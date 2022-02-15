U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,465.53
    +63.86 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,006.58
    +440.41 (+1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,074.58
    +283.67 (+2.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,064.56
    +43.78 (+2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.70
    -3.76 (-3.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.70
    -16.70 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.55 (-2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    +0.0058 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.0350 (+1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6390
    +0.0890 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,137.94
    +1,472.66 (+3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.31
    +20.73 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

India Online Food Delivery Market Report 2021-2026: COVID-19 Impacts, Overview, Market Influencers, Competitive Landscape, Recent Developments

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Food Delivery Market in India 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The market is expected to reach INR 1,515.17 Bn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 30.11% during the 2021-2026 period.

The online food delivery system allows customers to order and receive desired food products at their doorstep. Change in lifestyle and eating habits, stringent work schedule, and increase in the number of working women, and rise in disposable income drive the online food delivery market. Some of the key players are Zomato, Swiggy, Domino's Pizza, Fasoos, and Box8.

Market Insights:

Rapid digitalization and acceptance of online food delivery services among consumers across tier I and tier II cities propel market growth.

However, low-cost food and retail products offered by local unorganized players in tier II and tier II cities, and villages is expected to restrict the development of the organized players. There has been a consistent rise in investments received by established industry players such as Zomato and Swiggy in the online food aggregators market in India.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The nationwide lockdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic initially caused some disruptions in the growth of the online food delivery market. However, it bounced back, owing to people's inclination toward takeaways over dine-outs in order to comply with social distancing norms.

Although the number of online orders went up this year, sales declined in the second quarter due to the second wave. In April, overall online food delivery sales dropped by almost 40% to (provide April figure) from (provide figure) in March. This was because of apprehension toward food from outside.

However, the pandemic has also resulted in the onboarding of new customers. Due to social distancing norms, there has been an aggressive shift toward delivery-oriented infrastructure as customers preferred ordering food at home over dining out.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction
3.1. Market Definition and Structure
3.2. Comparison of Common Online Food Delivery Business Models
3.2.1. Order-Only Model
3.2.2. Order and Delivery Model
3.2.3. Cloud Restaurant Model
3.2.4. Meal Kit Delivery Model

Chapter 4: Market Overview
4.1. Agencies Regulating Online Food Delivery Market
4.2. Online Food Delivery Market - An Overview
4.2.1. Market Size and Growth Forecast - Based on Value (2020 - 2026E)
4.2.2. Current Market Scenario

Chapter 5: Covid-19 Impact Analysis
5.1. Impact of Second Wave of Covid-19 on the Market
5.2. Introduction of Cloud Kitchens by Traditional Restaurants
5.3. Creation of New Revenue Streams

Chapter 6: Market Influencers
6.1. Key Growth Drivers
6.2. Key Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape
7.1. Comparative Study - Top Two Players in the Market
7.1.1. Bundl Technologies Private Limited
7.1.2. Zomato Limited
7.2. Competitive Landscape
7.2.1. Jubilant Foodworks

  • Company Information

  • Products/Services

  • Business Description

  • Key People

  • Key Business Segments

  • Key Geographical Segments

  • Financial Snapshot

  • Key Financial Performance Indicators

  • Key Ratios

7.2.2. Zomato Limited
7.2.3. Box8
7.2.4. Bundl Technologies Private Limited
7.2.5. Foodvista India Private Limited
7.2.6. Rebel Foods Private Limited (Faasos)
7.2.7. Yum! Brands, Inc.

Chapter 8: Recent Developments

Chapter 9: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lu8d7l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-online-food-delivery-market-report-2021-2026-covid-19-impacts-overview-market-influencers-competitive-landscape-recent-developments-301482775.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Monster Beverage in merger talks with Constellation Brands

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss whether Constellation Brands will acquire Monster Beverage.

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • These 3 Charts Show Why You Might Want Exposure to China's EV Makers

    Stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have attracted loads of attention following the success of Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock and now its business. Tesla reported net income of more than $5.5 billion in 2021.

  • Analyst: Boeing's next jet may not come from the Seattle-area factories

    Analysts expect Boeing will develop a jet to rival the Airbus A321neo, but the Puget Sound region isn't a lock to host that production line.

  • Oil Plummets After Russia Says Some Troops Returning to Bases

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped the most since Black Friday in November when omicron spooked the market after Russia said some troops are starting to return to their permanent bases. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Sarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceFutures

  • Here's What Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Purchase Could Mean for Electronic Arts

    Last month, tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced that it's planning to buy one of the world's largest video game publishers, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), for roughly $69 billion. The news also had ripple effects throughout the gaming industry as several other companies -- including Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), Take-Two Interactive, and Nintendo -- all saw their stocks rise following the announcement. Here's why this is such a big deal for the gaming industry and Electronic Arts in particular.

  • Buffett's Berkshire extends board shuffle as Tom Murphy resigns

    Murphy had been a Berkshire director since 2003. His departure followed the 2020 exit from the board of Bill Gates, another friend of Buffett's and co-founder of Microsoft Corp, after 16 years of service.

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • Disney Trounces Netflix in Subscriber Growth but There's a Catch

    The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fiscal 2022 first-quarter results on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Rival Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported its results a few weeks earlier, and now that investors have seen figures from both, a few items jump out. Disney trounced Netflix in subscriber growth in their most recent quarters.

  • Farmers Feel the Squeeze of Inflation

    Higher farm costs could help push up grocery bills further in 2022, analysts say, following a year in which global food prices rose to decade highs.

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • How Oil Could Hit $150. It’s Not Just About Russia.

    "The oil cycle will price higher until it finds demand destruction,” says Michael Tran of RBC Capital Markets.

  • Exclusive-Brazil has oil. Exxon can't seem to find it

    Exxon Mobil Corp has bet billions of dollars on offshore drilling in Brazil, an area it once abandoned and now sees as key to its future. But five years into its comeback, the U.S. oil giant has yet to make a major oil discovery as an operator in Brazil's waters and has let opportunities to buy into developments that are now gushing oil slip through its fingers, Reuters has learned. Exxon last year drilled two exploratory wells in an area located 120 miles off Brazil’s southeast coast, the company has acknowledged.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren’t enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Venezuela Lying About Its Oil Output?

    A surprise jump in Venezuela’s crude oil output is raising questions about the country’s production reporting

  • Macerich Earnings: The Mall REIT's Recovery Continues

    Macerich's financial results have already rebounded most of the way to pre-pandemic levels, and investors can expect further progress over the next few years.

  • Buffett's Berkshire bought Activision shares before Microsoft takeover

    (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired nearly $1 billion of shares in Activision Blizzard Inc before Microsoft Corp agreed to buy the video game maker for $68.7 billion, according to a Monday regulatory filing.