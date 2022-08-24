U.S. markets close in 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,145.08
    +16.35 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,993.55
    +83.96 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,457.21
    +75.91 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,936.32
    +17.18 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.00
    +1.26 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.40
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    18.99
    -0.04 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9964
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1060
    +0.0520 (+1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1791
    -0.0043 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1810
    +0.4590 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,746.39
    +225.04 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    513.20
    +14.40 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.51
    -16.60 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,313.47
    -139.28 (-0.49%)
     

India lifts ban on American Express

Manish Singh
·2 min read

India has lifted business restrictions on American Express, once again permitting the U.S. giant to onboard new customers in the South Asian market after the firm demonstrated "satisfactory compliance" with local data storage rules, the local central bank said Wednesday.

In a series of moves last year, the Reserve Bank of India indefinitely barred Mastercard, American Express and Diners Club from issuing new debit, credit or prepaid cards to customers over noncompliance with local data storage rules (PDF). The business restriction allowed the firms to continue to serve their existing customers in the country. India lifted the ban on Mastercard in June this year.

"In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by American Express Banking Corp with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular... on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed... on onboarding of new domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect," the central bank said in a statement.

Unveiled in 2018, the local data-storage rules require payments firms to store all Indian transaction data within servers in the country. Visa, Mastercard and several other firms, as well as the U.S. government, previously requested New Delhi to reconsider its rules, which they argued were designed to allow the regulator “unfettered supervisory access.”

“We welcome today’s decision by the Reserve Bank of India, which enables American Express Network to onboard new customers effective immediately. India is a key strategic market for American Express and today's decision is the result of our significant local investments in technology, infrastructure, and resources," said Sanjay Khanna, interim CEO and COO of American Express in India, in a statement.

"American Express’ ability to deliver best in class value and customer experiences will enable us to meet the increasing demand for premium products and services and grow our business in India.”

The resumption of American Express' business in India should provide a boost to the local banks and fintechs that for over a year have been able to largely offer customers debit and credit cards powered by Visa and Rupay, a homegrown card network that is promoted by the National Payments Corporation of India, a special body of RBI.

The business restriction on the global cards giants took many banks by surprise last year. RBL Bank, for instance, scrambled to transition to Visa and took weeks to complete the process.

India lifts ban on Mastercard

Recommended Stories

  • Deadly Floods Wreak Havoc in Pakistan's Swat Valley

    At least one person died and several were injured after flash floods struck Mingora, a city in northern Pakistan’s Swat Valley, on Wednesday, August 24, after heavy rains caused the River Swat to swell, Pakistani media reported.This footage shows the river bursting its banks in Mingora and leaving a car partially submerged.According to local media, the body of a young girl was found in a town close to Mingora. At least eight people were injured, News360 reported.The Commissioner of Malakand Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, visited Mingora on Wednesday and directed Deputy Commissioner for Swat District, Junaid Khan to assess damages, implement relief operations, and ensure the supply of clean drinking water in the affected areas, according to a statement on the commissioner’s Facebook page.A compensation scheme for those affected was announced by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority. Credit: @PakhtoonYousaf2 via Storyful

  • Russia’s New Excuse for War Failures: We’re Doing It ‘on Purpose’

    (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)Russia’s Defense Ministry has a new excuse for why it is faltering in the war in Ukraine: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed—without providing evidence—that Russian forces are being careful to avoid civilian casualties, which he says is slowing down their progress.“Every effort is being done to prevent civilian casualties. It certainly slows down the advance,” Shoigu told a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Wednesday, accord

  • Apple to compete with Xiaomi, Samsung in India’s smartphone market

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss the chart of the day showing which companies have the greatest market share in India's smartphone market.

  • Apple Confirms Sept. 7 Launch Date for iPhone 14, New Watches

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. announced plans to hold a launch event on Sept. 7, when the tech giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup and its next slate of smartwatches, confirming a date that was reported by Bloomberg News last week.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Forgive $10,000 in Student Debt, Double for Pell Grant RecipientsBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdaySix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageCovid Incubation Gets Shorter Wi

  • India Said to Weigh Selling at Least 51% of $5 Billion IDBI Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s government is considering selling at least 51% of state-backed IDBI Bank Ltd., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionOfficials i

  • Floods wreak havoc across Pakistan; 903 dead since mid-June

    Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless, the country's disaster agency said Wednesday. The National Disaster Management Authority said Wednesday that 126 people were killed in flood-related incidents in the past 48 hours, with most of the victims being women and children. The flooding has further exacerbated Pakistan's economic crisis.

  • Ford’s job cuts are just the beginning of another EV earthquake

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, promise a green automotive revolution, but this will not come without uncomfortable transitions in the labor force. Volkswagen (XE:VOW3) CEO Herbert Diess was fired in July 2022 in part due to conflicts with workers unions exacerbated by plans to reduce the workforce as part of the German car maker’s electrification efforts. Toyota’s (JP:7203) top executive warned that a rapid transition to EVs could cause millions of job losses in Japan.

  • Meet Zach From ‘The Bachelorette’—Here’s the Twist That Happens With Him & Rachel

    Is he a match for Gabby or Rachel? We have the answer.

  • Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects crypto bear market to last 12-18 months, plans to continue cost cuts

    Coinbase’s chief executive Brian Armstrong said that he expects the crypto winter to last about 12 to 18 months, but is also preparing for the possibility for it to drag on longer.

  • Brink’s driver was asleep during California jewelry heist, lawsuit claims

    One of the drivers of a Brink’s tractor-trailer was asleep inside the big rig, parked near a remote Southern California rest stop earlier this summer, when thieves broke a lock and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gemstones, according to a lawsuit filed by the security company.

  • Small bathroom? No problem! This organizing rack is the perfect stylish space saver

    This storage shelf is a super cute and easy way to save space and make room for your bathroom essentials.

  • Travel guru Samantha Brown’s 3 tips to avoid flight delays

    The host of 'Samantha Brown's Places to Love' on PBS also shares packing tips --- 'shoes are your nemesis' --- and talks about where every American should visit

  • PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announces sweeping player compensation package to combat LIV

    PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan held a news conference on Wednesday at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. With numerous hot-button topics facing golf, here's what he talked about.

  • Your Fave College Student Will Build The Dorm Of Their Dreams With These Gifts

    Here shop the best gifts for college students girls or guys living in dorms for Christmas, their birthday, or any other holiday. Find them on Amazon and more.

  • Pakistan PM seeks Qatari investment in energy and aviation sectors

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited Qatar to invest in Pakistan's energy and aviation sectors during a meeting with the Qatar Investment Authority in Doha on Tuesday, according to a statement from Sharif's office. Sharif travelled to Qatar earlier on Tuesday in hopes of attracting trade and investment for his country, his office and aides said. Sharif said earlier he planned to highlight sectors including renewable energy, food security, industrial and infrastructure development, tourism and hospitality.

  • Hollywood Is Obsessed With This Tinted SPF That Shoppers Compare to an IRL Instagram Filter

    Cindy Crawford, Miranda Kerr, and now Taylor Hill are fans.

  • India to Tell US That Russia Oil Price Cap Needs Consensus

    (Bloomberg) -- India will seek broader consensus before it supports US-led efforts to cap the price of Russian oil, which American officials are expected to push for this week when they travel to Mumbai and New Delhi.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Forgive $10,000 in Student Debt, Double for Pell Grant RecipientsBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdaySix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, St

  • Chinese boy is caught on video trying to hide homework in display refrigerator at store

    CCTV footage in China caught a little boy hiding his homework in a display refrigerator at a shopping mall. On Aug. 16 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province of eastern China, a young boy kneels in front of what appears to be a display refrigerator inside of a store. Another customer finds the notebook inside the refrigerator and begins to try to find the boy.

  • Bill in New York State Senate would require new cars have to speed-limiting tech

    The legislation also targets blind spots in larger vehicles.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now

    For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin. They looked like geniuses when Bitcoin hit an all-time high of almost $68,000 in Novem