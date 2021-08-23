U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

India Membrane Separation Technology Market, By Technology, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2017-FY2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read

India Membrane Separation Technology Market, By Technology (Reverse Osmosis, Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, Others), By Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverage, Industry Processing, Medical & Pharmaceutical and Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2017-FY2027

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Membrane Separation Technology Market, By Technology, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2017-FY2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130388/?utm_source=GNW

India membrane separation technology market stood at USD1397.94 million in FY2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.60% through FY2027, owing to the growing demand for safe drinking water. The massive growth in the usage of water filtration systems along with the rising urbanization has led to the rise in demand for membrane separation technology across the country. The membrane separation technology usually has the benefit of low operating power and high efficiency along with the capability of operating in harsh environments which in turn is expected to spur the growth of the membrane separation technology market in India.

India membrane separation technology is segmented based on technology, application, and region.Based on the technology, Reverse Osmosis (RO) segment leads the market due to its widespread use as a water-purifying technology as it ensures water safety and is cost effective.

RO is one of the greenest solutions for industrial wastewater management as it does not require use of any harmful chemicals within the process of producing the permeate, which is the major factor for the growth of the market, nationwide.The basic part of the RO unit is the semi-permeable membrane, made of either cellulose acetate or thin-film composite material.

The membrane can be positioned between two screens and enfolded around a tube much like a roll of paper towels.
Based on application, the water and wastewater treatment segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to the rising demand for clean and pure water for drinking purposes and government initiatives to combat water scarcity. Moreover, the market is mainly driven by the rising demand and focus on clean technologies, breakthrough innovations in the design and structure of membranes and the rapid growth of sectors using membrane separation technology for various industrial processes and applications.

The major driver for membrane separation technology market is the huge requirement of water for industrial development.The rising demand from biopharmaceutical industry along with stringent regulatory and sustainability policies concerning the environment are also major factors contributing toward the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Moreover, other features of membrane separation technology such as porosity, durability, permeability, stability, and selectivity have also contributed to its increased demand. Mandatory regulations imposed by the government and increasing demand for clean processed drinking water to promote use of clean drinking water in the society on a large scale is expected to fuel the membrane separation technology market demand.

Some of the major players in the India Membrane Separation Technology Market include Dow Chemical International Pvt Ltd, 3M India Ltd., Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (India) Private Limited, Toray Industries (India) Private Limited, Merck KGaA, Asahi Kasei India Pvt Ltd, Hydranautics, Pall India Pvt. Ltd, Pentair Water India Private Limited, Koch Separation Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., Permionics Membranes Pvt. Ltd, DuPont, and VONTRON MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as product advancement through addition of new features to boost their share in India membrane separation technology market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020
Base Year: FY2021
Estimated Year: FY2022E
Forecast Period: FY2023F-FY2027F

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of India Membrane Separation Technology Market from FY2017 to FY2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of the India Membrane Separation Technology Market from FY2022 to FY2027 and growth rate until FY2027.
• To classify and forecast India Membrane Separation Technology Market based on technology, application, company, and regional distribution.
• To identify the dominant region or segment in the India Membrane Separation Technology Market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for India Membrane Separation Technology Market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India Membrane Separation Technology Market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the India Membrane Separation Technology Market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the India Membrane Separation Technology Market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across India.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across India.
The analyst calculated the market size of India Membrane Separation Technology Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these technology types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Membrane separation technology providers
• Dealers and suppliers of membrane separation technology
• Traders and distributors of membrane separation technology
• Raw material suppliers
• Regulatory organizations
• Research organizations and consulting companies
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, the India Membrane Separation Technology Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• India Membrane Separation Technology Market, By Technology:
o Reverse Osmosis
o Microfiltration
o Ultrafiltration
o Nanofiltration
o Others
• India Membrane Separation Technology Market, By Application:
o Water & Wastewater Treatment
o Food & Beverage
o Industry Processing
o Medical & Pharmaceutical
o Others
• India Membrane Separation Technology Market, By Region:
o South
o West
o North
o East
• Competitive Landscape:

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the India Membrane Separation Technology Market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130388/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


