U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,991.73
    +34.48 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,592.92
    +56.22 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,358.41
    +162.19 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.20
    +27.95 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.17
    +0.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.00
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0341
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7990
    -0.0660 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1850
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2800
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,825.17
    +198.74 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.90
    +0.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.40
    -46.77 (-0.17%)
     

India Interior Doors Market Is Expected to Generate $9.9 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Growth in real estate, increase in commercial and residential construction, and surge in renovation projects drive the India interior doors market. Based on product type, the doors segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the India interior doors market. Based on end user, residential held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the India interior doors market share.

Portland,OR, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the India interior doors market garnered $4.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $9.9 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (131 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A26665

Report coverage & details:

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2020

$4.9 billion

Market Size in 2031

$9.9 billion

CAGR

6.3%

No. of Pages in Report

131

Segments covered

Product Type, Material, Mechanism, and End User.

Drivers

Increase in commercial and residential construction

Growth in real estate

Surge in renovation projects

Opportunities

Increasing demand for energy efficient doors

Rising government investments in construction projects

Restraints

High cost of eco-friendly products

Covid-19 Scenario:

· The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the India interior doors market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of manufacturing facilities of many products for interior doors in India.

· Curfew practices globally affected the domestic as well as international production of interior doors, which, in turn, hampered the growth of the overall market.

· Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.

· Many construction projects were either delayed or postponed in order to follow the social distancing norms.

· However, the number of COVID-19 cases has reduced with the introduction of the vaccine for COVID-19 on the market. This has led to the reopening of India interior doors companies at their full-scale capacities. This is expected to help the market recover by the end of 2022.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the India interior doors market based on product type, material, mechanism, and end user. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Buy this Research Report @ bit.ly/3hNJLYE

Based on product type, the doors segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the India interior doors market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hardware segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on material, the wood segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the India interior doors market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the metal segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on mechanism, the swinging segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than half of the India interior doors market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the sliding segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, residential held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fifths of the India interior doors market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in

2031. However, the non-residential region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/27115

Leading Players:

Leading market players of the India interior doors market analyzed in the research include Beautex Industries, Century Plyboards, D.S. Doors India Ltd., Fenesta Buildings System, Geeta Aluminium Company, Greenply Industries, Maxon Doors Pvt. Ltd., Greenlam Industries, Purewood Doors, and PVC Door India.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the India interior doors market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in India Interior Doors Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount): Automatic Industrial Doors Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030 Door and Window Hardware Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030 Louvre Windows Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030 Plastic Door and Window Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/construction-and-manufacturing


Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas, Livent, and Albemarle Stocks Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    Tuesday is turning into a miserable day to own lithium stocks, as shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Livent (NYSE: LTHM), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) tumble in response to a negative report on lithium prospects from mining stock analysts at Goldman Sachs. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Lithium Americas shares are down 3.5%, Livent is off 6.2%, and Albemarle is leading the whole sector lower with an 8.4% loss. Let's start with the good news: According to Goldman Sachs, demand growth for lithium over the past few years has been "massive."

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Carnival Cruises, Advance Auto Parts, Taiwan Semiconductor

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights what stocks to watch in after-hours trading.

  • Fallen FTX Reveals Top Creditors on Friday

    Insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX could have as many as one million investors who are seeking to recoup their losses. The Bahamian-based brokerage filed for bankruptcy after facing massive liquidity issues when its acquirer, Binance, backed out of a merger. The bankruptcy attorneys for FTX, Landis Rath & Cobb and Sullivan and Cromwell, said on Nov. 15 that the number of creditors could exceed one million, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

  • Why Sea Stock Was Surging Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were up 37% as of 11:29 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter. Revenue of $3.2 billion also beat the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Carnival, Advance Auto Parts, Varex Imaging

    Top trending Yahoo Finance tickers for Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

  • ‘The set-up will be more like 1929’: Cathie Wood just warned of another ‘Great Depression’ if the Fed keeps ignoring these signals — here are 3 safe haven sectors for proven protection

    The super investor is sounding the alarm.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought 3 New Stocks In Q3, Sold These Others

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks

    In this article we take an in-depth look at why Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks. Click to jump straight to the ‘Big Short’ icon’s top stock picks to see why Michael Burry is Betting Heavily on These 3 Stocks. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO), Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA), and CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) […]

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes New Bets

    The legendary investor has just invested in five new companies after liquidating most of his stock portfolio in the second quarter.

  • Cisco Systems Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

    Cisco has an impressive earnings track record, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in 20 consecutive quarters.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait Till 2032

    All three major U.S. stock indexes have entered a bear market, and the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history. If you have $250,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bills or to cover emergencies as they arise, the following three stocks can make you a millionaire. The first game-changing company that has the competitive edges and innovative capacity to quadruple a $250,000 initial investment over the next 10 years is fintech stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).

  • The Trade Desk CEO's Recent Comment Makes Its Stock a Screaming Buy

    Meta Platforms has fallen almost 67% so far this year, and one of the dominant sell-side advertising technology (adtech) players -- PubMatic -- is down 55% over the same period. In an uncertain economic environment, advertising is one of the first expenditures that businesses cut back on. Third-quarter results for the digital ad-campaign market's top dog remained stable, and the company continued to make impressive progress.

  • Here's How Tilray Could Grow by 3X Before 2027

    Few marijuana businesses are as hungry for growth as Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). Right now, Tilray has a market cap of just over $2.6 billion, which means that it'll need to grow to reach a cap of $7.8 billion to triple. If we assume that its trailing 12-month (TTM) price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 3.5 will stay roughly the same, that market cap implies reaching an annual total revenue of around $2.2 billion before 2027.

  • Stock Market Rallies Past Poland Missile Attack On Inflation Data, Warren Buffett Buy; Nvidia Looms

    The stock market rallied Wednesday on inflation data, Warren Buffett buys and more, moving past a reported Poland missile attack.

  • 'The worst is yet to come': Billionaire Carl Icahn warns that you can't cure red-hot inflation. But he likes these 2 'cheap and viable' stock picks for protection

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • Nvidia is under the microscope ahead of earnings; Here’s what to expect

    Almost all of the market heavyweights have reported Q3’s financials, but Wednesday (November 16) will see one beaten-down behemoth go under the earnings spotlight. Nvidia (NVDA) will deliver its F3Q report occupying an unfamiliar spot. In sharp contrast to recent years, the company's shares sit 43% into negative territory, downed by depressed Gaming sales and softening Data Center trends impacted by the new restriction on exports of advanced data center chips to China. These are set to affect da

  • A Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Investor sentiment has soured in response to economic uncertainty, sparking a sweeping downturn in the stock market. In fact, the broad-based S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite have both declined for three consecutive quarters, an event that last occurred during the Great Recession in 2009. For instance, Block (NYSE: SQ) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have lost 71% and 57% of their value, respectively, providing a rare buying opportunity.

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Jumped by 15.6% Tuesday

    Drugstore company Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) saw its shares rise 15.6% on Tuesday. Rite Aid's last quarterly report was delivered more than a month ago, on Sept. 29. Rite Aid stock has a relatively high gamma squeeze score rating of 94.80 on Fintel, putting it at No. 38 out of the 305 stocks on the list.

  • Some Stock Market Gains Fade After Report Of Rocket Strike Inside Poland

    The U.S. stock market pared gains in afternoon trading Tuesday. Indexes slid after a report on Twitter that two rockets hit a town in Poland. The Nasdaq composite surged 2.5% at midday but cut its gain to 0.6% at 1:40 p.m. ET.

  • Why Tencent Music Stock Was Moving Higher Today

    Shares of Tencent Music (NYSE: TME) were gaining today after the Chinese music streaming company posted strong third-quarter earnings and benefited from braoder gains in China stocks. The company topped estimates on both the top and bottom lines, though revenue declined 5.6% to $1.04 billion, which was ahead of expectations at $994.3 million. Tencent Music is in the midst of a strategic shift from free users to paying ones, meaning it's sacrificing revenue for profitability.