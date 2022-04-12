U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.00
    +43.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,419.00
    +200.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,233.00
    +233.00 (+1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.40
    +22.90 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.28
    +3.99 (+4.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.70
    +24.50 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    +0.50 (+1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0900
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7290
    -0.0510 (-1.83%)
     

  • Vix

    23.18
    +2.02 (+9.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3045
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.9540
    -0.4310 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,600.72
    -598.85 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.54
    -34.63 (-3.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.55
    -37.76 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

India’s Meesho likely to postpone new funding amid market uncertainty

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Meesho has let go over 150 employees and is looking to eliminate at least as many more positions as the Indian social commerce attempts to streamline its operations following an ongoing struggle to put together a new funding round at favorable terms, sources familiar with the matter said.

Meesho, last valued at $4.9 billion in September, is spending between $40 million to $45 million each month to court new customers and scale its business, but it can’t sustain this level of expense without raising new capital, sources said.

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup is at crossroads currently because the terms it has received from investors for the new round value it between $4.5 billion to $4.9 billion, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private.

Meesho has engaged with investors including Qatar Investment Authority and GIC in recent weeks for the new funding, one of the sources said.

The startup – which counts Y Combinator, Prosus Ventures, B Capital, SoftBank and Sequoia Capital India among its backers – is slowly pushing back against the idea of raising the new funding at a flat or down valuation and is looking to instead cut its monthly expenses down to $20 million to $25 million and raise a round at a later time, one of the sources said.

Cutting the monthly spends, however, will slow the startup’s growth at a time when Flipkart, valued at over $37 billion, is aggressively attempting to scale its own social commerce business.

The market situation, investors’ appetite, and the decision on the new funding round may change as there are lots of moving pieces, one of the sources cautioned.

In a statement, Meesho denied that it was looking for more layoffs, or that it had received funding offers at flat or down valuation. It also refuted figured about its monthly expenses.

On Monday, the startup said it was streamlining its grocery business to drive efficiencies.

“As we look to boost efficiencies in the light of the integration, a small number of full-time roles and certain third-party positions on six-month contracts at Meesho Superstore were reassessed to remove redundancies with the core business,” it said in a blog post.

Meesho's fundraising deliberations underscore the challenge many high-profile startups in India -- and elsewhere -- are facing currently in raising new capital at favorable terms. Many of the deals announced in recent weeks were concluded months ago and are not an accurate description of the current market scenario, according to conversations with several investors.

Recommended Stories

  • Euro slips vs dollar as Treasury yields hit multi-year highs

    The euro gave up post-French election gains on Tuesday and fell against the strengthening dollar, bolstered by high bond yields ahead of U.S. inflation data expected to reinforce bets on aggressive monetary tightening. The data for March, due at 1230 GMT, is expected to show the biggest monthly rise in consumer prices in 16-1/2 years, according to a Reuters poll of economists, supporting bets for an aggressive policy response from the Federal Reserve. The euro was down 0.16% against the dollar at $1.08660, after it rallied to $1.09550 on Monday following the news that President Emmanuel Macron beat far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in the first round of presidential voting.

  • Novartis to cut thousands of jobs in global revamp - paper

    Swiss drugmaker Novartis will cut thousands of jobs worldwide as it combines its pharma and oncology businesses in a reorganisation announced last week, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed company sources. More than 100 jobs could also disappear at Novartis's Swiss sites in Rotkreuz and Basel, the paper reported. Contacted by Reuters, a Novartis spokesperson said efficiencies would come through leaner structures and would "inevitably lead to roles being impacted", but it was too early to give specific numbers.

  • GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure Ahead Of U.S. Inflation Data

    GBP/USD is testing the support level at 1.3000.

  • Truist names new Greater Louisville market president

    The new posting will be a homecoming for this Louisville executive, who has a wealth of experience in banking locally.

  • Falling Transport Stocks Challenge Economic Outlook

    Transportation stocks have fallen sharply recently, with investors’ fears of an economic slowdown ramping up.

  • Why Earnings Growth Is Crucial Element Of Winning Stocks; ServiceNow Stock Showed How

    The C in the CAN SLIM investing system stands for current earnings growth, one of the main factors in winning stocks.

  • Psychedelic drug treatment company Numinus buys Novamind in all-stock deal

    Numinus Wellness Inc. [s:numif] said Wednesday it'll pay about C$26.2 million ($21 million) in stock to buy Novamind Inc. to create a leading psychedelic-assisted wellness company. After the deal closes, Numinus Wellness will operate 13 wellness clinics, including eight in the U.S., with about C$10 million ($8 million) in annual revenue based on projects from the last four quarters. Numinus CEO Payton Nyquvest said the two companies have been aware of each other for a long time and decided to co

  • Opinion: Adding Private Markets to 401(k) Plans Will Benefit Retirement Savers

    Increased exposure to nonpublic companies in 401(k)s allows investors access to firms that drive innovation, jobs, and growth across multiple industries, argues the head of U.S. private wealth at Partners Group.

  • CarMax Stock Slides After Q4 Earnings Miss, Retail Unit Sales Slump

    CarMax said declining consumer confidence, vehicle affordability and expiring stimulus benefits lead to a slump in retail unit sales over its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Stock Market Today - 4/12: Stocks Jumps As Core Inflation Pressures Ease In March

    Wall Street is looking at a firmer open Tuesday following a softer-than-expected reading for March core inflation that has taken some of the steam out of rising Treasury bond yields.

  • Cisco Stock Slumps on Downgrade to Sell. It’s Facing Tough Competition From Arista and Juniper.

    Citi downgrades the stock to a Sell on Tuesday, saying competitors are navigating supply-chain issues more effectively than Cisco.

  • CarMax’s Awful Earnings Send a Warning to All Car Stocks

    Used car giant CarMax delivered an earning miss that has sent the stock lower in premarket trading Tuesday. The results are a warning to all automotive investors: Buckle up for a rocky period of quarterly results.

  • This value fund manager is sticking with Netflix and Facebook’s parent — and has a new position in another megacap tech stock

    Bill Nygren, portfolio manager for the $5 billion Oakmark Select Fund, was particularly stung by the Netflix and Meta slumps due to that fund's style of concentrated investments.

  • Veru Stock Soars After Impressive Data From Covid Treatment Trial

    Veru said it hopes to have a 'streamlined' process of Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for its oral Covid treatment.

  • The Dow Is Advancing as, Inflation Data Loom—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Stock futures had ticker higher, as bond yields dipped ahead of the release of March inflation data Tuesday morning. The 10- year Treasury bond was yielding 2.765% Tuesday, down 0.017 percentage point. Expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon reduce its bondholdings, driving less money into the bond market, have helped spur the selloff in Treasuries.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    The stock market is a gold mine of data, but the sheer volume of it can be intimidating for the average retail investor. What’s needed is some clear signal, something that can cut right through the noise generated by over 9,500 publicly traded companies, to show just which stocks are likely to head upward. Corporate insiders are ideally positioned to give just that signal. They are the company officers – Board members, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and the like – whose positions give them access to the insi

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Buy the Dip: Apple, SoFi, Disney

    A look at some of the stocks that have seen recent share price weakness which may be worth consideration.

  • 1 Massive Green Flag for Nvidia's Future

    The video gaming business has been the cornerstone of Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) rapid growth over the years, and there is solid evidence that it will continue to act as a catalyst for the company for a long time to come. Let's look at the reasons why Nvidia is in a terrific position to capitalize on the massive end-market opportunity in the gaming business. Nvidia points out that only 29% of its installed base currently uses the RTX series graphics cards, with the rest on the much older GTX series cards.