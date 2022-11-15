India Interior Doors Market Is Expected to Generate $9.9 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Growth in real estate, increase in commercial and residential construction, and surge in renovation projects drive the India interior doors market. Based on product type, the doors segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the India interior doors market. Based on end user, residential held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the India interior doors market share.

Portland,OR, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the India interior doors market garnered $4.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $9.9 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2020 $4.9 billion Market Size in 2031 $9.9 billion CAGR 6.3% No. of Pages in Report 131 Segments covered Product Type, Material, Mechanism, and End User. Drivers Increase in commercial and residential construction Growth in real estate Surge in renovation projects Opportunities Increasing demand for energy efficient doors Rising government investments in construction projects Restraints High cost of eco-friendly products

Covid-19 Scenario:

· The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the India interior doors market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of manufacturing facilities of many products for interior doors in India.

· Curfew practices globally affected the domestic as well as international production of interior doors, which, in turn, hampered the growth of the overall market.

· Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.

· Many construction projects were either delayed or postponed in order to follow the social distancing norms.

· However, the number of COVID-19 cases has reduced with the introduction of the vaccine for COVID-19 on the market. This has led to the reopening of India interior doors companies at their full-scale capacities. This is expected to help the market recover by the end of 2022.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the India interior doors market based on product type, material, mechanism, and end user. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.



Based on product type, the doors segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the India interior doors market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hardware segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on material, the wood segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the India interior doors market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the metal segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on mechanism, the swinging segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than half of the India interior doors market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the sliding segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, residential held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fifths of the India interior doors market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in

2031. However, the non-residential region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.



Leading Players:

Leading market players of the India interior doors market analyzed in the research include Beautex Industries, Century Plyboards, D.S. Doors India Ltd., Fenesta Buildings System, Geeta Aluminium Company, Greenply Industries, Maxon Doors Pvt. Ltd., Greenlam Industries, Purewood Doors, and PVC Door India.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the India interior doors market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

