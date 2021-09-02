U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,541.11
    +17.02 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,426.35
    +113.82 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,369.88
    +60.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,295.11
    +8.05 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.00
    +1.41 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.70
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    -0.26 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1864
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2950
    -0.0070 (-0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    +0.0042 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9630
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,107.62
    +2,532.20 (+5.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,307.06
    +16.55 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.15
    +3.31 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims reached pandemic-era low

Another 340,000 Americans filed new claims, beating estimates of 345,000

India launches Account Aggregator to extend financial services to millions

Manish Singh
·4 min read

India’s top banks five years ago built the interoperable UPI railroads and enabled over 150 million people in the South Asian market to pay digitally. Scores of firms -- including local firms Paytm, PhonePe, CRED and international giants Google and Facebook -- in India today support the UPI infrastructure, which is now reporting 3 billion transactions each month.

Banks are now ready for their second act.

On Thursday, eight Indian banks announced that they are rolling out -- or about to roll out -- a system called Account Aggregator to enable consumers to consolidate all their financial data in one place. (Participants banks are HDFC, Kotak, ICICI, Axis, SBI, IndusInd, IDFC, and Federal. Four of them are rolling out the system on Thursday, others say they will roll out the new system soon.)

The objective of Account Aggregator (AA) is to aggregate all financial information of an individual, said M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor of India’s central bank -- Reserve Bank of India -- at a virtual event Thursday.

The new system makes it possible for banks, tax authorities, insurers, and other finance firms to aggregate data of customers -- who have provided their consent -- to get better understanding about their potential customers, make informed decisions and ensure smoother transactions.

Users who provide consent -- and it only takes a few taps to do so -- will be able to share their financial information from one Account Aggregator participant to another through a centralized API-based repository. Users get to decide for how long they wish their data to be shared with a particular Account Aggregator participant.

An illustration of how the AA system works.

Most countries globally already have privacy laws that recognize the rights of individuals. But even as individuals and businesses have the right to exercise their control over their data, the current system has made it difficult for consumers to operationalize how they provide consent.

"They face this difficult for two reasons," explained Siddharth Tiwari, head of the Bank for International Settlements in Asia and Pacific. "Firstly, a service provider usually seeks consent to use and transfer data at time when consumers [are] agreeing to participate in an activity with the service provider. Since this consent is granted for a wide variety of possibilities, it is broad and sweeping in nature," he said.

"Secondly, newly created data are often gathered and retained in proprietary silos and stored in various institutions in incompatible formats. Consumers can find it difficult to share their data as they have only limited options. [...] Thus, service providers who are custodians of data effectively act as defacto owner of the data," he said, adding that Account Aggregator is designed to potentially address these challenges. "A robust consent-based data sharing system has the potential for consumers derive value from their data while maintaining control."

Account Aggregator is built in part to also help consumers and businesses access financial services such as loans. Existing credit bureaus in India have data of only a fraction of the nation's 1.4 billion population, which makes it very difficult for most in the country to access working capital, explained Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani, who’s been an adviser to the initiative, at the event Thursday.

Most of these individuals have made enough digital financial transactions and businesses have enough cashflow to show that would make them eligible for financial services, he said.

"Talks are on to onboard telecom operators as well," he said, adding that the system has already achieved the sophistication that it could be extended to other industries.

"It's an architecture that can now be applied to several additional industries," he said, pointing to healthcare, fitness, testing labs as examples. "We can confidently say that there is no other country in the world that has built a robust infrastructure at this scale where its people can leverage their data. This approach is now getting global recognition."

"For retail loan underwriting ("eligibility check"), rather than submitting previous 3 years bank statements, I can simply authenticate a data transfer via AA (and revoke the data transfer AFTER the loan is approved or sanctioned). For self-employed or freelance professionals, getting Term Insurance has always been difficult since they cannot prove their income - AA lets you provide an audit trail of past income to underwrite the Term Insurance application," Rahul Mathur, founder and chief executive of insurance aggregator startup BimaPe, told TechCrunch.

The Account Aggregator system is also positioned to dramatically increase the addressable market for online insurers, lenders, and players in several other industries.

"This is a big step towards a connected financial ecosystem, and will be very significant in Fi's journey to help working millennials get better with their money. With the successful demonstration of the framework today we are excited to have all our users experience the power and convenience of the AA integration once it’s rolled out to all users,” said Sumit Gwalani, co-founder of Fi.

Recommended Stories

  • Rupee’s Sudden Gains Have Traders Speculating RBI Is Easing Grip

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee’s outsized gains over the last three sessions is spurring talk that the Reserve Bank of India may have loosened its grip over the currency. The rupee has rallied 1.6% in the previous three sessions to post its biggest gain for the period since March 2020. The exchange rate had been moving within a range of 74-75 per dollar in the past two months. It edged higher on Wednesday to its strongest level since June. The RBI has previously said its currency interventions

  • Indian Kashmir separatist leader dies, troops deployed in Srinagar

    Indian Kashmir veteran separatist politician Syed Ali Shah Geelani died on Wednesday night in Srinagar, prompting authorities to deploy troops around the city and shut down the internet as a precautionary measure, police said. "Troops are being deployed at sensitive places in Srinagar and other major towns and no vehicular movement is being allowed," a police official said. Geelani was the most senior separatist leader in Kashmir.

  • Here's What to Know About China's Sweeping Tech Crackdown—and Why It Could Make U.S. Big Tech Regulation More Likely

    New regulations include: only three hours of video games per week allowed for kids, limits on social media algorithms, and a ban on online celebrity fan clubs

  • COMMENT: China's online gaming ban for kids is an opportunity for SEA esports

    Game companies will look towards markets that are unrestricted for growth.

  • Tiger Global in talks to make Apna India's fastest unicorn

    Apna, a 21-month-old startup that is helping millions of blue- and gray-collar workers in India upskill themselves, find communities and land jobs, is inching closer to becoming the fastest tech firm in the world's second-largest internet market to become a unicorn. Tiger Global is in advanced stages of talks to lead a $100 million round in Apna, according to four sources familiar with the matter. If the round materializes, Apna will become the youngest Indian startup to attain the much-coveted unicorn status.

  • CA Drought: Proposed Emergency Pipeline Would Bring Much-Needed Water To Marin County

    Drought-stricken Marin County is looking at a proposal to build a pipeline along the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge to bring much needed water from the Central Valley. Kenny Choi has details of the plan.

  • Got Questions About Curry? We’ve Got Answers

    Here's everything you need to know about curry from how to make it to where it comes from.

  • All CoinDesk Top 20 Assets Produce Positive Returns in August

    A new chart reveals all CoinDesk Top 20 assets, the top 20 digital assets based on verifiable dollar volume and exchange listings, had positive returns in August. "All About Bitcoin" host Michael Casey breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • RBC Headquarters for Sale as Oxford, CPPIB Seek $1 Billion-Plus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oxford Properties Group and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are exploring the sale of Toronto’s Royal Bank Plaza in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the plans.The site at 200 Bay Street is one of the largest office complexes in Toronto’s financial district and includes two towers and a retail concourse with roughly 1.5 million square feet. Built in the 1970s, the towers feature windows that are covered with 24-carat gold

  • There’s No Conviction in Being Short Duration in Bonds: Weston

    Aug.31 -- Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, discusses the state of play in the bond market, the possibility of a taper trade and where he sees them heading. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Zoom Video Stock Is Plunging. Here’s Why.

    The company is being hit hard by the reality of post-pandemic life: More customers are dropping the service as in-person activities increase.

  • Pilots union sues Southwest Airlines, alleges violation of federal labor law

    A union representing Southwest Airlines Co pilots has filed a lawsuit challenging forced time off and other changes to working conditions imposed by the airline during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association filed a complaint in federal court in Dallas on Monday claiming that the carrier implemented an "emergency time off" program, altered schedules, and scaled back prescription drug and retirement benefits without bargaining, in violation of federal labor law. It claims Southwest should have collectively bargained with the union instead of giving itself "force majeure" rights when air travel plummeted during the pandemic.

  • Amazon CEO unveils 55,000 tech job hiring spree

    55,000.That's the number of new corporate and tech jobs Amazon.com's CEO Andy Jassy plans to fill globally in the coming months.He told Reuters the plan exclusively in his first press interview since starting the top job at one of the world's most valuable companies.The additional staff is equal to more than a third of Google's headcount as of June 30th and close to all of Facebook's.The new hires would boost Amazon's corporate and tech workforce by 20 percent.Jassy said the company needs more manpower to keep up with demand in retail, cloud and advertising and its other businesses, including a new bet to launch satellites into orbit to widen broadband access.The revelation of Amazon's hiring plans comes just ahead of its annual job fair, which is set to begin on September 15th.Amazon is looking to fill positions in engineering, research science and robotics roles, which are largely new to the company.Amazon's hiring spree comes amid a tight labor market, where some employers complain they have open jobs that they can't fill. Even more, the labor market is in the midst of a shake-up as companies try to balance a return to the office, while many employees want to continue working from home.Amazon recently dialed back office plans and offered workers an option to spend just three days a week in the office starting next year.Already America's second biggest private employer, more than 40,000 of those 55,000 new hires wanted by Jassy are earmarked for the U.S.

  • Lack of daily COVID-19 updates draws lawsuit in Florida

    Citing a diminishing pandemic, the Florida Department of Health’s (DOH) COVID-19 data dashboard ceased issuing daily updates of new case, hospitalizations and deaths in June.

  • Gen Z takes on debt to invest in market boom: Here are the risks

    USA TODAY examines the aspirations and anxieties of young Americans, particularly Gen Z, as some have made risky bets by taking out loans to invest.

  • ‘Recovery is not yet showing up for people who need it most’: Americans pull back on spending — and dip into their savings

    Americans spent 9% less in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of this year, according to the Financial Health Network.

  • Sidharth Shukla Dies: Popular Bollywood Actor & Reality TV Star Was 40

    Sidharth Shukla, the Indian actor and reality TV star, has died suddenly at the age of 40. Widespread reports from India state that Shukla suffered a heart attack. The BBC could not confirm cause but spoke to a doctor at a local hospital in Mumbai who confirmed the actor was dead upon being admitted to […]

  • Mortgage broker pleads guilty to stealing nearly $5 million in refinancing loans, using money to buy watches and jewelry

    A disbarred lawyer-turned mortgage broker has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $5 million in refinancing loans, using it to buy dozens of watches and piles of jewelry, instead of paying off his clients’ original mortgages. Brent Kaufman, 50, of Commack, N.Y., admitted that on numerous occasions between 2016 and 2019, he listed his own bank account number on paperwork submitted to new lenders informing them where to send the money. As a result, Kaufman’s clients were unknowingly left with two mortgages on their homes.

  • England bowl against India in fourth Test as Ashwin misses out again

    England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to field in the fourth Test against India at the Oval on Thursday as the tourists again omitted Ravichandran Ashwin.

  • China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions

    China has developed a prototype miniature helicopter for surveillance work on future Mars missions, according to its space science agency, following the historic landing of a robotic rover on the Red Planet a few months ago. The prototype is similar in appearance to the robotic helicopter Ingenuity, developed by NASA for its Perseverance mission this year, according to a photograph posted on the website of China's National Space Science Center on Wednesday. The agency said the helicopter could be a tool for China's follow-up exploration on Mars, but it did not give details.