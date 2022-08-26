U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,199.25
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,267.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,155.50
    -0.50 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,963.20
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.31
    +0.79 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.50
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9970
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    -0.0800 (-2.58%)
     

  • Vix

    21.78
    -1.04 (-4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1820
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6960
    +0.2260 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,575.98
    +97.52 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.47
    +2.67 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,718.53
    +239.52 (+0.84%)
     

India Okra Seed Market to Worth USD 148.45 Million by 2029 | Growing Area Under Okra Cultivation to Positively Influence the Market

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in India okra seed market are UPL Limited (India), Mahyco Private Limited (India.), JK Agri Genetics Limited (India), Acsen HyVeg Pvt Ltd. (India), Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd. (India), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), Namdhari Seeds Pvt. Ltd. (India), BAYER AG (Germany), Ankur Seeds Pvt. Ltd. (India), BASF SE (Germany) & other

Pune, India, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global India okra seed market size hit USD 83.71 million in 2021. The market value is slated to rise from USD 87.12 million in 2022 to USD 148.45 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period, says Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “India Okra Seed Market, 2022-2029”.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/india-okra-seed-market-106721

List of Key Market Players:

  • UPL Limited (India)

  • Mahyco Private Limited (India.)

  • JK Agri Genetics Limited (India)

  • Acsen HyVeg Pvt Ltd. (India)

  • Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd. (India)

  • Syngenta Group (Switzerland)

  • Namdhari Seeds Pvt. Ltd. (India)

  • BAYER AG (Germany)

  • Ankur Seeds Pvt. Ltd. (India)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

7.91%

2029 Value Projection

USD 148.45 Million

Base Year

2021

India Okra Seed Market Size in 2021

USD 83.71 million

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

112

Segments Covered

By Trait, By Farming Type

India Okra Seed Market Growth Drivers

Growing Area Under Okra Cultivation is Positively Influencing the Market Growth

High Adoption of Hybrid Okra Seeds to Support Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact -

Impact on Seed Availability in India from COVID-19 Disruptions

The COVID-19 outbreak's lockdown brought the economy to a halt, resulting in the complete closure of businesses in a few sectors, including the Indian okra seed industry. Although agricultural activities were exempted, agricultural value chains were severely disrupted during the early stages of the lockdown. This factor had a severe negative impact on India's rural economy, particularly the agriculture sector. Agricultural products, such as seeds, were significantly impacted during the pandemic period.

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/india-okra-seed-market-106721

Segments-

By Trait, Hybrid Seed to Dominate Market

Based on trait, the market is divided into hybrid and open-pollinated.

The hybrid segment accounts for a sizable portion of the India okra seed market share. Consumers are increasingly interested in high-yielding hybrid varieties. In contrast, the amount of cultivable land in the country is not increasing proportionally. This has contributed to an increase in the adoption of such products among farmers, resulting in higher yields with lower agri-input requirements.

By Farming Type, Conventional Farming to Witness Promising Growth  

Based on farming type, the market is divided into organic and conventional.

Due to the large area under traditional agriculture, the cultivation of hybrid and open pollinated okra varieties is widespread. Furthermore, conventional farming allows for the most effective use of chemical and biological agricultural inputs, such as pesticides and fertilizers, as well as a higher yield per hectare.

Report Coverage-

The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, focusing on key factors such as competitive landscape, traits, and farming type. In addition, it provides insights into market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the factors mentioned above, the report includes a number of other factors that have contributed to the market's growth in recent years.

Drivers & Restraints-

Growth in Okra Cultivation Is Positively Influencing Market Growth

According to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the area harvested from okra in India increased at a CAGR of 0.77% between 2016 and 2021. The area harvested from okra in 2021 was 531 thousand hectares, a 2.3% increase from the 513 thousand hectares harvested in 2020. As a result, the increase in okra cultivation area fuels the demand for high-yielding okra varieties. However, frequent climate changes in the region may hamper the India okra seed market growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Market is Consolidated with Several Multinational Corporations

The market is semi-consolidated, with several multinational corporations and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) competing for market share in the region. Syngenta Group, UPL Limited, Bayer AG, Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd., and Mahyco Private Limited are among India's major manufacturers. Major seed companies are launching aggressive marketing campaigns to educate farmers about the advantages of hybrid seeds.

Key Industry Development-

December 2020: In Kerala, East-West Seed introduced a new gardener-friendly specially designed vegetable seed pack called 'Go-Grow.' The product line included 14 vegetable seeds, including okra for garden cultivators.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/india-okra-seed-market-106721

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Market Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Supply Chain

    • Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers and Acquisitions

    • Analysis Related to COVID-19

  • India Okra Seed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Trait (Value)

        • Hybrid

        • Open Pollinated

      • By Farming Type (Value)

        • Organic

        • Conventional

  • Competitive Matrix

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

    • India Okra Seed Market Revenue Share/Ranking Analysis, By Key Manufacturers

  • Company Profiles

    • UPL Limited

      • Overview

      • Description

      • Product Portfolio

      • Financials (Data as available in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Recent Developments

    • Mahyco Private Limited

      • Overview

      • Description

      • Product Portfolio

      • Financials (Data as available in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Recent Developments

    • JK Agri Genetics Limited

      • Overview

      • Description

      • Product Portfolio

      • Financials (Data as available in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Recent Developments

    • Acsen HyVeg Pvt Ltd.

      • Overview

      • Description

      • Product Portfolio

      • Financials (Data as available in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Recent Developments

TOC Continued…!       

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/india-okra-seed-market-106721

Read Related Insights:

Vegetable Seeds Market to Grow at USD 11.36 Billion by 2028 | Vegetable Seeds Industry Analysis by Trends, Revenue, Company Profile and Forecast by Fortune Business Insights™

Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market Worth USD 5.43 Billion by 2027 | Escalating Global Consumption to Stoke Industry Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Hybrid Seeds Market Demand [2022-2029] | Industry Growth, Trends and Future Revenue

About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.
9th Floor, Icon Tower,
Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,
Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Expects This From Fed Chief Powell; 5 Stocks In Buy Zones

    Several stocks flashed buy signals as the market rallied heading into Fed chief Powell's speech. Here's what to expect.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • California is poised to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035 — here are 3 EV stocks that could pop if other states follow suit

    The auto landscape is changing fast. Adjust accordingly.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • How Jackson Hole Could Revive the Stock Market Rally

    The stock market has gotten itself into a better place in the past few months. The Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting could keep the good times rolling. The current concern is that the rate of inflation may remain high enough that the Federal Reserve will need to remain “hawkish,” maintaining its recent pace of interest rate hikes, not slow it down.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • The market is ‘positioned for perfection’ from a dovish Fed and soft landing: Strategist

    Zach Hill, Horizon Investments head of portfolio strategy, and Eddie Ghabour, KeyAdvisors Group owner and author of “Common Sense Bull,” join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market is bracing itself as it awaits for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech about the Federal Reserve’s next moves to bring down inflation.

  • Investors Piling into NVIDIA, Chip Stocks Despite Weak Outlook

    Tech stocks are buoyant this morning despite NVIDIA's disappointing results.

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • Alibaba stock rises amid news of possible deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators

    Shares of Alibaba are jumping after reports of a possible audit deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators.

  • Tesla stock reverses gains, Dollar Tree stock tumbles on guidance cut

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down two stocks on the move today: Tesla and Dollar Tree.

  • U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Thursday it will suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases. The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel: Things Aren't Looking Good for Semiconductors

    The just-completed second-quarter-earnings season confirms that the semiconductor makers are in for a tough time. AMD , Nvidia , and Intel , three of the biggest players in the sector, reported completely different performances. Advanced Micro Devices delivered 70% year-over-year revenue growth, to $6.6 billion, even as sales of personal computers slowed sharply.

  • Top after-hours movers: Affirm, Gap, Workday and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh