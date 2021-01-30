U.S. markets closed

India plans to introduce law to ban Bitcoin, other private cryptocurrencies

Manish Singh
·2 min read

India plans to introduce a law to ban private cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin in the country and provide a framework for the creation of an official digital currency during the current budget session of parliament.

In the agenda (PDF) published on the lower house website, the legislation seeks to “prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India," but allow “for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology [blockchain] of cryptocurrency and its uses.”

The law also seeks to “create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency” that will be issued by the nation’s central bank, Reserve Bank of India, the agenda said.

In 2018, an Indian government panel recommended banning all private cryptocurrencies and proposed up to 10 years of jail time for offenders. The panel also suggested the government to explore a digital version of the fiat currency and ways to implement it.

At the time, RBI said the move was necessary to curb “ring-fencing” of the country’s financial system. It had also argued that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies cannot be treated as currencies as they are not made of metal or exist in physical form, nor were they stamped by the government. The 2018 notice from the central bank sent a panic to several local startups and companies offering services to trade in cryptocurrency. Nearly all of them have either since closed shop, or pivoted to serve other markets.

This proposal was challenged by several exchanges and traders, who filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court. The nation’s apex court ruled in their favor last year. This ruling was seen as "historic" but it did not impact the earlier circular on the policy level.

“Since the government is considering introducing the bill during this session of Parliament, we are sure the government will definitely listen to all the stakeholders before taking any decision,” said Sumit Gupta, co-founder and chief executive of CoinDCX,a cryptocurrency exchange in India.

“We are talking to other stakeholders and will definitely initiate deeper dialogue with the government and showcase how we can actually create a healthy ecosystem in unison,” he said.

Latest Stories

  • Nine Investors Instantly Make $16 Billion On GameStop Stock 'Squeeze'

    Here's a game many would like to play how to make a billion bucks in a month? And nine investors just pulled it off with GameStop stock.

  • Who’s the next GameStop? These are the 10 most shorted stocks

    Short selling is a trading strategy based on speculation that a company’s stock will drop in price. GameStop, a struggling mall-based retailer of video games, has been an attractive target for short sellers, but the stock has been rallying point for retail investors on Reddit, and its share prices have shot up as the short investors have been squeezed. After the closing bell today, GameStop’s market value was $13.5 billion or about the same value as the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys, and the New England Patriots, the three most valuable National Football League teams, combined.

  • Robinhood CEO refutes GameStop hedge fund 'conspiracy theory' and reveals what actually happened

    Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev tells Yahoo Finance what actually drove the decision to suspend GameStop trading.

  • After GME, Dogecoin and Bitcoin, Chinese Traders Are Betting What Will Pump Next

    For Chinese investors, including Justin Sun, FOMO has surpassed fear of losing money.

  • Robinhood Expands Trading Restrictions To 50 Stocks, Including GameStop, General Motors, Starbucks, Several SPACs

    Robinhood added additional restrictions to trades on its platform late Friday. The restrictions include the ability to only buy one share of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), one of the hottest stocks this week and one that has led to a major short squeeze. Robinhood also placed restrictions on Thursday that halted the buying of certain stocks. The list of stocks that now have limited restrictions has climbed to 50, according to CNBC. Here is a look at the 50 stocks with restrictions on Robinhood and the current limit on the number of shares and options you can purchase. American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL): 1 share, 10 options Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB): 1 share, standard limits First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE: AG): 1 share, standard limits AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC): 1 share, 10 options Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD): 1 share, standard limits BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB): 1 share, 10 options Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY): 1 share, 10 options BYD Co (OTC: BYDDY): 1 share Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND): 1 share, standard limits Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV): 1 share, standard limits Clover Health (NASDAQ: CLOV) 1 share, standard limits Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS): 1 share, standard limits Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM): 5 shares Express Inc (NYSE: EXPR): 5 shares, 10 options EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ: EZGO): 5 share General Motors Corporation (NYSE: GM): 1 share, standard limits GameStop Corp: 1 share, 5 options Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE: GTE): 5 share, standard limits Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS): 1 share, standard limits Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO): 1 share, standard limits Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (NYSE: IPOE): 1 share, standard limits Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (NYSE: IPOF): 1 share, standard limits Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX): 5 share, standard limits Koss Corp (NASDAQ: KOSS): 1 share Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ: LLIT): 5 share Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA): 1 share, standard limits Naked Brands Group (NASDAQ: NAKD): 5 shares The9 Ltd (NASDAQ: NCTY): 1 share Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK): 5 shares, 10 options Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX): 1 share, standard limits Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN): 1 share, standard limits Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT): 1 share, standard limits RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX): 1 share, standard limits Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTC: RYCEY): 5 shares, standard limits Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX): 1 share, standard limits Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS): 1 share Siebert Financial Corp (NASDAQ: SIEB): 1 share, standard limits iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV): 1 share, standard limits Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL): 5 shares, 10 options Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares (NYSE: SOXL): 1 share, standard limits Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE): 1 share, standard limits Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (NYSE: STPK): 1 share, standard limits Tengasco (NYSE: TGC): 5 shares Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ: TIRX): 1 share Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR): 1 share, 10 options Trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG): 55 shares, 10 options Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS): 1 share, standard limits Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM): 1 share, standard limits Zomedica Corp (NYSE: ZOM): 5 shares Why It’s Important: The list includes many of the high-flying popular among retail traders. Today’s list puts restrictions on several blue chip stocks for the first time, with stocks like General Motors and Starbucks having purchase limits. SPACs are also among the stocks restricted by Robinhood, including some completed SPAC merger companies, SPACs with pending deals and SPACs searching for targets hit by the restrictions. Disclosure: Author is long shares of CCIV, NAKD, SNDL. Related Link: Robinhood CEO On Trading Halts: 'We Made The Correct Decision' Photo courtesy of Robinhood. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBetter Christmas Present: New Video Game Or GameStop Stock?Citron Research No Longer Publishing Short Reports, Switches Focus To Multibaggers© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Short-selling guru Citron says won't publish research again

    Short-seller Andrew Left, whose company Citron was one of the hedge funds to spark this week's battle with small-time traders over GameStop Corp, said in a YouTube video on Friday that his company would no longer publish short-selling research. The latest twist in a saga that has sent shock waves through Wall Street as amateur investors pile into heavily-shorted stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the move is a major change of course for one of world's best known short-sellers. Left, the author of dozens of investigative reports on S&P 500 over the past decade, is credited as helping pioneer the tactic of betting against a stock by publishing research that encouraged others to follow his lead and profiting when they do.

  • Bitcoin Investors May Lose Everything, Central Banker Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin investors need to be prepared to “lose all their money,” European Central Bank governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf said, the latest warning from a central banker on the cryptocurrency.“Personally, I’m not sure why people invest in those sorts of assets, but they see them as assets clearly,” Makhlouf, who is also governor of Ireland’s central bank, told Bloomberg TV on Friday. “Our role is to make sure that consumers are protected.”Makhlouf’s comments echo skepticism from ECB leaders. The cryptocurrency is a “highly speculative asset,” President Christine Lagarde said this month. Bitcoin prices have more than doubled since November and topped $40,000 earlier this month. Large movements in its value are common, with four daily swings of more than 5% in the past nine days.On Friday, Bitcoin rallied above $35,000, with brokers attributing the move to Elon Musk mentioning the cryptocurrency in his bio page on Twitter.Bitcoin Jumps Above $35,000 as Musk Puts It Into Twitter ProfileStill, Makhlouf doesn’t see “financial stability issues at the moment arising from Bitcoin itself.”“I worry more about about consumers making the right choices,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Get ready for a 10% stock drop, driven by the 3 ‘Rs,’ warns Bank of America

    Bank of America was ringing alarm bells over equities on Friday, as it warned a correction is looming. “3R’s of rates, regulation, redistribution are the historic catalysts that end bull markets & bubbles…we say all ’21 events, not ’22, and all spell lower/volatile coming quarters/years,” said Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at the bank, in the Flow Show note to clients. On the regulation side, Hartnett said investors should take note of China’s central bank tightening up liquidity this week.

  • Best Dividend Stocks For 2021: Four Strong-Yield Stocks Beating The S&P 500

    The best dividend stocks give a powerful boost to income and retirement portfolios. These stocks offer both solid yields and strong performance.

  • Reddit-fueled investing mania will end with many losers, says expert who predicts Dow 35,000

    Closely followed University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School professor Jeremy Siegel sends a warning to the Reddit investors who are fueling massive gains in heavily shorted stocks.

  • The Upcoming Catalyst That Could Move Chinese EV Stocks Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto

    Chinese electric vehicle stocks have seen some moderation in momentum in recent sessions. One upcoming catalyst could lift the stocks out of this lackluster phase: the January delivery numbers that are due next week. Finding The Sweet Spot In China's EV Market: China is a hot EV market, both from the perspective of the addressable market opportunity and supply. "China is a greenfield EV market opportunity for many well positioned auto players as we believe overall EV sales can potentially double in the region over the next few years given the pent-up demand for EV vehicles from customers across all price points," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note. Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Feng estimates EV penetration, including battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, will increase from 5% in 2020 to 20% in 2025, 53% in 2035 and 80% in 2050. Xu Haidong, the deputy chief engineer of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said in a summit late last year that China's EV sales might reach 1.8 million units in 2021 — up 40% from a year earlier — thanks to stable economic growth, continuous stimulus policies on vehicle consumption and sales promotions by manufacturers. Yet the supply side is crowded with homegrown startups, international pure-play EV company Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and traditional automakers all vying for a piece of cake. Among the players in China, the standouts include Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE: XPEV), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) and WM Motors, backed by both Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and technology conglomerate Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC: TCEHY). Deutsche Bank Securities analyst Edison Yu said the firms are collectively the "Fab Four" of the China EV market. Nio On Record Streak: Nio, which has a premium positioning in the China EV market, has been reporting record delivery numbers of late. After the COVID-19 pandemic affected sales in the first two months of 2020, the company acquitted itself credibly through a series of innovative measures and technological enhancements. The company ended 2020 on a high, having delivered a record 43,728 vehicles for the year. It has been churning out record monthly numbers since August 2020. In December, Nio delivered a record 7,007 vehicles, comprising 2,009 ES8s, 2,493 ES6s, and 2,505 of the company's newly launched EC6s. Deliveries are sitting at a not-so-robust pace of 1,598 in January 2020. Given that Nio announced it would make good the reduction in government subsidies for vehicles purchased through Jan. 10 and a limited period zero down payment option, the pace of sales will likely have accelerated further. Nio's battery-as-a-service scheme has already begun to show a positive impact on sales. Related Link: Nio Analyst Sees Meaningful Tailwinds For EV Brand's Sales Volume Xpeng Makes The Right Noises: Xpeng, which listed its ADSs on the NYSE in late August, has also joined the party. "XPeng is well positioned to take market share in the mid-tier and lower premium market, delivering a tech-centric 'smart' experience through pushing the limits of its ADAS features and cockpit user interface functionality, especially in voice recognition," Deutsche Bank's Yu said in a note. Xpeng — which sells the G3, an EV SUV and the P7, an all-electric sedan — is expected to launch a new sedan with lidar technology this year. Earlier this week, the company launched a major over-the-air upgrade for its P7 sedan customers in China, delivering a new version of XPeng's operating system, Xmart OS 2.5.0. In December, Xpeng delivered a record number of 5,700 vehicles, a 326% increase year-over-year and a 35% increase month-over-month. For the year, the company delivered a total of 27,041 vehicles, a 112% increase year-over-year. Li Auto's Robust Performance: Li Auto also turned in a stellar December performance, with deliveries of 6,126 Li ONEs in December and 14,464 units for 2020. The monthly performance represented increases of 31.9% month-over-month and 529.6% year-over-year. Chinese EV Stock Performance: Nio shares ran up to record highs of $66.99 Jan. 11, reacting to the Nio Day event held Jan. 9. Since then, the stock has pulled back. Xpeng, meanwhile, peaked at $74.49 Dec. 24 before pulling back. After moving roughly sideways thereafter, the stock has staged a comeback in recent sessions. Li Auto is witnessing a lean patch after it hit an all-time high of $47.70, also on Dec. 24. The upcoming week's delivery numbers and the imminent fourth-quarter results could be the key to determine which way the stocks are headed. Photo courtesy of Nio. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBreaking Down Novavax's Coronavirus Vaccine Data: 2 Analyst TakesJohnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Data: What You Need to Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Rally All the Way to $11, Say Analysts

    At its January FOMC meeting, the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady – they are near rock-bottom now, and to no one’s surprise, the Fed is keeping them there. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell may have fed some market pessimism when he spoke after the meeting, and pointed out that unemployment, which has been rising in recent months. For market watchers seeking support, there is solace in the Fed’s monetary policy. The central bank is committed to buying $80 billion monthly in Treasury notes, and has put a rate increase on hold, likely until 2023. At least one top strategist sees the current market environment in terms of opportunity. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic takes a bullish stance, writing, “We expect the global COVID pandemic to decline rapidly in the coming weeks. In fact, the pace of decline in new cases over the last 2 weeks is the highest on record both in the US and globally… Central Banks should remain accommodative given the elevated unemployment levels and over a decade of low inflation running below their targets… Short-term turmoil, such as the one this week, are opportunities to rotate from bonds to equities.” Taking this outlook into consideration, we set out to find exciting opportunities that won’t break the bank, namely penny stocks. These stocks, priced at $5 or less, offer investors some of the highest growth potential available in the market. There is risk here, too, as the ‘pennies’ are often priced low for a reason, so due diligence is essential. Using TipRanks’ database, we identified two penny stocks that have earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community. Not to mention each offers up massive upside potential, as some analysts see them climbing to $11. BioLineRx, Ltd. (BLRX) We’ll start with BioLineRx, a clinical stage biopharma company focused on developing new cancer treatments. Oncology is a major field for cutting edge biopharmas. Cancer is frequently deadly, and frequently resistant to current treatments – and those treatments themselves will frequently cause severe side effects in patients. BioLineRx has an active pipeline of drug candidates, but the most advanced is motixafortide, a synthetic peptide which has completed patient enrollment in a Phase 3 study on stem cell mobilization for autologous bone-marrow transplantation. The drug is being studied for its efficacy in promoting the harvesting of bone marrow prior to the cancer treatment. Results from a pre-planned interim analysis showed ‘statistically significant evidence favoring treatment with motixafortide in the primary endpoint,’ evidence which was so significant that the enrollment was completed early, with 122 patients instead of 177. Stem cell mobilization, using motixafortide, is seen as the company’s most efficient path to registering the new drug for regulatory approval. Based on the potential of motixafortide and the $2.40 share price, some analysts think that now is the time to pull the trigger. Covering BLRX for Oppenheimer, 5-star analyst Mark Breidenbach noted, “Our thesis remains centered on motixafortide in stem cell mobilization, and we see a disconnect between the company’s market capitalization and motixafortide’s market opportunity as a stem cell mobilizer. Key GENESIS secondary endpoints are expected by mid-2021, and we see little risk heading into these data…” The analyst added, “We believe results from the Phase 3 GENESIS trial could spur the majority of transplant physicians to choose BL-8040 over Mozobil to combine with G-CSF if the drug is approved. Upside to our thesis includes BL-8040 for use in other auto-HSCTs, allo-HSCTs, AML, and solid tumors. The company boasts a catalyst-rich, deep oncology pipeline that has attracted collaborations with Novartis, Merck, and Genentech.” Given all of the above, Breidenbach rates BLRX as a Buy, and his $11 price target suggests a whopping 358% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Breidenbach’s track record, click here) The rest of the Street appears to echo Breidenbach’s bullish sentiment. As it has racked up 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the consensus is unanimous: BLRX is a Strong Buy. Adding to the good news, the upside potential lands at ~428% based on the $12.67 average price target. (See BLRX stock analysis on TipRanks) Kindred Biosciences (KIN) While most biotech companies focus on human medications, we are not the only market. Kindred biosciences is biopharmaceutical company in the veterinary market, developing biologic medications to improve the lives of our pets and working animals. The company describes its mission as ‘[bringing] to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy.’ Parvovirus (CPV) is a highly infectious, and highly lethal, viral disease affecting dogs. While vaccines are available, untreated cases can see upwards of 91% mortality. Kindred’s main pipeline drug, KIND-030 is under development as a treatment for this disease. Currently, the drug candidate is following two paths in the development process – one for treatment of established infections, and one as a prophylactic preventative treatment for CPV. The prophylactic study has shown positive results, with treated dogs all avoiding infection, while all dogs in the placebo group developed parvovirus disease. KIND-030 also showed a mortality benefit when given as a treatment for infection. The drug candidate is in the pivotal study stage of development, the last before potential approval. Last month, Kindred announced that it had entered an agreement with Elanco Animal Health – a major manufacturer of veterinary medicines – for production of KIND-030. Cantor analyst Brandon Folkes sees plenty of potential in Kindred, especially in the company’s agreement with Elanco. “A partnership with a leading animal health company, in this case Elanco, is exactly what the company needed, in our view. In our view, this validates KIN's new strategic approach, as a developer of drugs while seeking larger commercial partners. We believe that today's deal should reinforce to investors that there remains meaningful value in Kindred's pipeline, which could be realized over the next 12 to 18 months,” Folkes opined. Kindred is also conducting studies of Tirnovetmab, or KIND-016, an antibody targeting IL31, in the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. The pivotal efficacy study of this drug started in the last quarter of 2020. There is a potentially huge market for a successful dermatitis treatment for canines; in the last six years, there has been a 47% increase in vet visits for dogs with severe itchy skin, and the market is estimated at $900 million or more. “While 2020 has been a tough year for KIN stock, the company continues to have multiple shots on goal from its diversified pipeline that could reward investors from the current levels. With multiple readouts in 2021, and the renewed sole focus on development of its pipeline we expect 2021 could be a banner year for KIN should it be able to deliver on the promise of its pipeline, and in particular the atopic dermatitis portfolio,” the analyst summed up. To this end, Folkes gives KIN an $11 price target, implying a 139% upside potential for 2021, and an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Folkes’ track record, click here) Kindred is another company with a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus, this one based on 5 recent Buy reviews. The stock has an average price target of $10.25, which suggests room for ~124% growth from the current trading price of $4.59. (See KIN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • After 10 Years of Underperformance, Commodities Are Set to Boom. Here’s How to Play the Rally.

    Commodities are starting to revive after a 10-year bear market. The recovery in commodity prices, Goldman Sachs analysts say, “will actually be the beginning of a much longer structural bull market” that could rival that of the 1970s, when gold rose 25-fold, and the mid to late 2000s, when oil peaked at over $140 a barrel. Global economies look poised to revive in the second half of 2021 as pandemic restrictions ease.

  • What minimum wage increases did to McDonald’s restaurants — and their employees

    A Princeton economist looked at the impacts of wage increases over five years at U.S. McDonald's fast-food restaurants.

  • The GameStop Revolt Has Just Begun. Get Ready.

    A band of online renegades took the investing world by storm. Investors can ignore some of the silliness, but the market may never be the same.

  • GameStop saga shows 'we don't have enough people who can go short,' finance expert says

    The battle between amateur investors and the financial establishment has transfixed Wall Street and Washington this week around GameStop (GME), which has seen its stock price swing wildly and had trading of its stock restricted by online brokerage Robinhood.

  • Reddit Investors Piling Into Silver Drive Up Prices a Second Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Silver jumped for a second day as the market remains on high alert after a call by Reddit posters to create a short squeeze sparked sharp moves on Thursday.Spot silver rose as much as 4.3% as prices resumed an earlier climb after dollar gains eased. Silver futures increased as much as 7.1% on the Comex, and gold prices advanced.On Thursday, silver miners’ shares spiked and the largest silver exchange-traded fund, iShares Silver Trust, saw a frenzy of options buying after the market emerged as a target on the Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets. The moves “have been extreme in some cases and have had little fundamental justification,” Eugen Weinberg, an analyst at Commerzbank AG, said in a note.“Retail investors who have been swapping tips on such information platforms have caused massive shifts in the prices of some shares,” Weinberg said. “We are confident that the influence of retail investors on silver will not last all that long, and that ultimately industrial and institutional demand will be the key factor in the longer term.”Still, “in the very short term, I would think people would be cautious about holding a short in precious metals, irrespective of the fundamental view/what other markets are doing,” said Marcus Garvey, head of metals and bulks commodity strategy at Macquarie Group Ltd.Comments about the metal began appearing Wednesday on the investor board that’s now famous for driving up GameStop Corp. shares this week. They centered on conspiracy theories long-held by the fringes of the precious metals world, alleging the metal’s price is suppressed by banks and the government to mask inflation.If there’s another short squeeze, “I think it will be fairly muted,” said Jason Teed, Director of Research at Flexible Plan Investments Ltd. “A short squeeze on a mid-cap stock with heavy short interest is one thing, but the commodity markets are extremely vast.”Spot silver rose 1.8% to $26.98 an ounce at 3:32 p.m. in New York. Futures for March delivery rose 3.8% to settle at $26.914 an ounce. Gold for immediate delivery rose as much as 1.8% before trading little changed. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was up 0.3%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GM just sped up the depreciation of everything it owns

    Plenty of companies fail to make the leap: Kodak in digital photography, Blackberry in smartphones, and almost every newspaper company on the internet, to name a few. GM is going to try. On Thursday, Detroit’s biggest automaker said it plans to exclusively offer electric light-duty cars and trucks by 2035, five years ahead of a previously announced goal and part of a broader mission to make its production and operations carbon neutral by 2040.

  • The stock market wars: U.S. lawmaker Ocasio-Cortez breaks it down

    A chat with U.S. Democratic lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drew more than a million viewers overnight to a website best-known for video game players, where she dissected this week's headline-grabbing battle between Reddit online traders and hedge funds. A champion of the progressive left, the 31-year-old New Yorker in the U.S. House of Representatives hosted a talk on Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/videos/892140641 about short-selling, lobbying dollars and a hot stock: GameStop Corp. "For so many people at home that are seeing this happen, people were really feeling like everyday people were finally able to proactively organize and get back at the folks that have historically had all the marbles on Wall Street and forced one hedge fund into an existential crisis," said the lawmaker, known as "AOC."

  • Why Are So Many Americans Predicting A Housing Market Crash?

    The housing market has been one of the most vibrant corners of the pandemic-era economy, but a new survey finds more than half of Americans believe it will crash either this year or next year. What Happened: The survey by LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) polled 2,051 adults conducted between Dec. 17-20 and found 41% of respondents predicting the housing market bubble will deflate during 2021 and force accelerating home prices to fall. Another 26% of respondents forecasted the same scenario in 2022, while 13% did not see another housing market crash in the near future. LendingTree's Chief Economist Tendayi Kapfidze cast his lot with the 13% of naysayers. "Though housing heated up late in 2020 and growth is likely to slow in 2021, the idea that it's a bubble that would burst seems unlikely," said Kapfidze. "The mortgage market is healthier than it was prior to the 2008 crisis, and the government is more experienced with interventions that protect the housing market like forbearance and mortgage modifications." The latest housing data is also not detecting any fissures in the market. This week's S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index found sales were going stronger than ever into the autumn. "With existing home sales up over 20% from a year ago, S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index clocked a 9.49% surge in November – a new high since February 2014," said CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) Deputy Chief Economist Selma Hepp, adding that "buyer competition reached a new peak nationally in October and November when the ratio climbed to 0.996 – the highest level since 2008, when the data series began." Mat Ishbia, president and CEO at Pontiac, Michigan-headquartered United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC), is also expressing confidence. "I think the main trend is going to be a very, very strong mortgage and housing year across the board," he said. "Rates are very low, the economy is recovering, and will recover. Housing demand is great, millennials are buying, mortgage brokers are growing their business channel, and the education of consumers is happening. I think 2021 is going to be one of the best years in history from a mortgage perspective." Why It's Important: Ishbia's company went public last week and is the first in a growing queue of housing industry companies that are responding to the vitality of the housing market by readying for the initial public offering route. The residential brokerage Compass, the residential mortgage lender and servicer AmeriHome, and Home Point Capital Inc., the parent company of the mortgage originator and servicer Home Point Financial Corp., announced plans earlier this month to pursue IPOs. Several mortgage companies that announced plans for an IPO in late 2020 — including loanDepot, Caliber Home Loans and Finance of America — are in a holding pattern and have yet to proceed. Ishbia's concern with the housing market is not aimed at consumer confidence, but instead is centered on whether mortgage companies are able to handle the continued buyer demand. "Most of the companies that have really struggled are ones that have not invested in technology," he said. "We're in an interesting industry because nobody wants our product that we're selling. "Nobody wants a mortgage, they want the house, right? Or they want the savings. So how do you make it faster and easier? "People really have to go all-in on technology," he continued, because too many times companies in our industry spend a lot of time partnering with this vendor and kind of doing a halfway job of really investing in technology. You've got to be all-in with technology if you're going to make the process faster and easier for consumers. If you're doing that, you're going get a lot more business." And despite the pessimism that many Americans shared with LendingTree, 80% of those polled in the new survey said they still considered the American Dream to be defined by homeownership, with 45% predicting more affordable opportunities will be made available through the policies of the Biden administration. But not everyone is that optimistic: 31% of survey respondents predicted the new administration will bring fewer affordable housing options and 40% said the historically low mortgage rates that encouraged increasing home sales will begin to rise this year. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy The Fate Of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac Remains UnclearWhat Biden's Executive Order Means For Private Prison Stocks© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.