India Logistics Market Report 2022: Market Scenario, Emerging Trends and Key Projections

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Logistics in India 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The most comprehensive, up-to-date information on the logistics sector in India.



The report will help you:

Understand the market size of logistics sector at large, as well as segment-wise

Analyse key trends, recent developments and their impact

Learn about the initiatives and priority areas of the government

Gather information on opportunities and investments in specific segments

Gain outlook and projections till 2026-27

Identify major stakeholders, their current initiatives and future plans

Understand the changing technology, automation and digitisation requirements

The 2022 edition has six sections:

Section I: Market Scenario, Emerging Trends and Key Projections

Sector Overview: Trends and Developments

Investment Trends and Opportunities

Technology and Automation: Trends and Requirements

Key Projections (2022-23 to 2026-27)

Future Outlook and Market Opportunities

Section II: Freight Movement: Recent Trends, Initiatives and Traffic Projections

Railways

Roads

Ports, Coastal Shipping and IWT

Air Cargo

Section III: Warehousing and Storage: Market Analysis, Trends, Plans and Opportunities

Agricultural Warehousing

Industrial Warehousing

Silo Storage

Liquid and Gas Storage

Cold Chain, Cold Storage and Reefer Containers

Section IV: Logistics Infrastructure: Trends, Developments and Outlook

Container Freight Stations (CFSs)/ Inland Container Depots (ICDs)

Logistics Parks/Multi-modal Logistics Parks

Free Trade Warehousing Zones

Section V: Supply Chain Management: Market Size, Initiatives and Projections

Value Added Services: Packaging & Labeling and Inventory Management

3PL, 4PL and Reverse Logistics

Express Logistics

Freight Forwarding

Section VI: Demand from User Industries

Key End User Industries - Food Processing, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Automobiles, E-commerce, Electronics, Chemicals, Textiles, Engineering Goods, Brick and Mortar Retail, Cement and Steel.

