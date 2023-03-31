U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

India Online Food Delivery Market Report 2023: Demand for Quick Access to Affordable Food Sparks Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Indian Online Food Delivery Market

Indian Online Food Delivery Market
Indian Online Food Delivery Market

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Online Food Delivery Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Online Food Delivery Market will surpass US$ 29.33 Billion by 2028.

India has overtaken China to become the world's most populous nation. The growing smartphone user base and increasing adoption of the internet are driving the demand for app-based Indian online food ordering industry.

India's eating habits are changing dramatically. Restaurant-quality meal delivery was still primarily limited to foods like pizza and Chinese less than two decades ago. Indian food delivery has tripled in value since 2018 to more than US$ 5.30 Billion.

With the introduction of appealing, user-friendly apps, tech-enabled driver networks, and changing consumer expectations, ready-to-eat food delivery has emerged as a major category. Early in the pandemic, lockdowns and physical separation requirements gave the category a huge boost, with delivery becoming a lifeline for the struggling restaurant industry. It is set to become a permanent fixture in the dining scene.

The Online Food Delivery Market in India is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 33% during 2022-2028

As people seek ease and convenience in today's fast-paced world, the food industry has remained unaffected by changes in the country's social, economic, and demographic factors. Getting quality food delivered to the door in 30 minutes using an app is no longer considered a luxury after a long day at work.

Increased disposable income, work pressure, a nuclear family system, easy internet access, and smartphones are among the factors driving India's online food delivery market growth. As a result, the Indian online food delivery market attained a value of nearly US$ 5.30 Billion in 2022.

Emerging Trends towards Indian Online Food Delivery

The rise of dual-income families, particularly in urban India, has drastically altered how people live and consume various products and services.

The demand for quick access to food at reasonable prices is increasing. Due to a lack of time and an increasing desire to spend quality time together, most nuclear families in India opt for fast food or takeout to save time and energy that would otherwise be spent cooking a meal at home every day of the week.

The number of working women has increased dramatically. Working women often spend most of their productive hours juggling commuting from home and working.

The growing popularity of on-the-go food items and fast home delivery models that provide convenience, ready-to-eat (RTE), and less expensive food options is increasing demand for online food delivery across India.

The Platform-to-Consumer Delivery Segment held the most Significant Revenue

The Indian industry has been divided into two types: restaurant-to-consumer and platform-to-consumer. The Indian food platform-to-consumer delivery market has grown significantly in recent years, owing to a shift in consumer behavior, increased convenience of ordering food, and rising smartphone and internet penetration.

Furthermore, expanding various food delivery platforms such as Uber Eats, Zomato, and Swiggy increases global online delivery adoption. Again, significant integration of smart technology by food delivery platforms for customer convenience is expected to provide the market with ample growth opportunities. Amazon has been present in the Bangalore market for several months.

Fast Food Market is Expanding due to rising demand for on-the-go Snacks, Convenience Foods, and Ready Meals

The increase in restaurants and hotels is attributed to faster urbanization and globalization, which is expected to boost the Indian online fast-food market. Furthermore, increased consumer health consciousness and demand for healthy and tasty food drive market growth. There has been a significant increase in concerns about fast food.

Online food ordering is a simple and convenient way to order food, either through the website or mobile application of a restaurant or fast-food chain or through a website or app that offers food delivery options from multiple restaurants. Fast food, Indian Fast foods, Chinese, and Italian cuisines, among others, are available on the platforms.

Online Payment Platform is gaining so much attention and Growth Today

India's online food delivery industry has been divided into two categories based on payment methods: cash-on-delivery (COD) and online. The online segment dominated the Indian online food delivery industry and accounted for the lion's revenue share. Payments made via UPI, payment wallets, net banking, or credit/debit cards are examples of online payment services. The growing consumer awareness of digital money and the number of partnerships between banks and online food delivery service providers are driving the adoption of the online payment method.

Bengaluru is the Largest Regional Market in the Indian Online Food Delivery Industry

One of the fastest-growing segments of the Indian e-commerce industry is online food delivery. Bengaluru has maintained its position as India's food tech capital by topping the charts in online food delivery, followed by Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and others. Swiggy and Zomato are the industry leaders. Over half of the food delivery industry in India is dominated by two companies.

The top seven to ten cities account for roughly one-third of all business. The remaining 490 cities fill in the gaps but are expanding. These smaller cities have seen their business double in the last six months. The online food delivery industry has seen an aggressive movement of people to smaller towns, and with the hesitancy of online food ordering decreasing, smaller cities are rapidly accelerating. People are more aware in these areas that they can have food delivered instead of going to a restaurant. In addition, orders are being placed by older parents, who are not the original target generation. As a result, more delivery-oriented brands see opportunities.

Type - Market breakup from 2 viewpoints

1. Restaurant-to-Consumer
2. Platform-to-Consumer

Payment - Market breakup from 2 viewpoints

1. Cash on delivery
2. Online

Cuisine - Market breakup from 5 viewpoints

1. Fast Food
2. Indian
3. Chinese
4. Italian
5. Other

City - Market breakup from 6 viewpoints

1. Bangalore
2. Delhi NCR
3. Mumbai
4. Hyderabad
5. Pune
6. Others

All companies have been covered from 3 viewpoints

  • Overview

  • Initiatives & Recent Developments

  • Revenue

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

120

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$5.3 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$29.33 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

33.0%

Regions Covered

India

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. PESTLE Analysis

6. India Online Food Delivery Market

7. Market Share - India Online Food Delivery Analysis

8. Type - India Online Food Delivery Market

9. Payment - India Online Food Delivery Market

10. City - India Online Food Delivery Market

11. Cuisine - India Online Food Delivery Market

12. Key Players Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Zomato

  • Swiggy

  • Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd

  • Uber Eats

  • Dominos

  • McDonald's

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eyz1hw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


