U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,193.50
    +69.00 (+1.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,155.00
    +418.00 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,323.25
    +291.75 (+2.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,948.10
    +33.50 (+1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.48
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.70
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    20.57
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0322
    +0.0104 (+1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7350
    -0.0620 (-2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    20.73
    -0.56 (-2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2226
    +0.0150 (+1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1260
    -1.9900 (-1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,972.79
    +726.64 (+3.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    561.73
    +4.38 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,504.98
    +16.83 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

India nudges lending apps to provide greater transparency, control to consumers

Manish Singh
·5 min read

The Reserve Bank of India has published guidelines that it intends to enforce for digital lending firms, recommending more transparency and control to customers as the South Asian nation’s central bank moves to take further steps to crackdown on sketchy practices and creditors.

The guidelines, released Wednesday (PDF), spell out who all can lend to borrowers in India, what all data they can glean from them, and mandates expanding the disclosure requirements in a move that can rattle many fintech startups in the world's second largest internet market.

Lenders will not be permitted to increase a customer’s credit limit without obtaining their consent and will be required to disclose the annual loan rate in explicit terms. Digital lending apps will also be required to take prior explicit consent from customers before collecting any data and all such requests should be "need-based," the guidelines added.

"In any case, DLAs should desist from accessing mobile phone resources such as file and media, contact list, call logs, telephony functions, etc. A one-time access can be taken for camera, microphone, location or any other facility necessary for the purpose of on-boarding/ KYC requirements only with the explicit consent of the borrower," the guidelines added.

The guidelines, some of which have received in-principle approval were first proposed last year, follow scores of sketchy lending apps and non-banking financial institutions charging exorbitant amounts from customers in India in recent years. Some of these firms have been raided by the Indian agencies and found to have links with China, the authorities have said.

The prevalence of sketchy practices prompted Google to pull some personal loan apps from Play Store in India last year and enforce stronger measures to prevent abuse.

"The Reserve Bank is statutorily mandated to operate the credit system of the country to its advantage. In this endeavour, the Reserve Bank has encouraged innovation in the financial system, products and credit delivery methods while ensuring their orderly growth, preserving financing stability and ensuring protection of depositors’ and customers’ interest,” the central bank said in a statement.

“Recently, innovative methods of designing and delivery of credit products and their servicing through Digital Lending route have acquired prominence. However, certain concerns have also emerged which, if not mitigated, may erode the confidence of members of public in the digital lending ecosystem. The concerns primarily relate to unbridled engagement of third parties, mis-selling, breach of data privacy, unfair business conduct, charging of exorbitant interest rates, and unethical recovery practices.”

The central bank also suggested that consumers should be provided with an option to accept or deny consent for use of any specific data and also the ability to revoke any previously granted consent and delete historic collected data. Regulated entities will also be required to ensure that loan service providers they engage with have appointed a nodal grievance redressal officer to address complaints lodged against fintech startups or other digital lending firms, the guidelines add.

Any lending sourced through digital lending apps must be reported to credit information companies by regulated entities irrespective of its nature or tenure, the guidelines say.

Key recommendations below:

Customer Protection and Conduct Issues

Technology and Data Requirements

Regulatory Framework
1. Any lending sourced through DLAs (either of the RE or of the LSP engaged by RE) is required to be reported to Credit Information Companies (CICs) by REs irrespective of its nature or tenor.
2. All new digital lending products extended by REs over merchant platforms involving short term credit or deferred payments are required to be reported to CICs by the REs.

Recommended Stories

  • India’s WazirX says it has no-tolerance policy on illegal activities

    Zanmai Labs Private Limited, the firm operating Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, said Tuesday it has a no-tolerance policy towards any “illegal activities”. Users agree to use the exchange in accordance with applicable laws, the company said in a statement. See related article: Tax authorities recover US$9M from India’s biggest crypto exchanges Fast facts WazirX, one […]

  • Experts see inflation reprieve in America

    Is inflation finally slowing down in the United States?

  • Troy LeMaile-Stovall at Young Entrepreneurs of the World

    Learning about the 4Ps – People, Product, Plan & Profit

  • MetLife to add hundreds of workers in Cary

    One of the largest employers in Cary and across the Triangle plans to hire hundreds of new workers in the region.

  • Groupon cuts 15% of staff, Snap plans layoffs, Signet acquires Blue Nile for $360 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down leading business news on tech layoffs, M&A activity in the jewelry space, plus TikTok's parent company buying a Chinese hospital chain.

  • Fox Posts Higher Revenue on Ad Sales Strength

    EARNINGS Fox Corp.’s sales rose 5% in the recently ended quarter as the advertising market showed signs of strength despite macroeconomic worries. The company posted revenue of $3.03 billion for the three months ended June 30, below Wall Street expectations for revenue of $3.

  • Mexico's indigenous groups celebrate their heritage

    Mexico marked the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples with an exuberant parade.

  • Snapchat+ arrives in India and it costs just 62 cents

    Snap on Wednesday launched the paid version of its widely used social media service in India, bringing its exclusive and experimental features offering to the South Asian nation for just 62 cents a month as it looks to supercharge its customer base by attempting to monetize over 100 million users. The launch of the subscription offering, priced in India at 49 Indian rupees, follows Snap introducing the $4 subscription offering in the U.S., the UK and Canada among a few other key markets in late June. After lagging for several years in India, the largest market by users for Google and Facebook, Snapchat has grown phenomenally in the South Asian market in the last two years.

  • Lawmakers in India pass energy conservation bill

    India took another step toward meeting its climate goals Tuesday when lawmakers in parliament’s lower house approved legislation that would require greater use of renewable energy and force industrial polluters to pay a price for the carbon they emit. It also grants clean energy users carbon-saving certificates that can be sold or traded and lays out a new energy efficiency standard in homes, which account for 24% of India’s electricity use. There are also penalties for corporations who aren't using an adequate amount of renewable energy sources to power their operations.

  • South Africa sex crime: 'We want our bodies to be secure 24/7'

    As the country reels from news of a gang rape, the victims demand security over their bodies.

  • Meet the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

    As part of Yahoo Finance’s Meet the Fed series, the Minneapolis Fed shares its approach to public outreach, the unique challenges facing its region, and the role of bank regulation and payments in supporting the economy.

  • Chinese Tech Bulls Load Up, but Doubts Remain

    After a more than $1 trillion selloff, many investors think China’s three largest tech stocks have bottomed out. But skeptics say the biggest problems facing the sector still haven’t been resolved.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • CPI Inflation Rate Is Finally Falling — Much More Than Expected; Dow Jones Futures Jump

    The CPI inflation rate is finally past its peak, and core inflation also eased, helping to reboot the Dow Jones rally.

  • Are you still paying 1% to your financial adviser? Here’s what might make a lot more sense — and save you tens of thousands of dollars

    Many financial advisers charge based on how much money they manage on your behalf, and 1% of your total assets under management is a pretty standard fee. “Under $1 million dollars of investable assets, the flat fee may consume a very large percentage of their account and that would not be smart or advisable for the client,” says Paddock. In general, clients would do well to understand that percentage fees work well on smaller balances while flat fees are best for larger asset balances — and using the $1 million dollar threshold can be an easy way to draw a line in the sand for a client, says Kaleb Paddock, certified financial planner at Ten Talents Financial Planning.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Lucid All Sank Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) stocks were sinking today after a new report showed that Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle deliveries in China tumbled 64% in July. Nio (NYSE: NIO) -- which is based in China -- may be reacting negatively to that news, along with new data that showed the company continues to lag behind its rival in China. Additionally, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) may be losing some ground after Ford announced today that it's raising the price of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck due to rising material costs.

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?

    It's safe to say that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank by assets in the U.S., is a completely different bank than it was after the Great Recession, when shares fell below $4. Toward the end of 2021, Bank of America traded at its highest stock price since 2007, at more than $49 per share, albeit it was a period when most stocks traded at elevated valuations. Let's take a look at where Bank of America could be at the end of 2023, in a little less than a year and a half.

  • Larry Summers is ‘appalled’ by the private equity carve outs in the Inflation Reduction Act

    Summers pointed to the carried interest loophole and private equity carve out.