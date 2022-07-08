India Mobile Phone Insurance Market Overview, 2022-2027: Featuring Leading Players - Acko Mobile Insurance, Syska Gadget secure and Warranty Bazaar Mobile Insurance

Company Logo

Indian Mobile Phone Insurance Market

Dublin, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Mobile Phone Insurance Market (2022-2027) by Phone Type, Distribution Channel, Coverage, End-User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India's Mobile Phone Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 1.85 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.12 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.05%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of India's Mobile Phone Insurance Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

India's Mobile Phone Insurance Market is segmented based on Phone Type, Distribution Channel, Coverage, and End-User.

Phone Type, the market is classified into Budget Phone, Mid and High-End Phones, and Premium Smartphone.

Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Offline and Online.

Coverage, the market is classified into Physical Damage, Internal Component Failure, Theft and Loss Protection, and Others.

End-User, the market is classified into Business, Individual.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Syska Gadget secure, OneAssist, SyncNscan, Times Global, Onsite Go Mobile Insurance, Acko Mobile Insurance, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for India's Mobile Phone Insurance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses India's Mobile Phone Insurance Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Risk of Non-Payment

4.1.2 Increasing Digitization of Financial Services

4.1.3 Increase in Business Operations

4.1.4 Growth in Strict Terms and Conditions

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Complex Governing Rules

4.2.2 Adds More Cost on Doing Business

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Advancements in Technologies

4.3.2 Demand for Customized Trade Services

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Fraud and Cyber Attacks Concerns



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 India's Mobile Phone Insurance Market, By Phone Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Budget Phone

6.3 Mid and High-End Phones

6.4 Premium Smartphone



7 India's Mobile Phone Insurance Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Offline

7.3 Online



8 India's Mobile Phone Insurance Market, By Coverage

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Physical Damage

8.3 Internal Component Failure

8.4 Theft and Loss Protection

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Electronic Damage

8.5.2 Virus Protection

8.5.3 Data Protection



9 India's Mobile Phone Insurance Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Business

9.3 Individual



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

Syska Gadget secure

OneAssist

SyncNscan

Times Global

Onsite Go Mobile Insurance

Acko Mobile Insurance

Airtel Secure Mobile Insurance

Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection(CMP) Insurance Plan

Warranty Bazaar Mobile Insurance



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/et3igg

