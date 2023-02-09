India Logistics Services Market Report 2022: An INR 14.08 Trillion Market in 2021 - Forecasts to 2027

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Logistics Service Market in India 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The logistics market was valued at INR 14.08 Trn in 2021. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~14.14% during the 2022 - 2027 period.

Logistics is defined as a business planning framework for the procurement, maintenance, distribution, and replacement of personnel and material. The purpose of the logistics industry is to enable effective transportation and timely movement of goods from one place to another. The industry is highly fragmented with several unorganized players. Organized players account for 10%-15% of the market.

The remainder is controlled by unorganized players who manage small-sized warehouses with little to no mechanization.

The Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, and ESR Group Limited have announced a strategic alliance to form a joint venture to acquire income-producing core industrial and logistics assets for INR 45 Bn in India.



In a study conducted by NITI Aayog in collaboration with Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) and RMI India, it was estimated that the movement of goods will increase to 15.6 trillion tons/km by 2050. To support this, the government is making efforts to improve India's logistics system by introducing policies and programs such as Atmanirbhar Bharat. These will enhance technological and digital operations in the logistics supply chain.

Segment insights:

The market can be segmented into transportation, warehousing, and supply chain management. The freight and logistics market segment in India is growing. This is because of technological advancements, infrastructure development, and the introduction of policies that deal with e-way bills, fast tags, e-invoicing, and GPS-based toll collection.

The warehousing market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~15.64% during the 2022 - 2027 period. 3PL and e-commerce players were the major adopters of organized warehousing spaces in 2021.

Story continues

This led to a reduced market share of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), fast-moving consumer durable (FMCD), and retail sectors in 2021. Supply chain management service has control over most of the functions of logistics facilities such as stocking of inventory, order fulfillment, warehouse infrastructure management, inventory forecasting, and freight forwarding.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

Several companies shrunk their product mix to allocate the warehouse spaces to the essential products available in their portfolio as the production of these essentials increased significantly during the pandemic. Various large manufacturing companies felt that the construction of small warehouses at multiple locations is a more viable option than keeping in large regional warehouses.

Since the onslaught of COVID-19, consumers have been shopping online in large numbers, particularly for groceries. In 2021, the demand for online grocery shopping portals surged by up to 80%, but their operational capacity was reduced by half.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Market structure of freight forwarding

3.3. Logistics service pyramid

3.4. Shipping and distribution structure at different supply chain levels

3.5. Market structure of 3PL

3.6. Market structure of reverse logistics



Chapter 4: Market overview

4.1. Logistics service market in India - An overview

4.1.1. Market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2027e) - Based on value

4.1.2. Top states/UTs of LEADS 2021 Index

4.1.3. Current market scenario

4.1.4. Composition of logistics costs in India and scope for improving efficiency



Chapter 5: Insights into major segments - Transportation

5.1. Transportation market segment overview

5.2. Shares of the four major segments of logistics transportation

5.3. Government initiatives to push logistics transportation



Chapter 6: Insights into major segments - Warehousing

6.1. Warehousing market segment overview

6.1.1. Market size and growth forecast (based on value)

6.1.2. Institutional investments in the India warehousing market

6.1.3. Warehousing clusters across major Indian cities



Chapter 7: Insights into major segments - Supply chain management

7.1 Supply chain management: international outlook

7.1.1. Role of 3PL in supply chain and logistics operations

7.2 Third-party logistics segment overview

7.2.1. Market size and growth forecast (based on value)



Chapter 8: COVID-19 impact

8.1. Impact of COVID-19 on warehousing segment

8.2. Impact of COVID-19 on transportation segment



Chapter 9: Market influencers

9.1. Market drivers

9.2. Market challenges



Chapter 10: Competitive landscape

10.1. Ashok Leyland Limited

10.2. Blue Dart Express Limited

10.3. Container Corporation of India Limited

10.4. Gati Limited

10.5. Mahindra Logistics Limited

10.6. Transport Corporation of India Limited

10.7. Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited

10.8. DHL Express (India) Private Limited

10.9. DTDC Express Limited

10.10. Spear Logistics Private Limited



Chapter 11: Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7b7d4-service?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



