U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,636.75
    -31.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,028.00
    -79.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,380.75
    -200.25 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.80
    -11.10 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.68
    -0.22 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0072 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7990
    +0.0280 (+1.58%)
     

  • Vix

    21.00
    +1.39 (+7.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4200
    -0.1300 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,545.96
    -1,125.55 (-2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    956.79
    -86.09 (-8.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.31
    -8.97 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

India Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market to Surpass Nearly US$ 112 Mn by 2032 End

·6 min read

Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market to Surpass US$ 890 Mn by 2032: Fact.MR

In its latest study, Fact.MR provides the supply chain and industry life cycle analysis of the global magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market from the period of 2022 to 2032. Besides, it also highlights various growth opportunities associated with the leading segments in terms of manufacturing process, primary function, application and across six major regions.

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the global consumption of magnesium nitrate hexahydrate topped 1,413 metric tonnes. Over the projection period of 2022 to 2032, the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 3.8%.

FactMR Logo
FactMR Logo

Magnesium nitrate hexahydrate has seen a large increase in demand due to its widespread use as an effective oxidizing, stabilizing, and dehydrating agent in a variety of industries. Effectiveness in the manufacturing of nitrogen fertilizers is predicted to have a significant impact on the growth of the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market.

The use of magnesium nitrate hexahydrate in the manufacture of nitrogen fertilizers, as a source of nitrogen, is likely to provide prospective growth possibilities for the market in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to the increased usage of nitrogen in agricultural fertilizers around the world.

Get a Sample Copy With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 Of Market Report https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=913

Furthermore, magnesium nitrate hexahydrate is widely used as a catalyst and a dehydrating agent in the manufacture of fireworks and explosives.

During the period 2017-2021, the global magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market continued on the upswing, with considerable expansion across a wide range of end-use industries. The product has seen widespread application in the production of multi-nutrient fertilizers. Nonetheless, during the projection period, the agriculture industry is expected to drive total demand for magnesium nitrate hexahydrate.

During the assessment period, Europe and Asia Pacific will exhibit considerable prospects for growth in the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market.

Key Takeaways:

  • India magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market to reach over US$ 112 Mn by the end of 2032.

  • Use of magnesium nitrate hexahydrate as a phase change material in the effective exploitation of urban waste heat has become popular.

  • Magnesium nitrate hexahydrate consumption is expected to increase at a rapid rate in the fertilizer business, fueling its acceptance.

Growth Drivers:

  • Use of magnesium nitrate hexahydrate as a petrochemical catalyst in the production of petrochemical products is expected to present future growth opportunities.

  • Use of magnesium nitrate hexahydrate as a significant component in explosive manufacturing is likely to fuel market expansion.

Key Restraints:

  • Due to the restriction on fireworks, as well as health concerns such as skin, eye, and respiratory system irritation, demand for magnesium nitrate hexahydrate is anticipated to be hampered.

To gain in-depth insights on Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market, request methodology at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=913

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers have a strong global presence and a well-developed distribution network. Medium-sized businesses should concentrate on building a strong distribution network in order to expand their customer base. Manufacturers who rely on access to overseas markets or who aim to boost their investments in offshore operations may be on the receiving end.

Key Players in the Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Include:

  • William Blythe Limited

  • Ricca Chemical Company, LLC

  • GFS Chemicals, Inc.

  • Cosmic Chemicals

  • Avantor Performance Materials

  • BeanTown Chemical Corporation

  • Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation

  • Columbus Chemical Industries Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

  • By Manufacturing Process

  • By Primary Function

  • By Application

Key Questions Covered in Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Report

  • The report offers insight into the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth for magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market between 2022 and 2032.

  • Magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

  • Magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain –

Lithium Nitrate Market ForecastIn the building sector, lithium nitrate is commonly used to prevent the Alkali-Silica Reaction (ASR). As a result, the expanding construction industry opens up new opportunities for lithium nitrate, propelling market expansion over the projection period.

Ferrosilicon Magnesium Market Analysis - The increasing demand for steel in the automotive and construction industries is likely to boost total demand for ferrosilicon magnesium. The growth of the ferrosilicon magnesium market has been driven positively by the worldwide backdrop of increased construction activity in emerging countries.

Sulfur Fertilizer Market Insights - Sulfur fertilizer sales are increasing due to increased application in many sectors such as cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, and others, as well as improvements in the agriculture business. Sulfate and elemental sulphur fertilizers are expected to be in increased demand across the globe.

Magnesium Sulphate Market Scope - Magnesium sulphate is utilised as a fundamental ingredient in a variety of industries, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food, and personal care. Magnesium sulphate is used for a variety of applications in several industries, and these industries are on the rise.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to chemical and materials, technology to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trust us in critical decision making.

MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR – our Unified Intelligence Engine, a revolutionary Market Research Subscription platform with a flexible pricing to suit your needs.

You can access all our chemical and materials research reports by signing up with MarketNgage's Market Research Subscription with FREE credits. MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR – A Fully integrated research solution for seamless single-window access Widest coverage on emerging markets, nascent products, and disruptive technologies.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-magnesium-nitrate-hexahydrate-market-to-surpass-nearly-us-112-mn-by-2032-end-301457101.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

Recommended Stories

  • Ousted James Hardie CEO rejects claims over conduct, considers legal action

    The world's top fibre cement products maker on Friday fired CEO Jack Truong, saying dozens of top executives had threatened to quit due to his conduct, which was not rectified despite repeated calls to do so and breached its code of conduct. Executive Chairman Mike Hammes later said on a conference call that he had urged Truong to change his behaviour but a "sincere change" had not occurred. "I was blindsided by the termination and unequivocally reject the assertions made by Mr. Hammes and the company," Truong said in an emailed statement early Monday.

  • Here Are 3 Things 401(k) Millionaires Should Consider Before Retiring Early

    On FIRE: A million-dollar portfolio isn't what it used to be for a typical retirement, and accessing certain retirement funds can be tricky.

  • 4 Popular Alternatives to PayPal

    Read about four popular alternatives to PayPal, and learn why the online payments industry is too big for one firm to dominate completely.

  • The US is winning the last fossil fuel gold rush

    Newly-built US terminals and record-high prices in Europe has made the US the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas for the first time, according to Bloomberg data for December 2021. With president Joe Biden looking to spend billions of dollars to decarbonize the US economy, the US is leading the last growth market for global trade in fossil fuels. Power plants worldwide, especially in Asia, are boosting demand for gas as they scramble coal, which is more polluting and releases more CO2. The fracking boom of the mid-2010s unleashed vast new volumes of domestic supply, and the US became a net exporter in 2017.

  • Industry Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Revenue Forecasts

    Shareholders in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • 10 Best Global Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best global stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Global Stocks To Buy Now. Investors are optimistic that global markets will continue to rise in 2022, as they did the previous year. According to Refinitiv data published […]

  • TSMC Sales Set Sixth Quarterly Record on Elevated Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a sixth straight quarter of record sales, buoyed by unrelenting demand by Apple Inc. and other customers for chips produced by the world’s largest foundry. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Djokovic Moves Closer

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • ‘Employees have more leverage right now’: Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs. Should you stay or go?

    In recent months, the gap between what Americans could earn from switching jobs widened as labor shortages persisted.

  • Oil Falls on Easing Supply Issues, China Demand Remains in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as supply returned in nations that had suffered outages and as the market weighs the impact of ongoing coronavirus outbreaks in China. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Djokovic Moves Closer to Australia Play With Visa Ruling QuashedBrent fell in

  • Omicron becomes latest speed bump for shorthanded U.S. factories

    When Michael Tamasi got to his office Monday after the holiday shutdown, he found nine workers at his small factory were absent — either because they had COVID-19 or had been exposed and were trying to get tested. The latest wave of the health crisis, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, has forced airline cancellations, closed stores, curbed output at meat processing plants, and shut classrooms across the U.S. The surge is exacerbating an already tight labor market and forced government health officials to curb how long it says workers need to isolate once they’re infected.

  • McKinsey’s Top Executive Wants to Change How the Firm Operates

    Bob Sternfels, who took the helm in July, says he is emphasizing quicker decision making at the consulting giant and a fresh approach to hiring and developing talent.

  • U.S. manufacturing 'has an identity crisis,' expert explains as industry job growth slows

    "It's not your father or mother's dirty, dark and dangerous manufacturing anymore. It's really a high tech world out there with no jobs getting less technical."

  • Climate change threatens the ski, snowboard, and winter sports industry

    Conditions for winter sports aren't a guarantee. Global warming means less predicable snow in different places.

  • The states that won't tax military retirement in 2022

    Find out whether your state will tax you a little, a lot or nothing at all.

  • Bank of America's Covid surge branch strategy: temporary closures, child care stipends

    The bank has had to be more creative with how it staffs its branches during the current increase in Covid-19 infections, including temporarily closing some locations and rotating staff.

  • How to resign from a job you just started

    It can take a while to adjust to a new job. But sometimes you know right away that you’ve made a big mistake. Maybe the issue is a micromanaging boss. Or maybe it’s a job that feels very different from what was advertised.

  • Chip shortage leaves Tesla and other electric car buyers in China waiting months for new vehicles

    The ongoing global chip shortage has left car buyers in China waiting several months for newly purchased vehicles to arrive, as assemblers and component manufacturers struggle to keep up with demand. The electric vehicles (EVs) market has been especially hard-hit owing to its need for more semiconductors than traditional carmakers. Premium cars that need more chips for driver assistance and other electronic systems remain in high demand despite a slowdown in production. Two sales managers at Tes

  • Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Record Revenue and Gold Equivalent Ounces Sold in 2021

    Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to report that the Company sold approximately 67,500 attributable gold equivalent ounces1 and realized preliminary revenue2 of $114.8 million for the full 2021 year, both representing a record for the Company. During the year, Sandstorm realized preliminary total sales, royalties, and income from other interests1 of $120.7 million.

  • Oil Rides Into 2022 on Bullish Wave as Demand Fears Fade

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil has started off 2022 with a bang. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Djokovic Moves Closer to Australia Play With Visa Ruling QuashedA market that was supposed to suffer a ballooning surplus instead surpassed $80 a barrel last week as global demand shrugs