. India home healthcare market - Segmentation
6.1.1 Home healthcare market share - Based on type (FY 2021 and FY 2027e)
6.1.2. Home healthcare services segment-wise size and growth forecast (FY 2020 - FY 2027e)
6.1.3. Home healthcare devices segment-wise size and growth forecast (FY 2020 - FY 2027e)
6.1.4. Home healthcare solutions segment-wise size and growth forecast (FY 2020 - FY 2027e)

Chapter 7: Impact of COVID-19
7.1. Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 8: Market influencers
8.1. Market drivers
8.2. Market challenges

Chapter 9: Company Benchmarking
9.1. Player benchmarking
9.2. Website benchmarking

Chapter 10: Competitive landscape
10.1. Key players
10.1.1. Apollo Home Healthcare Limited
10.1.2. CallHealth Services Private Limited
10.1.3. Care24
10.1.4. Critical Care Unified Private Limited
10.1.5. Guardian Angel Homecare Private Limited
10.1.6. Healthcare at Home Private Limited
10.1.7. India Home Health Care Private Limited
10.1.8. Life Circle Health Services Private Limited
10.1.9. Medwell Ventures Private Limited
10.1.10. Portea Medical Private Limited

Chapter 11: Innovation and strategies
11.1. Innovation and strategies by Key players

Chapter 12: Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sszccj-healthcare?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-home-healthcare-services-devices-and-solutions-market-report-2022-an-inr-1-552-64-bn-market-by-2027-from-inr-604-21-bn-in-2021--301743924.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

