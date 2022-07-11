U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

India Paint Industry Report 2022: Featuring Key Players AkzoNobel, Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Shalimar Paints

·3 min read

DUBLIN, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Paint Industry Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-22 to 2024-25 in value terms.

The Indian paint industry has been witnessing a gradual shift in the preferences of people from the traditional whitewash to high quality paints like emulsions and enamel paints, which is providing the basic stability for growth of Indian paint industry.

Besides, it is creating a strong competitive market, where players are utilizing different strategies to tap the growing demand in the market for a larger share. Moreover, rise in disposable income of the average middle class coupled with increasing investment on education; urbanization; development of the rural market; and various launches of many innovative products, like friendly, odor free, and dust & water resistant paints, are major drivers that are propelling the growth of the paint market in India.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analyst View

2. Research Methodology

3. Industry Trends
3.1 Revival in GDP Growth Accelerating the Overall Paint Industry
3.2 Growing Industrial Base Propelling the Growth of Industrial Paint
3.3 Growing Disposable Income in Rural Area Accelerating the Demand
3.4 Virtual Visualization Experience Techniques Enhancing Better Decision Making

4. Indian Paint Industry Outlook 2025
4.1 Market Size
4.1.1 By Value
4.1.2 By Volume
4.1.3 By Organized/Unorganized Sector
4.1.4 By Types
4.1.5 By Players

5. Decorative Paints Market Outlook 2025
5.1 By Application
5.2 By Application Area
5.3 By Product Class
5.4 By Technology
5.5 By Composition
5.6 By Demand
5.7 By Players
5.8 By Region
5.9 By Tier Cities
5.10 Emulsion Paints Market Outlook in Decorative Paints
5.11 Enamel Paints Market Outlook in Decorative Paints
5.12 Distemper Paints Market Outlook in Decorative Paints

6. Industrial Paints Market Outlook 2025
6.1 By Segment
6.1.1 Automotive Coating
6.1.2 High Performance Coating
6.1.3 Powder Coating
6.1.4 Coil Coating
6.1.5 Marine

7. Raw Materials for Paint Market
7.1 Binders
7.2 Pigments
7.3 Solvents
7.4 Additives

8. Industry Roadblocks

9. Key Players

 Companies Mentioned

  • AkzoNobel India

  • Asian Paints Limited

  • Berger Paints India Limited

  • Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

  • Shalimar Paints Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jbk07d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-paint-industry-report-2022-featuring-key-players-akzonobel-asian-paints-berger-paints-kansai-nerolac-paints-shalimar-paints-301583686.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

