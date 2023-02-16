India HVAC systems market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.97% by 2026: Split AC segment among the top contributors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, India HVAC systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.77 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.97% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled HVAC Systems Market in India

HVAC systems market in India - Five forces

The HVAC systems market in India is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

HVAC systems market in India – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

HVAC systems market in India - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (split AC, window AC, and others) and product (split AC, window AC, and others).

The split AC segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising awareness about the reduction of energy consumption is fueling the adoption of inverter split ACs. In these ACs, compressors run continuously. Thus, the focus on lowering energy consumption has encouraged HVAC system manufacturers to expand their product portfolios by introducing inverter split ACs, especially in the residential segment. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Story continues

HVAC systems market in India – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand for inverter HVAC systems is driving the market growth.

The demand for HVAC systems is growing rapidly in India, with the rise in disposable income and improvement in the standard of living.

The average temperature in India has been rising continuously over the years, which has increased the demand for HVAC systems.

Moreover, the Indian government is investing significantly in infrastructure development, which is driving the demand for HVAC systems.

In the residential segment, the use of split ACs is higher when compared to window ACs.

However, the increasing awareness about reducing energy consumption and the growing focus on energy-efficient products are increasing the adoption of inverter-type split ACs.

These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing popularity of smart HVAC systems is a key trend in the market.

The adoption of HVAC systems is leading to a rise in the use of smart and connected HVAC systems.

End-users can manage their HVAC systems efficiently, with advances in portable devices and monitoring systems.

The demand for Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices has increased rapidly primarily due to the need for data collection and analysis.

End-users are focusing on predictive maintenance to reduce overall downtime and increase operational efficiency.

The increasing focus on building smart factories in India is also expected to support the trend of smart HVAC systems in India.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The need for high R&D investment will challenge the HVAC systems market growth in India during the forecast period.

The production and installation stages of HVAC systems require high capital.

Rapid technological advances have reduced the product lifecycle, which has compelled HVAC system manufacturers to invest more in R&D.

The growing competition has made it difficult for manufacturers to pass on these costs to end-users.

Hence, the high costs must be borne by manufacturers, and they require a long period to attain a break-even point.

Such factors are expected to remain a challenge in the HVAC systems market in India during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this India HVAC systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the HVAC systems market in India between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the HVAC systems market in India and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of India HVAC systems market vendors

