U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,889.94
    +26.78 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,422.48
    +134.22 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,603.70
    +151.28 (+1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,770.64
    +26.27 (+1.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.51
    +3.92 (+4.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.80
    +6.20 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    18.82
    +0.23 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0170
    +0.0082 (+0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0000
    +0.0700 (+2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1982
    +0.0116 (+0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1340
    -0.3220 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,226.24
    +1,082.94 (+5.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.80
    +23.61 (+4.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.24
    +64.23 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

When will India make up its mind about crypto?

Alex Wilhelm
·1 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Alex and Grace are back to cover the biggest and most interesting technology, startup and markets news. Today was a fun day in that we didn't start off with just bad news -- what a change!

  • Stocks are up around the world, and cryptos have rallied in the last week. The positive price movement in crypto-land, however, doesn't appear to be lighting a fire underneath the NFT market, for example.

  • Robots! Yes, our robotics-themed event -- Free! And online! -- is this week, which means that I have robots on the brain. That made the Syrius round all the more interesting. It appears that e-commerce will remain a key driver of robotic innovation for some time to come.

  • Podcast deals are still happening, kinda. Acast is buying Podchaser, which may or may not mean a lot to you. What does matter in this deal is that Spotify wasn't involved. That's a change!

  • Quick Hits: India may ban crypto, at least if its leading bankers get their way, Missfresh's implosion got a small lifeline, and Modsy is no more -- and the way that it is going out leaves quite a lot to be desired.

Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PDT and Wednesday and Friday at 6 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.

Recommended Stories

  • Paraguayan Senate Passes Bill Regulating Crypto Trading and Mining

    A bill that has been passed by both chambers in the Paraguayan Senate awaits the President’s approval

  • Crypto-Related Stocks Bounce as Bitcoin Retakes $22K

    Cryptocurrency-linked equities are rallying Monday amid broader gains across crypto prices along with the overall stock market.

  • Ether jumps 11% to lead relief rally in battered cryptocurrencies as developers eye Sept. 19 for ‘Merge’ upgrade

    Ether gains about 24% over the past seven days, providing some respite to investors battered by carnage in the crypto complex, as Ethereum’s backers eye September 19 for the blockchain’s highly anticipated 'Merge' upgrade.

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Has Best Day in a Month, but Ether’s Getting Even More Love

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for July 18, 2022.

  • Bitcoin, ethereum rebound as crypto stocks move higher

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Cheung breaks down the chart of the day.

  • 7,468 Yards of Science at the 3M Open

    As a company of curious problem-solvers and solution seekers, 3M knows science can help create a brighter world for everyone.

  • Britain Pledges to Fly Tempest Fighter Design Within Five Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain pledged to build and fly a prototype of the proposed Tempest warplane in the next five years as it steps up efforts to bring a new European jet fighter into service by 2035.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got Married in Las Vegas Drive-Through ChapelChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer LoansThe so-called combat

  • Why the Lucid Air is more than the sum of its eye-popping specs

    Take a deep dive behind the scenes of the Lucid Air electric sedan and the Silicon Valley startup that makes it.

  • New Zealand's inflation hits 3-decade high, raising bets on sharper rate hikes

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand's consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in three decades, beating forecasts and raising the prospect of an unprecedented 75 basis point interest rate hike at the central bank's policy meeting next month. The consumer price index (CPI) increased 7.3% in the second quarter, speeding up from a 6.9% gain in the first quarter and the fastest since the June quarter of 1990 when prices rose 7.6%, Statistics New Zealand said in a statement on Monday. The New Zealand dollar shot up 0.5% and the two-year swap rate rose 11 basis points to 4.15% after the data, on growing expectations the central bank will again hike rates at its August meeting.

  • The Highest Paid Hotel CEOs

    Rob Goldstein, CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., was last year’s best-paid public hotel company CEO. Goldstein’s compensation was $31 million. Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO of Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, was the second-best compensated hotel CEO in 2021. He earned $24 million in total compensation. Goldstein and Hoplamazian led the CEO pay tables during […]

  • ‘She has no ambition’: I make $100,000. I’m buying a home before the wedding. My fiancée earns $50,000 and has $20,000 in student debt. What’s a fair prenup?

    'My family isn’t thrilled about the relationship for a few reasons. My girlfriend doesn’t have a stable career.'

  • ODP Corp. shares pop 2.5% premarket after company offers above-consensus Q2 guidance

    ODP Corp. shares rose 2.5% in premarket trade Monday, after the office goods retailer offered second-quarter profit guidance that beat estimates. The Boca Raton, Fla.-based company said it expects second-quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations of $38 million to $40 million, equal to per-share earnings of 78 cents to 80 cents, ahead of the 46 cents FactSet consensus. It expects sales of about $2.0 billion, in line with the $2.039 billion FactSet consensus. The company said its boar

  • All Eyes on Europe +Oil+ FOREX ( EUR & RNBZ new repo facility)

    Overall the robust US data on Friday eased concerns about an imminent recession but is also unlikely to mount an additional case for a 100 bp Fed hike.

  • Royal Caribbean to buy Endeavor cruise ship at 'significantly below' construction cost

    Shares of Royal Caribbean Group hiked up 2.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the cruise operator said it received court approval to buy the "ultra-luxury" cruise ship Endeavor for $275 million. The company said the purchase was being made "significantly below" the cost of construction, with the purchase fully financed through a 15-year term loan. The ship, which was originally delivered to Crystal Cruises in 2021, will be renamed Silver Endeavour when it officially joins the fleet of Royal C

  • Bank of America Revenue Rises on Consumer Strength, but Profit Declines 32%

    The second-largest U.S. bank’s revenue increased 6% from a year ago to $22.7 billion, as executives painted a bright picture of consumer finances.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    This week's economic calendar includes several U.S. housing-market data releases and a pair of monetary policy decisions from abroad.

  • Vodafone New Zealand Sells Mobile Tower Assets for $1.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Vodafone New Zealand is selling its mobile-phone tower assets to investment firms for NZ$1.7 billion ($1.1 billion). Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskPakistan’s Khan Demands Early Polls After By-Election WinChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer LoansTogether with shareholders Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management, Vodafone’s passive mobile tower as

  • Treasury Market’s Main Battleground Has Shifted Into Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The principal fault lines in the US bond market have re-located. An emerging consensus that the Federal Reserve will finish raising interest rates this year has investors grappling with what happens after that.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Sof

  • Blockchain firm executes Russia's first digital asset deal with palladium

    Russian blockchain firm Atomyze has launched the first digital token backed by palladium produced by Nornickel, it said on Monday. Atomyze was the first Russian firm to receive approval to exchange digital assets in February, while the central bank has long voiced scepticism about cryptocurrencies. "The emergence of Russia's first industrial token marks the entry of the Russian economy into a new period - the era of tokenisation," businessman Vladimir Potanin said in a statement of his Interros Holding, one of Atomyze's investors and the largest shareholder at metals producer Nornickel.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell On Cash App Growth Amid Fears Of Recession?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.