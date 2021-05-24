India Kitchen Furniture Market Report 2021 with Market Share of the Top 80 Players
The report offers a comprehensive picture of the kitchen furniture industry in India, providing historical trends and forecasts in kitchen furniture production and consumption, imports and exports.
Kitchen furniture sales by price ranges, product trends and supply structure, distribution system and main players are also considered as well as the value and weight of the built-in appliances on kitchen furniture supply.
The report provides a breakdown of kitchen furniture supply by cabinet door material (wood, veneer, laminated, slabs, thermoplastics, lacquered, plywood, melamine, steel, glass), by cabinet door colour (white, bright, neutral), by cabinet door lacquering (high gloss, opaque) and by worktop material (solid surface, stone, quartz, slabs, laminated, steel, wood, glass). Short profiles of the main local manufacturers of technical furniture fittings (Drawers, hinges, metalware) are also included.
A breakdown of Indian kitchen furniture exports and imports is provided by country and by geographical area of destination/origin.
The analysis of distribution system for kitchen furniture in India covers the following channels: direct sales/contract, kitchen specialists, furniture stores/chains, online sales. A list of leading furniture importers, architects and interior designers relevant for the kitchen furniture market is also provided by city, as well as the geographical breakdown of kitchen furniture sales in India for the main local companies.
The competitive system analyses the presence of the major kitchen furniture manufacturers in India, including short company profiles, sales data and market shares by price range, for a sample of 80 companies.
A focus on selected smart and fast Indian cities towards 2020 is also included.
Key Topics Covered:
Research tools and methodology
Activity trend and forecasts
The kitchen furniture sector in India, activity trend 2014-2020 and forecasts 2021-2023
The kitchen furniture market in India by price range, 2020. % share, values, volumes and average price
International trade
Exports and Imports of kitchen furniture by the main countries of destination/origin, 2015-2020
Product trends and structure of the offer
Breakdown of kitchen furniture sales by kind of doors and by kind of look
Kitchen furniture breakdown by kind of worktop
Drawers, hinges, metalware: Consumption of technical fittings breakdown by product type
Competition
Top 60 Indian players and their presence on the Country
Kitchen furniture sales in India, 2020. Market shares for the top 80 players
Top players in the upper end segment; Top players in the mid end segment; Top players in the mass market
Distribution
Breakdown of kitchen furniture sales by distribution channel
Number of outlets and sales per outlet for a sample of Indian kitchen furniture players
List of builders relevant for the kitchen furniture market
Breakdown of kitchen furniture sales by Geographic Area
Number of appliances and worktops per 100 kitchens sold in a sample of companies
Leading furniture importers, architects and interior designers by city
Macroeconomic and growth drivers
Focus on selected smart and fast Indian cities towards 2020
Companies Mentioned
Aran World
Arancia Kuchen
Aster Cucine
Aura Kitchens
Ballerina Kuchen
Borchi
Bulthaup
Cromatica
Cubo Design - Miton
Dada
Euromobil
Evok by Hindware
Fotile
Godrej Interio
Hacker Kuchen
Hexa
Homelane
Ikea
Interwood
Kook Kitchen Koncepts
Kuche 7
Kutchina
Leicht Kuchen
Meine Kuche
MGM Cucine
Modulinea
Nobilia
Nolte Kuchen
Officine Gullo
Ommag
Oppein
Pepperfry
Poggenpohl
Poliform
Saviesa
Scavolini
Signature Kitchen
Siravi
Sleek International
Snaidero
Spacewood
Stosa
Team 7
Tiara Furniture
Valcucine
Veneta Cucine
Wurfel Kuche
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7u7vcm
