India Organic Food Market Report 2023: Market to Reach INR 287.33 Billion ($3.47 Billion) by 2027 - Currently a Very Niche Market but Expected to Grow

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Food Market in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The organic food market in India was valued at INR 97.34 Bn in 2022. It is expected to reach INR 287.33 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~16.27% during the 2023 - 2027

The organic food market in India is currently a niche market, but it is expected to grow in the coming years. The market is expanding rapidly due to rising consumer demand for healthy, chemical-free foods and the increasing penetration of organic food products.

Key growth drivers of the market:

Due to its diverse agro-climatic conditions, India has enormous potential for producing a wide range of organic products. With the rising demand for organic food, companies are launching a wide range of products to meet customers' nutritional needs and tastes and capitalizing on market opportunities. The growing health consciousness among consumers is also a major driving force in the Indian organic food market

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

Due to higher labor inputs per unit of output and the inability to attain economies of scale due to the greater variety of businesses, organic food production prices are often higher.

People prefer online ordering instead of traditional purchasing, and these products take time to reach the marketplace due to commuting long distances. For this reason, organic farmers need to find local channels for distributing their products which may not always be possible.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction
3.1. Market definition and structure

Chapter 4: Market Overview
4.1. Organic food market in India - An overview
4.2. Market size and growth forecast (2021 - 2027e)

Chapter 5: Government Initiatives
5.1. Government initiatives

Chapter 6: Export Scenario
6.1. Export scenario

Chapter 7: Market influencers
7.1. Market drivers
7.2. Market challenges

Chapter 8: Competitive landscape
8.1. SWOT Analysis
8.2. Conscious Food Private Limited

  • Company information

  • Business description

  • Products/Services

  • Key people

8.3. Elworld Agro & Organic Foods Private Limited
8.4. Nature Bio-Foods Limited
8.5. Nourish Organic Foods Private Limited
8.6. Organic India Private Limited
8.7. Phalada Agro Research Foundations Private Limited
8.8. Sresta Natural Bioproducts Private Limited
8.9. Suminter India Organics Private Limited

Chapter 9: Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zag7cs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


