U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,060.00
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,488.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,014.00
    +15.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,132.00
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.20
    -0.88 (-1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.70
    -6.10 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    26.99
    -0.25 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2083
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.59
    +5.75 (+26.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4056
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7170
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,138.62
    -6,147.40 (-10.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,402.68
    -161.15 (-10.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,004.63
    +56.64 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,443.84
    -703.67 (-2.50%)
     

India offers $2.46B incentive to boost domestic production of batteries

Manish Singh
·2 min read

India's cabinet on Wednesday approved Department of Heavy Industry's proposal to provide incentives to boost domestic production of batteries with advanced energy storage, the latest in a series of efforts by New Delhi to make the world’s second-largest internet market less reliant on other nations for various electronics goods and shrink its trade deficit.

The government’s new $2.46 billion plan, dubbed “National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage,” is aimed at cutting the nation’s import volume, said Prakash Javadekar, India’s Minister of Heavy Industry and Public Enterprises, in a news conference.

“All the demand of the ACCs is currently being met through imports in India. The National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage will reduce import dependence,” the ministry said in a statement.

The government, which said it will conduct a transparent competitive bidding process and disburse incentives over a course of five years, aims to achieve the manufacturing capacity of 50 GWh of ACC and 5 GWh of “Niche” ACC, it said.

The ministry said the firms that are granted the incentives will be expected to set up manufacturing facilities in India, conduct research and development to achieve high energy sensitive and cycles, invest around $6.1 billion in ACC battery storage manufacturing projects and facilitate demand creation for battery storage in the country.

The initiative will also help bring down the "oil import bill and help in earning green energy credentials. Besides powering electric vehicles, it will also generate clean energy for domestic consumption," said Manish Sharma, chair FICCI Energy Storage Committee and CEO of Panasonic India, in a statement.

“The manufacturing of ACCs will facilitate demand for EVs [Electric Vehicles], which are proven to be significantly less polluting. As India pursues an ambitious renewable energy agenda, the ACC program will be a key contributing factor to reduce India's GreenHouse Gas (GHG) emissions, which will be in line with India's commitment to combat climate change,” the ministry said.

Wednesday's announcement follows similar incentives New Delhi has approved in recent quarters. In February, India approved a $1 billion plan to boost local manufacturing and exports of laptops, tablets and PCs. In October, India offered smartphone manufacturers incentives of 4% to 6% over five years on sales of some products made in India. Reuters reported earlier this year that India was also considering giving cash incentives of more than $1 billion to each firm that sets up a chip fabrication unit in the country.

The nation, whose economy has been hit hard by the pandemic, has in recent years tried a combination of tariffs and perks to persuade companies to produce more in India, which also creates local jobs.

Zomato juice: Indian unicorn’s proposed IPO could drive regional startup liquidity

Recommended Stories

  • Atomized lands $500K pre-seed to help developers deploy infrastructure faster

    Atomized, an early-stage startup that wants to create a modern tool to help developers deploy infrastructure faster, announced the first step of its funding journey today, a $500,000 pre-seed round from Zing Capital, Y Combinator and several unnamed angels. Company co-founder and CEO Nik Kotov says developers are spending over 20% of their time on setting up the necessary infrastructure just to run their applications, and he and his co-founder and CTO Eddie Herbert believed there had to be a better way, so like all good entrepreneurs, they built one.

  • More than 4,000 Indians die of COVID-19 for second straight day

    India recorded more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths for a second straight day on Thursday, while infections stayed below 400,000 for a fourth day, though the virus has become rampant in rural areas where cases can go unreported due to a lack of testing. Experts remain unsure when numbers will peak and concern is growing about the transmissibility of the variant that is driving infections in India and spreading worldwide. Bhramar Mukherjee, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan, said most models had predicted a peak this week and that the country could be seeing signs of that trend.

  • Snap suspends two anonymous Q&A apps following lawsuit over teen's death

    Yolo and LMK no longer work on the platform.

  • Thailand urged not to repatriate reporters who fled Myanmar

    Rights organizations and reporters' groups urged Thai authorities on Tuesday not to repatriate three journalists who fled to Thailand from military-run Myanmar, saying they would face arrest and possible physical harm. The journalists work for the Democratic Voice of Burma, or DVB, an online and broadcast news agency, its executive director and chief editor, Aye Chan Naing, said Monday. Burma is the former name for Myanmar and is still used by some opponents of military rule.

  • COVID Deaths Hit Lowest Level in Ten Months

    Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the U.S. have dropped to an average of around 600 per day, marking the lowest level in ten months. Confirmed COVID-19 cases have declined to 38,000 per day on average, the lowest number since mid-September. This data represents a 85 percent decrease from the peak of over 250,0000 daily infections recorded in early January. It was almost a year ago in early July when coronavirus mortalities last reached such a low level. COVID deaths reached their highest point in mid-January at more than 3,400 a day. In over half of states, zero deaths or deaths in the single digits have been reported in recent weeks. In Kansas, no new deaths occurred between Friday and the following Monday. Massachusetts experienced no new coronavirus deaths for the first time in almost a year, the Boston Herald reported. Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins University, told the Associate Press that the mass vaccination drive has been critical in impeding the disease. “The primary objective is to deny this virus the ability to kill at the rate that it could, and that has been achieved,” he said. “We have in in effect tamed the virus.” Nearly 45 percent of the nation’s adults have received both vaccination doses, and over 58 percent have received at least one shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As the United States’ virus survival prospects improve, foreign countries like India are still struggling to control outbreaks and stabilize the COVID-19 epidemic there. “I think we are in a great place, but I think India is an important cautionary tale,” Justin Lessler, a professor of epidemiology at John Hopkins, told the Associated Press. “If there is a right combination of vaccine hesitancy, potentially new variants and quickly rolling back control measures that comes together, we could potentially screw this up and have yet another wave that is completely unnecessary at this point,” he remarked.

  • British Army killed innocent civilians in Belfast in 1971 -inquiry

    BELFAST (Reuters) -British soldiers unjustifiably shot or used disproportionate force in the deaths of nine of the 10 innocent people killed in a 1971 incident in Belfast that sparked an upsurge of violence during Northern Ireland's "Troubles," a judge-led inquiry found. A Catholic priest and a mother of eight who served soldiers tea were among the victims in an event Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney described on Tuesday as "one of the most tragic days" of Northern Ireland's three decades of bloodshed. Judge Siobhan Keegan delivered her findings to applause from families of the victims shortly after the British government announced it would introduce legislation to give greater protection to former soldiers who served in Northern Ireland, plans Dublin and many in Belfast fiercely oppose.

  • Indian variant of 'increasing concern' in UK, Boris Johnson warns

    Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson has warned that the highly infectious coronavirus variant first detected in India is of "increasing concern" in the UK after isolated outbreaks have been detected across the country. Speaking in the Commons, the Prime Minister said that while scientists are reporting increasingly encouraging data, new variants of the virus "pose a potential lethal danger". "The end of lockdown is not the end of the pandemic," he said. "The persistent threat of new variants, should these prove highly transmissible and elude the protection of vaccines, would have the potential to cause greater suffering than we had in January." He added that there is "high likelihood" of a further surge in cases and hospitalisations this autumn, and declined to rule out a further lockdown. Earlier, the European Medicines Agency announced that jabs using mRNA technology, such as Pfizer and Moderna, seem able to "neutralise" the Indian strain.

  • Australia taps Moderna for 25 million COVID-19 shots in vaccination ramp up

    The country had last month doubled its order for Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine to 40 million shots, preferring it over AstraZeneca for its nearly 12 million people in that age group. Moderna said it will supply 10 million shots against the original strain of the virus this year and 15 million doses of its updated variant booster candidate in 2022. Australia's isolation strategy has helped it so far prevent a large pandemic impact, but its rollout of authorized vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca has been slow.

  • Oxygen Shortage in India Sparks Hunt for $1,000 Machines

    (Bloomberg) -- Raphael Koch, a retailer of medical devices in the small Swiss town of Wil, has been busy for the past two weeks fielding a flurry of phone calls. Most are from Indians or India-based companies looking for oxygen concentrators, with some even wanting as many as 500 at once.But Koch’s Oxymed store barely has any stock left of the little known machines that separate the critical gas from air and assist patients with low blood-oxygen levels. And he isn’t expecting fresh supplies from manufacturers at least until mid-June.“They’re desperate,” he said, referring to the callers he’s been speaking to lately. “They tell me about relatives dying on the streets, that there’s no space in the hospitals and that the few oxygen concentrators that are still available are being sold for up to 10 times the normal price.”After a new coronavirus variant unleashed a brutal wave of infections in India, taking thousands of lives and sending millions to overcrowded and poorly equipped hospitals, demand has shot up for the device. When health-care facilities are running short of oxygen tanks and beds, the portable machine is increasingly becoming a line of defense for those seeking to avert breathing difficulties while recuperating at home.Worst CrisisIndia has reported more than 300,000 daily infections for 21 consecutive days, highlighting the country’s slide into the world’s worst health crisis. One research model is predicting deaths could quadruple to 1,018,879 from the current official count of almost 254,200. Just as some countries needed ventilators in large quantities last year, India is now desperately seeking oxygen supplies and concentrators.The latest outbreak has seen oxygen requirements at Indian hospitals rise 10-fold, according to Abhinav Mathur, founder of the Million Sparks Foundation, which is part of efforts around Delhi to import the devices and donate them to healthcare facilities. A small part of this surge is being met by the concentrators, he said.To be sure, oxygen concentrators are useful only to those who don’t require intensive care. The machines deliver about five to 10 liters of the gas per minute, typically at about 93% purity, whereas those fighting Covid in hospitals may need as much as 60 liters per minute, which can be met only by liquid-oxygen tanks.Data tracked by the Indian Council of Medical Research between August 2020 and April 2021 show shortness of breath was reported by almost 48% of patients hospitalized this year, compared with about 42% last year. Oxygen utilization jumped to 55% in the second wave, from 41% during the first.Foreign AidIndia needs as many as 200,000 oxygen concentrators to meet the current demand, or five times pre-pandemic levels, Mathur said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on May 10 said it distributed 6,738 of them from the pool of foreign aid it received in recent weeks, underscoring the inadequacy of supplies and donations trickling in from countries ranging from the U.S. to China and Switzerland.Distraught families are looking to source the gadget -- which could set some back by as much as $1,000, or about half of India’s per capita gross domestic product -- from wherever they can. The cost is an additional burden for some Indians who face shrinking incomes after losing businesses and jobs to lockdowns. A study by Pew Research Center showed an estimated 75 million people slipped into poverty in India since the outbreak began.Some of the biggest manufacturers including Royal Philips NV are stepping in to help. The company has “significantly increased its global production and is making these products available in India to help save more lives,” Philips said in an emailed statement, declining to elaborate.Enough CapacityChinese maker Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co. said in an investor call in April that “orders from India continue to grow.” The Nanjing-based company said its daily production capacity of 4,000 units is sufficient to deliver orders amounting to 18,000 pieces. Shares of the company have jumped 15% in the past month in Shenzhen, compared with the 1.6% gain in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index.Koch’s Oxymed website lists several oxygen concentrators. The EverFlo by Philips, for example, costs 1,550 Swiss francs ($1,715). Other devices have price tags ranging from 1,250 francs to 4,850 francs.Models imported from China may be more affordable at 25,000 rupees ($340), but because of high demand and price gouging, some in Delhi are paying 80,000 rupees for a piece. Indian budget airline SpiceJet Ltd. said it has airlifted more than 27,000 oxygen concentrators from the U.S., Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore.Until recently, India’s federal government used to levy an import duty of as much as 20.4% on the oxygenators, but the levies were scrapped temporarily in the first week of May after the red tape prevented life-saving equipment and medicines from reaching the needy.A relief fund set up by the prime minister last year is set to order 150,000 units of an oxygen supply system developed by India’s Defence Research & Development Organisation, the government said Wednesday.Demand for these oxygen concentrators are only likely to surge further, said Million Sparks Foundation’s Mathur. Home care, government-run facilities adding more beds and hotels getting converted into Covid care centers will fuel the demand, he said.“The next big worry is that the pandemic is clearly seen moving to semi-urban and rural areas,” he said. “The government should start to plan for improving the availability of oxygen in these areas to be ready to respond.”Meanwhile, in a tiny village about 20 miles east of Zurich, Dino Vivarelli runs MediCur AG, a specialist retailer of all things oxygen, ranging from therapies to air purifiers. He has never done business outside of Switzerland.But after the Indian embassy contacted him about two weeks ago to source large quantities of liquid oxygen, Vivarelli said he’s been getting inquiries from charities and the Indian diaspora in Switzerland and Germany. Until recently, he said he used to be able to order oxygen concentrators by the dozen by email and receive them the next day.“Those days are over,” he said by phone. “It started with a delay of a week. Now we’re already at about a month.”(Updates with PM relief fund ordering oxygen care units in 16th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • San Marino to offer tourists Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

    The tiny Republic of San Marino, landlocked inside Italy, on Wednesday announced the launch of a vaccine tourism programme, offering the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 shot to visitors from May 17. The 24-square-mile (61-square-kilometre) enclave, with a population of 34,000, first received a batch of Sputnik in February and has so far immunized 25,000 people, officials said on a briefing on Wednesday, mostly with the Russian vaccine. With no coronavirus patients currently in hospital, San Marino decided it was capable of launching a campaign inviting tourists to get vaccinated with Sputnik V, tourism minister Federico Pedini Amati said on the briefing.

  • Inovio's Pan-COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Can Provide Immune Responses Against Variants, Animal Study Shows

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) has announced results from a preclinical study of its next-generation Pan-COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4802, that demonstrates its potential to induce cross-reactive immune responses against current and emerging viral variants. Data showed the vaccine candidate induced potent neutralizing antibodies and T cell responses against the original Wuhan strain as well as against B.1.1.7 (U.K. variant), B.1.351 (South African variant), and P.1. (Brazilian variant) in preclinical models. INO-4802 has potential as either a first-line vaccine or a boost for individuals previously immunized with various Wuhan-matched vaccines. The company plans to conduct Phase 1/2 trials this year with INO-4802. Earlier this week, the company announced positive data from the Phase 2 segment of its Phase 2/3 INNOVATE trial in the U.S., evaluating INO-4800, its DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. INO-4800 will enter a global Phase 3 trial this summer. Price Action: INO shares are trading 0.15% higher at $6.5 on the last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaInovio's DNA COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Triggers Immune Response In Pivotal Study© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Motorola wants to bring remote wireless charging tech to its phones

    Motorola is partnering with a company called Guru Wireless to bring proprietary remote wireless charging technology to its phones.

  • Red Cross warns that coronavirus cases are exploding in Asia

    Coronavirus cases are exploding in Asia and the Pacific with over 5.9 million new confirmed infections in the past two weeks, more than in all other regions combined, the International Federation of the Red Cross said Wednesday. Seven out of 10 countries globally that are doubling their infection numbers the fastest are in Asia and the Pacific, it said. Laos took just 12 days to see its cases double, and the number of confirmed infections in India has doubled in under two months to more than 23 million, the Red Cross said in a statement.

  • Analysis: India's prized investment grade status hanging by a thread

    India's devastating COVID-19 crisis is making investors question more than ever whether after years of debt accumulation and patchy progress on reforms, a country touted as a future economic superpower still deserves its 'investment grade' status. A spate of downgrades last year had already left India's investment grade credit ratings hanging by a thread and the severity of the current virus wave is making the main agencies, S&P, Moody's and Fitch agitated again. All three firms have either cut - or warned they could cut - the country's growth forecasts in recent weeks and that government debt as a share of GDP will jump to a record 90% this year.

  • Israel analysis: This latest cycle of violence will be hard to stop

    There comes a point in every conflict where violence takes on a logic of its own - the critical juncture where if rising tensions are not defused, they can lead only to all-out war. With two Israeli women and 31 Palestinians including nine children killed by Hamas rocket fire on Israeli towns and Israeli airstrikes in Gaza - and ill-tempered protests continuing in Jerusalem - the conflict in Israel and Palestine is rapidly reaching that point. There is now a real chance of a fresh war in Gaza or even a third Intifada. Either would involve terrible human costs. The last Gaza war 2014 claimed the lives of 2,200 Palestinians and 73 Israelis. The previous five-year Palestinian uprisings in 1987-1995 and 2000-2005 left thousands of Israelis and Palestinians dead. The UK has appealed for calm. The United States has called on both sides to “deescalate tensions.” Israel’s neighbours - including newly minted Arab allies like the United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Israel just last year - have condemned the eviction of Palestinians from Jerusalem.

  • The next few days will be crucial in deciding where the violence in Gaza and Jerusalem will lead

    The conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is approaching a critical juncture as mass protests sweep across Jerusalem, Israeli forces carry out airstrikes in Gaza and waves of rockets continue to rain down on Israeli towns near the southern border. On Monday night, the Israeli military launched Operation Guardian of the Walls, a major offensive which as of Monday morning has already killed 15 Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives. There are also reports of civilian casualties, including nine children according to Palestinian officials. The operation was in response to a rocket attack by Hamas on Jerusalem, which caused no deaths or serious injuries but was regarded as a major provocation by Israel. Meanwhile, clashes at the ancient al-Aqsa mosque in the Old City, as well as in Damascus Gate and the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, have wounded hundreds of Palestinians and two dozen Israeli police officers.

  • Texas special election results leave some Democrats worried about 2022 midterms

    Two Republicans will face each other in a runoff election following a special election for Texas' 6th congressional district. Democrats were optimistic heading into this election, but no candidate from the party qualified for the runoff race. Los Angeles Times columnist Mark Barabak joined CBSN to discuss what went wrong for Democrats in this race and what they can do differently heading into the midterm elections.

  • It’s Becoming Easier to Back S. Africa’s World-Beating Rand

    (Bloomberg) -- The rand’s 30% gain against the dollar since the height of the pandemic has outstripped emerging-market peers -- and the rally may not be over yet.South Africa’s currency has recovered all its losses since it slumped to a record in April last year, and then some. Strong commodity prices and the global search for yield should support the narrative for further gains in coming months. Domestic fiscal metrics -- though still far from healthy -- are improving along with terms of trade, while the government’s crackdown on corruption is also fueling positive sentiment.The rand extended its rally on Tuesday, advancing 0.3% to 14.0040 per dollar by 4:17 p.m. in Johannesburg and bringing its gain this month to 3.5%.It’s becoming easier to back South Africa’s currency, and these charts illustrate why:Bond Investors ReturnAfter record outflows from South Africa’s bond market in the first four months of the year, last week’s disappointing U.S. jobs numbers heralded a reprieve. Foreign investors bought a net 5.2 billion rand ($370 million) of South African government debt on Friday, the biggest in inflow since November, as the move lower in Treasury rates gave new impetus to the search for yield. Together with a healthy trade surplus fueled by rising commodity prices, those inflows could be rand-supportive in coming months.Technical CheerThe dollar last week tested a pivotal area at 14.40-14.50 after consolidating in the second half of April. Failure to breach resistance meant that rand bulls got the upper hand once again, as shown by the fear-greed indicator, and the pair fell to fresh cycle lows. In the longer-term, the rand seems to be in the final stages of the ABC correction of an Elliot Wave Cycle that started in 2011 and was completed in early 2020. The dollar may weaken toward the 11.50 handle, according to the pattern.Encouraging OptionsDemand for dollar topside exposure took a hit as key resistance around 14.50 held. While greenback calls still trade at a significant premium, bearish sentiment for the South African currency, as measured by one-month risk reversals, has moved to the lowest level in three weeks, with room to extend toward February range extremes.Shiny ProspectsThe correlation between the Bloomberg Industrial Metals Sub-Index and the rand has strengthened to 0.6, near its strongest level this year. Industrial metals account for about a quarter of South Africa’s export earnings, bolstering the current-account balance, for long the rand’s Achilles heel. The current account may be in surplus this year, according to the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey.Best BetThe large inflows from loans South Africa procured from the International Monetary Fund and New Development Bank amid the height of the Covid-19 pandemic have created a surplus of dollars in the local banking system. That’s lifted USDZAR basis swaps well above the long-term average, making it expensive to short the South African currency. With more inflows expected this year from a World Bank loan and Eurobond issuance, the cost of betting against the rand will remain elevated for some time.(Updates rand move in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Pondering Ugly Outcomes for Sky-High Tech Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Heightened inflation fears are threatening to do something to computer and software makers that hasn’t happened in two decades: make them the worst stocks in the market.They haven’t, however, made them anything close to cheap. With a three-week drubbing of the Nasdaq 100 Index showing no signs of easing up, a few analysts are asking what happens if super-high valuations in companies like Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. revert and drag everything back to average levels?You almost don’t want to know the answer.According to Leuthold Group, the S&P 500 Index is at risk of falling 37% should its multiples to sales and earnings return to their mean levels since 1995, a starting point picked to capture a broad upward shift in valuations.The tech giants known as the Faamgs could face a similar fate, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Gina Martin Adams and Michael Casper. In their model, the group’s premium over the market could shrink by another 24% if it goes back to the mean over the seven years before the 2020 pandemic.To be sure, these calculations are more exercises than predictions, intended to show how stretched prices have become after years of relentless tech gains. Valuations like those explain the market’s hair-trigger volatility lately, as every economic report is combed for its implications on Federal Reserve policy.It’s a reason Leuthold’s core portfolio this week trimmed its equity holdings by 3 percentage points to 55%.“With our cap-weighted S&P 500 valuation work looking nearly as extreme as it did at the tech bubble peak, we certainly could have elected to take even more chips off the table,” said Doug Ramsey, Leuthold’s chief investment officer, adding that the firm refrained from turning more bearish because more stocks were participating in the latest advance.The anxiety created by stretched valuations is on display all over. As surging commodity prices and a tightening labor market sparked concern inflation could persist and force the Federal Reserve to roll back its stimulus sooner than expected, richly-valued technology stocks sold off, driving the Nasdaq 100 toward its worst month since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.At the same time, the specter of rising interest rates makes elevated multiples harder to justify. A basket of unprofitable tech firms has plunged 37% from its February peak.Read more: Hedging Gets Frantic as Puts Soar Amid Stock Market HammeringTech megacaps such as Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. are examples of how sentiment may be shifting. Both saw mediocre share reactions to strong earnings reports.While the Faamg group has seen its price-earnings multiple shrink from its peak, it still fetches a 24% premium relative to the rest of the S&P 500. That compared with a P/E spread of just 7.3% five years ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.“The Faamg bubble is deflating and should continue to do so as risk-tolerance heals and investors position for sustainable recovery,” said Martin Adams at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Valuations have dropped, but there is room for the group’s premium to fall.”For years, one pillar of support for equity valuations has been the rock-bottom interest rates that the Fed put in place to spur growth. Now, as the economy reopens, many investors see the only path for rates is up. That’s a problem, because relative to bonds, stocks are already less attractive than any time in a decade.Based on a methodology sometimes called the Fed model, the S&P 500’s earnings yield -- how much profits you get relative to share prices -- is about 1.7 percentage points above the yield on the 10-year Treasuries. That’s close to the smallest advantage since 2010. Should 10-year yield climb to 2%, the S&P 500 would have to fall by 8% to keep the equilibrium, all else equal. The 10-year yield recently sat near 1.7%.Valuations are never a great timing tool as expensive stocks can get even more expensive. Yet for many tech stocks, the recent rout hasn’t made them cheap and yet the momentum is turning against them.“We would like to buy tech -- we think it’s fundamentally a great sector -- but we need to buy it at more attractive prices,” said Kevin Caron, portfolio manager for Washington Crossing. “We may have reached the point where momentum can only take the group so far, and we are now pushing up against the limits of valuations. It’s hard to say it’s fully been washed out.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Tech Rout Deepens as Sector Slides Further From Peaks

    (Bloomberg) -- The worldwide slump in technology stocks deepened Tuesday, with investor angst over inflation and stretched valuations adding to fresh signs of regulatory scrutiny in China.Futures on the Nasdaq 100 tumbled 1.3% after the underlying index’s 2.6% slide on Monday, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 Technology Index dropped as much as 2.5%, led lower by semiconductor makers and pandemic winners.In Asia, losses in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. helped send MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asian tech stocks to its biggest drop since Feb. 26, while the Hang Seng Tech Index sank as much as 4.5%, extending its tumble from a February high to about 30%.After tech stocks benefited from lower interest rates and emerged as investor favorites last year, concern is mounting that commodity-fueled inflation will prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy, denting the appeal of stocks whose valuations often hinge on earnings prospects far into the future.“It’s as if many investors have woken up and realized that inflation is real and isn’t transitory,” said Neil Campling, an analyst at Mirabaud Securities. “The problem for tech is that it has been seen as a one-way ticket for the last decade -- offering a glimmer of growth in a no-growth/low growth world,” he said.With the Nasdaq 100 still trading within 5% of its all-time high last month, some market participants see a good window to take profits.Investors “continue to place their focus on the inflation narrative, with rising commodities prices and chip shortages in play,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG Asia Pte. “Concerns of higher inflation may weigh on growth stocks, considering that much of their value may come from future earnings.”Broader MarketTuesday’s tech rout weighed heavily on the broader equity market, with Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 Index falling as much as 2.1%, and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index slipping 2% and closing at its lowest since March 31.MSCI’s broadest measure of world equities fell for a second day. That’s after hitting another record just last week after surprisingly weak U.S. jobs data eased some fears about inflation and a cutback in stimulus.“Investors’ tendency to look at just the good side of things is quickly fading,” said Shogo Maekawa, a strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Tokyo. “People were inclined to buy technology stocks even after weak U.S. jobs data on the view that any exit in monetary policies is far away. But now, a deep-rooted concern over inflation is leading to declines in technology stocks.”In Asia, Chinese tech giants have borne the brunt of the sector’s retreat this month, after regulators expanded an antitrust crackdown and announced steps to rein in the companies’ fast-growing finance units.Meituan stock plunged as much as 8.7% on Tuesday, taking the slump over two days to 15%, after the Chinese e-commerce giant’s business practices were criticized by an influential consumer advocacy group, just days after the company’s CEO shared and then deleted a poem on social media that some interpreted as a veiled criticism of Beijing.Herald van der Linde, HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of Asia Pacific equity strategy, says they turned neutral on China’s internet sector in November arguing that this might be the “single biggest issue” in 2021.“Sometimes, Asian stock markets get carried away by what we can call ‘big market delusions,’ they believe that growth in sectors will continue,” he said. “But then, these stocks can turn suddenly and de-rate even while growth remains strong.”(Updates to add European stocks and Nasdaq 100 futures in 2nd paragraph, comment in 5th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.