India Logistics Market Report 2022: Market Scenario, Emerging Trends and Key Projections
The most comprehensive, up-to-date information on the logistics sector in India.
The report will help you:
Understand the market size of logistics sector at large, as well as segment-wise
Analyse key trends, recent developments and their impact
Learn about the initiatives and priority areas of the government
Gather information on opportunities and investments in specific segments
Gain outlook and projections till 2026-27
Identify major stakeholders, their current initiatives and future plans
Understand the changing technology, automation and digitisation requirements
The 2022 edition has six sections:
Section I: Market Scenario, Emerging Trends and Key Projections
Sector Overview: Trends and Developments
Investment Trends and Opportunities
Technology and Automation: Trends and Requirements
Key Projections (2022-23 to 2026-27)
Future Outlook and Market Opportunities
Section II: Freight Movement: Recent Trends, Initiatives and Traffic Projections
Railways
Roads
Ports, Coastal Shipping and IWT
Air Cargo
Section III: Warehousing and Storage: Market Analysis, Trends, Plans and Opportunities
Agricultural Warehousing
Industrial Warehousing
Silo Storage
Liquid and Gas Storage
Cold Chain, Cold Storage and Reefer Containers
Section IV: Logistics Infrastructure: Trends, Developments and Outlook
Container Freight Stations (CFSs)/ Inland Container Depots (ICDs)
Logistics Parks/Multi-modal Logistics Parks
Free Trade Warehousing Zones
Section V: Supply Chain Management: Market Size, Initiatives and Projections
Value Added Services: Packaging & Labeling and Inventory Management
3PL, 4PL and Reverse Logistics
Express Logistics
Freight Forwarding
Section VI: Demand from User Industries
Key End User Industries - Food Processing, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Automobiles, E-commerce, Electronics, Chemicals, Textiles, Engineering Goods, Brick and Mortar Retail, Cement and Steel.
