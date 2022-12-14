U.S. markets open in 2 hours 45 minutes

India HVAC Market to Reach $29,282.7 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the total value of the Indian HVAC market was $7,820.5 million in 2021, and it will reach $29,282.7 million by 2030, growing at a rate of 15.8% in the near future. The growth of the industry is due to the rapid infrastructure development, technical advancements, and increasing tourism activities.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
Equipment Is Main Revenue Contributor

Equipment had the larger share in the past because of the increase in the demand for HVAC systems from the housing sector. This is owing to the extreme climate of India, resulting in freezing winters and scorching summers.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-hvac-market/report-sample

Cooling Equipment Had Largest Share

The cooling category had an over 80% share in 2021, as a result of the subtropical climate in most parts of the nation. The high temperatures in summers in the north, growing levels of humidity in the southern and western parts, and fast-increasing usable income are pushing the requirement for air conditioners.

Furthermore, the development of SMEs and commercial hubs and the Smart Cities Mission are driving the demand for cooling systems.

HVAC Systems Most Used in Commercial Buildings

The commercial category is the largest, with an about 52.1% share, and it will observe significant growth in the years to come.

This will be because of an increase in the count of corporate offices and shopping complexes. The mounting number of high-rise buildings, along with malls, shopping complexes, and hypermarkets, in tier-II cities is the main factor for the industry growth in India.

Increasing Inclination toward Smart HVAC Systems

The shift toward smart HVAC systems is a key trend in India. For the reduction in energy consumption and advancement of the system efficiency, numerous buyers are accepting smart HVAC systems that come with better controls, advanced real-time performance monitoring, building automation, and IoT-based controls.

These appliances also offer better variability of temperature and remote access, together with reminders for preventive maintenance, thus leading to an enhanced lifespan and system efficiency.

Growing Construction Activities Propelling System Demand

The construction industry has grown considerably in the recent past. This is because of the real estate regulatory reforms, large-scale government projects, and rapid urbanization. According to Invest India, the construction industry of the country will reach $1.4 trillion by 2025 and become the third-largest worldwide.

Browse detailed report on  India HVAC Market Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Northern Region Dominates Industry

The northern region dominated the market, with an around 29% share, in the past. This is because of the extremely hot weather in Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh and the cold weather in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Different climatic zones require different HVAC systems; for cold areas, heat pumps are important most of the year. Likewise, for humid and hot areas, cooling equipment, such as room ACs, is imperative.

India HVAC Market Report Coverage

By Offering

  • Equipment

  • Service

By End-User

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

  • Residential

Regional Analysis

  • South India

  • West India

  • North India

  • East India

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Saudi Arabia HVAC TAB Services Market Size, Share, Trends and Demand Forecast to 2030

Saudi Arabia Residential AC Market Size, Share, Trends and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global HVAC Systems & Services Market Size, Share, Trends and Demand Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-hvac-market-to-reach-29-282-7-million-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301702714.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

