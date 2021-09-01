U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,524.09
    +1.41 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,312.53
    -48.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,309.38
    +50.15 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.06
    +13.28 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.22
    -0.28 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.19 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1844
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9880
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,283.85
    +1,331.12 (+2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,263.70
    +50.54 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

India Lighting Market Report 2021-2025 - Opportunities for Strategic Partnerships with FM Players for Larger Reach, Optimum Utilization of Data, Developing the Complete Solution

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected LED to Drive the Next Wave of Growth for the Lighting Market in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The connected LED lighting market in India is forecast to generate revenue of INR6,922.2 million by FY2025 expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% from FY2020.

This industry report on the connected LED lighting market in India offers the most up-to-date market data by region and by technology.

The research includes data from FY2020 to FY2025 and gives a future outlook on the smart lighting market in India. It will be an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible and clearly presented tables and graphs.

Connected lighting refers to luminaries that are seamlessly integrated into the network of a building/space/city such that they can be monitored and provide valuable information regarding their usage. The luminaires are either programmed to operate in a particular pattern or fitted with sensors to capture information.

Connected lighting systems provide energy-saving benefits as well as a wealth of information and can thereby help optimize how space is being used and also enable other resources to be utilized to their maximum potential. A connected lighting system provides innovative experiences to people, supports management in devising a granular energy management approach, and helps in integrating the entire system.

The wireless smart lighting market will grow significantly at a CAGR of 20%-22% between 2020 and 2025 owing to the integration of advanced technologies, such as Bluetooth, ZigBee, and Wi-Fi into lighting solutions.

The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices has paved the way for the growth of the smart lighting market. With advancements in IoT and wireless communication technologies, lighting component manufacturers have started focusing on enabling wireless connectivity into lighting fixtures.

The tech-savvy young population is also increasingly adopting new technologies and features. There is a growing need for replacing conventional systems, coupled with increasing consumer awareness toward the adoption of energy-efficient and sustainable solutions.

The report recommends lighting players to focus more on R&D and in-house manufacturing which in the long run will bring down operational costs and, at the same time, help them develop specific products to the Indian market. Companies should also think about designing various business models to target organizations in the government end-user segment.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What are the key growth opportunities for connected LED players in India?

  • What are the initiatives by governments that drive growth opportunities?

  • What are the leading connected lighting technology trends to watch out for in future?

  • What are the mega trends driving the growth of the connected lighting market in India?

  • What are the key trends accelerating market growth?

  • Which product types will witness maximum growth?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Connected LED Lighting Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

  • Key Findings

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Connected LED Lighting-Market Overview

  • Connected LED Lighting-Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Connected LED Lighting-Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Connected LED Lighting-Market Segmentation by Players

  • Connected LED Lighting-Market Segmentation by Subparts

  • Connected LED Lighting-Market Segmentation by Advancement

  • Connected LED Lighting-Market Distribution Channels

  • Growth Drivers of Connected LED Lighting Market

  • Growth Driver Analysis for the Connected LED Lighting Market

  • Growth Restraints for the Connected LED Lighting Market

  • Growth Restraint Analysis for the Connected LED Lighting Market

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

  • Pricing Trends Discussion

  • Competitive Environment

  • Market Share Analysis

  • Market Share Analysis Discussion

  • SWOT Analysis of Top Competitors

4. Segment Analysis

  • Indoor and Outdoor Lighting Analysis by End-user Segment

  • Market Estimation by End-user Segment

  • Government

  • Industrial

  • Commercial Building

  • Infrastructure

  • Residential

  • Subparts Analysis

  • Subparts Analysis Discussion

  • Market Analysis by Technology

  • Technology Discussion

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Controls

  • Key Growth Metrics-Controls

  • Revenue Forecast-Controls

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis for Controls

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Luminaire

  • Key Growth Metrics-Luminaire

  • Revenue Forecast-Luminaire

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis for Luminaire

7. Mega Trends

  • Impact of Mega Trends on the Connected LED Lighting Market

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Strategic Partnerships with FM Players for Larger Reach

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Optimum Utilization of Data

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Developing the Complete Solution

9. Next Steps

10. Appendix

  • List of Companies Having Presence in Connected Lighting Market in India

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8qwim7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-lighting-market-report-2021-2025---opportunities-for-strategic-partnerships-with-fm-players-for-larger-reach-optimum-utilization-of-data-developing-the-complete-solution-301367216.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 2 FDA officials reportedly resign over Biden administration booster-shot plan

    Anjalee Khemlani joins&nbsp;Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to give an in-depth analysis into the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: The departure of two senior FDA vaccine leaders ahead of the agency’s decision on boosters, the Israeli Health Ministry publishing data that supports the claim of Pfizer boosters&nbsp;offering additional protection against COVID, and a new study showing Moderna’s vaccine produces double the number of antibodies of Pfizer’s shot.

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • Ripple claim another victory in SEC courtroom saga

    In another win for Ripple in the ongoing courtroom saga against the SEC, Judge Sarah Netburn has sided with arguments put forward by the XRP legal team and will rule decisively on deliberative process procedures on September 28.

  • Analysis-Wells Fargo's long road to repair extends with prospect of more penalties

    Regulators at two key agencies – the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – are considering additional sanctions against Wells Fargo because it has been too slow to compensate victims and address underlying weaknesses in business practices, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The bank also remains under an unprecedented asset cap that the Federal Reserve imposed, as well as roughly a dozen consent orders with regulators, all stemming from a sales scandal that erupted publicly in September 2016. OCC, CFPB, Fed and Wells Fargo spokespeople declined to comment.

  • Apple's stock gains after WSJ report of new blood pressure, fertility planning features for smartwatches, eventually

    Shares of Apple Inc. (aapl) gained 0.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after The Wall Street Journal reported that the technology behemoth will eventually include a tool to monitor blood pressure and a thermometer to help with fertility planning in its smartwatches. Citing people familiar with the matter, the WSJ report said the fertility feature could be available in the Apple Watch as soon as next year, as will an upgrade to how sleep patterns are tracked.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo VP Fights SEC on Fake Accounts — With Silence

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Wells Fargo & Co. top executive allegedly at the center of the company’s fake accounts scandal is asserting her constitutional right against self-incrimination to push back against claims by the Securities Exchange Commission that she misled investors. Carrie Tolstedt, who was a senior vice president before she left the bank in 2016, cited her right under the Fifth Amendment not to be a witness against herself more than 100 times in a response filed Friday to the agency’s

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • Major miners are missing energy-transition boat, industry veteran warns

    TechMet's founder and CEO Brian Menell tells Dow Jones Newswires that the world is on the verge of a massive metals supply-demand imbalance and that the major mining houses aren't doing enough to meet soaring consumption.

  • OPEC+ decision to keep increasing oil output feeds expectations for a 2022 surplus

    A decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, Wednesday to stick to its plan to gradually increase production each month may lead to a surplus in global supplies as soon as early next year, according to Capital Economics.

  • Fidelity Unveils Big Hiring Spree, Hybrid Work Strategy

    Fidelity Investments unveiled plans this week to expand its hiring efforts and add 9,000 employees by year’s end to cater to a surge of new investors that have pushed the company’s assets to record heights. Fidelity, which has 47,000 employees and assets under administration of $11.0 trillion, says it needs the help. Fidelity serves retail clients and also provides investment and technology support to more than 13,500 wealth management firms and institutions.

  • Mercado Libre Is Rapidly Becoming The Amazon Of Latin America

    Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mercado Libre is the largest provider of e-commerce services in Latin America.

  • China Evergrande Says Construction of Some Projects Has Stalled, Warns of Possible Default

    The cash-strapped developer said work has been suspended on some of its real-estate projects after it delayed payments to its suppliers and contractors.

  • UK competition watchdog clears National Grid acquisition of WPD

    The deal for Britain's largest electricity distribution company was first announced in March this year in a bid to transition from gas to electric power.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • U.S. oil prices finish with a slight gain as OPEC+ keeps plan to boost output in place

    U.S. oil futures on Wednesday finish with a slight gain, but global prices post a modest loss, after OPEC+ made no changes to its plan to gradually increase production.

  • Aluminium hits 10-year high as China curbs smelters

    Aluminium prices hit a 10-year high on Tuesday as production slowed in China amid tougher controls on electricity consumption.

  • 5 Key Retirement Planning Steps to Take

    Retirement planning is a multistep process that evolves over time. To have a comfortable, secure—and fun—retirement, you need to build the financial cushion that will fund it all. Planning for retirement starts with thinking about your retirement goals and how long you have to meet them.

  • Best Buy taking on Amazon

    Brian Sozzi gives us his latest take on Best Buy’s push to diversify its inventory as it shifts its focus on being more competitive against other big retailers.

  • India asks utilities to import coal amid short supply as demand spikes

    CHENNAI (Reuters) -India has urged utilities to import coal as coal-fired electricity generation surged in Asia's third largest economy after an easing of coronavirus-related curbs, with several power plants on the verge of running out of fuel. India is the second largest importer of coal despite having the world's fourth largest reserves, and coal powers over 70% of the country's electricity demand. Electricity generation makes up three-fourths of India's coal consumption.

  • OPEC Ups Oil Demand Forecast, Expected to Stick to Planned Output Increase

    The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will meet Wednesday to discuss the modest production increase it has already decided for the next few months.