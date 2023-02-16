India pesticide market size to grow by USD 549.34 million by 2027, Introduction of integrated pest management to be a key trend in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the pesticide market in India is estimated to increase by USD 549.34 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the aluminum extrusion market was valued at USD 2,234.98 million. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover more insights on the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Pesticide Market 2023-2027

Pesticide market in India – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

BASF SE - The company offers pesticides such as Exponus and Vesnit.

Bayer AG - The company offers pesticides such as Acceleron, Adengo, and Alion.

CropG1 Agro Research and Development Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers pesticides such as Karanj Oil, Organic Cold Pressed Neem Oil, and Red Palm Weevil.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. - The company offers pesticides such as herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides.

Vendor landscape –

The pesticide market in India is fragmented, with the presence of several regional and multinational companies. A few prominent vendors that offer pesticide are Aimco Pesticides Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bharat Group, CropG1 Agro Research and Development Pvt. Ltd., Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., Forward International Ltd., India Pesticides Ltd., Insecticides India Ltd., Meghmani Industries Ltd., NACL Industries Ltd., Netsurf Communication Pvt. Ltd., Rallis India Ltd., Sarvava Agritek Pvt. Ltd., Shree Pesticides Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Super Bio Tech Marketing Co., UPL Ltd., Volkschem Crop Science Pvt. Ltd., and Wellcrop Biotech Pvt. Ltd. and others.

Vendors compete in terms of product quality, reliability, delivery cycle time, and geographical diversification. The increase in demand for agricultural chemicals from developing economies such as India is expected to boost the growth of the pesticide market in India. Advances in technology are also expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Story continues

Pesticide market in India - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Pesticide market In India - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others) and type (synthetic pesticides and biopesticides).

The cereals and grains segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The consumption of cereals and grains in India has increased, which has fueled the demand for safe cultivation methods. In addition, consumer acceptance and the consumption of protein-rich food have increased over the years owing to better yield, productivity, and quality. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Pesticide market in India – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The use of herbicides is driving market growth. Herbicides have various applications across different types of crops, including cereals, grains, fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, and pulses. The use of herbicides in agricultural applications has increased owing to the shift in preference for fruits and green vegetables. Vendors are investing significantly in the development environment-friendly herbicides by launching new products. Such product launches will drive the pesticide market growth in India during the forecast period.

Key trends - The introduction of integrated pest management is a key trend in the market. The rising resistance of pests to pesticides and concerns regarding environmental and health impact of pesticides have reduced the use of chemical pesticides. The integrated pest management approach involves the use of specific procedures for the elimination of pests. It is an integration of multiple control methods, including inspection, monitoring, and reporting. These factors are expected to support the growth of the pesticide market in India during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The growing concerns related to health risks are challenging the market growth. Exposure to conventional pesticides can increase the risk related to cardiovascular diseases, leukemia, lymphoma, and prostate cancer. Multiple chemical sensitivity (MCS) is also triggered by exposure to pollutants and certain chemicals present in pesticides. It has symptoms like dizziness, cardiovascular problems, and muscle and joint pains. These factors are expected to have a negative impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this India pesticide market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pesticide market in India between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the pesticide market in India and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of India pesticide market vendors

Pesticide Market In India Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 151 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 549.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.43 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Aimco Pesticides Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bharat Group, CropG1 Agro Research and Development Pvt. Ltd., Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., Forward International Ltd., India Pesticides Ltd., Insecticides India Ltd., Meghmani Industries Ltd., NACL Industries Ltd., Netsurf Communication Pvt. Ltd., Rallis India Ltd., Sarvava Agritek Pvt. Ltd., Shree Pesticides Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Super Bio Tech Marketing Co., UPL Ltd., Volkschem Crop Science Pvt. Ltd., and Wellcrop Biotech Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

