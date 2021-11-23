India plans law that will prohibit 'all private cryptocurrencies' with 'certain exceptions'

India plans to introduce, evaluate, and enforce a bill to prohibit "all private cryptocurrencies" in the country, according to a legislative agenda for the winter session.

The Indian government said Tuesday evening that it will allow "certain exceptions" to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.

The bill -- called Cryptocurrency & Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2021 -- will also create a "facilitative framework" for creation of the official digital currency for the country, the legislative agenda adds.

Lawmakers in India have been discussing risks of cryptocurrency trading, and issuing a government digital currency for over two years. But the country is yet to have a legislation to oversee the space.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several other lawmakers as well as several industry stakeholders met as recently as earlier this month to discuss the space and recent developments.

Many lawmakers expressed concerns about the nature of ads carried by cryptocurrency exchanges. A consensus was reached in that meeting that these "irresponsible advertisements", that promised wild profits to consumers by investing in crypto, were misleading youths in the nation and must be stopped, TechCrunch reported earlier.

