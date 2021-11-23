U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

India plans law that will prohibit 'all private cryptocurrencies' with 'certain exceptions'

Manish Singh
·1 min read

India plans to introduce, evaluate, and enforce a bill to prohibit "all private cryptocurrencies" in the country, according to a legislative agenda for the winter session.

The Indian government said Tuesday evening that it will allow "certain exceptions" to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.

The bill -- called Cryptocurrency & Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2021 -- will also create a "facilitative framework" for creation of the official digital currency for the country, the legislative agenda adds.

Lawmakers in India have been discussing risks of cryptocurrency trading, and issuing a government digital currency for over two years. But the country is yet to have a legislation to oversee the space.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several other lawmakers as well as several industry stakeholders met as recently as earlier this month to discuss the space and recent developments.

Many lawmakers expressed concerns about the nature of ads carried by cryptocurrency exchanges. A consensus was reached in that meeting that these "irresponsible advertisements", that promised wild profits to consumers by investing in crypto, were misleading youths in the nation and must be stopped, TechCrunch reported earlier.

This is breaking news. More to follow shortly...

  • Analysis: In Peng case, a glimpse into the machinery of Beijing's control

    Tennis star Peng Shuai's sexual assault allegation and its aftermath have brought the realities of China's censorship and secrecy around its leadership to global attention just as Beijing prepares to host the Olympics. Peng, who was not publicly heard from for nearly three weeks after alleging that former vice premier Zhang Gaoli sexually assaulted her, told International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach on Sunday by video call that she was safe and well. The Women's Tennis Association (WTA), which has led calls for an investigation into her allegations, remained unconvinced.

  • Giants fall to Buccaneers, 30-10: Here’s how Twitter reacted

    Here's how Twitter reacted to the New York Giants' 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.

  • If you’re wary, here are 3 ways to get into crypto without actually buying it

    For those investors who are cautiously curious, here are ways to gain exposure to crypto without buying it, or to lower your risk if you do.

  • Congress must clarify how the infrastructure bill will impact cryptocurrency

    The $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden last week, contains provisions that would tax cryptocurrency trades and yield the U.S. government some $2.8 billion a year. The infrastructure bill says “a brokerage” needs to keep track of these things. There’s no question that, on some level, the government is due taxes earned from cryptocurrency trading like any other investment gain -- typically at the time a person liquidates, or like a transfer of property.

  • Bitcoin Bond Plan Sends El Salvador’s Dollar Debt Diving

    (Bloomberg) -- Plans for a $1 billion Bitcoin bond in El Salvador sent the nation’s dollar-denominated bonds to an all-time low.Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanEl Salvador’s dollar denominated notes due in 2050 fell less

  • Shiba Inu Surpasses 1 Million Wallet Holders But It's Down 50% From Its Peak. Is It a Buy?

    Shiba Inu -- the underdog to Dogecoin -- is advancing in adoption but declining in price. If you buy now, don't expect huge gains.

  • Odell Beckham Jr. Said He "Can't Wait" To Welcome His First Child With Lauren Wood

    "Can't wait baby!"View Entire Post ›

  • Opinion: LeBron James will get one-game ban for dustup, but Isaiah Stewart facing a stiffer punishment

    LeBron James tried to de-escalate tension, so will likely receive a one-game ban. Isaiah Stewart's ban will be longer since he couldn't be placated.

  • Yankees trade Tyler Wade to Angels

    The Yankees announced they have traded Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

  • Moscow tells 13 mostly U.S. tech firms they must set up in Russia by 2022

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has demanded that 13 foreign and mostly U.S. technology companies be officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021 or face possible restrictions or outright bans. The demand, from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor late on Monday, gave few details of what exactly the companies were required to do and targeted some firms that already have Russian offices. Foreign social media giants with more than 500,000 daily users have been obliged to open offices in Russia since a new law took effect on July 1.

  • Social Security Isn’t Going Broke. But Prepare for Potential Benefits Cuts.

    Given some worrisome recent news about the program, clients are asking more questions. Here’s what advisors are saying.

  • Why Yandex Stock Crashed 10% Today

    Russian tech stock star Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) fell 10.2% through 3:15 p.m. ET on Monday -- and you can probably blame Russian President Vladimir Putin for that. As the English-language The Moscow Times said this morning, currently both the Russian ruble and Russian stocks are "in the red as talk of military confrontation spooks investors." For weeks, diplomats have been warning that the Russian Federation is massing troops on Ukraine's eastern border -- more than 92,000 at last count.

  • Congress loves rich dead people

    Joe Biden and the Democrats on Capitol Hill have backed away from some earlier plans to hike estate taxes on rich dead people. If these people had any nerve they wouldn’t just tinker with estate taxes. Back in the 1990s, federal estate taxes kicked in around $600,000 and the rates went up to 55%.

  • Choose a side, China tells Taiwan firms as it punishes conglomerate

    Taiwan firms operating in China need to draw a line between themselves and independence supporters, China's government said on Monday after punishing a major Taiwanese firm ostensibly for business violations. China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has heaped pressure on the island to accept Beijing's rule. It said earlier this month it would hold those who support the island's formal independence, including companies, criminally liable.

  • Turkish lira sinks 6% as Erdogan defends weak currency as competitive

    The Turkish lira sank to new depths against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, after President Tayyip Erdogan vowed his country would win an "economic war of indepedence." The lira fell to as low as 12.47 against the dollar, before pulling back to 12.08, a 6.2% drop. On Monday, Erdogan

  • Why Do Prices Keep Going Up and What’s the Cause of Inflation?

    U.S. inflation is at its highest rate in 31 years, with consumers seeing prices rise sharply for a variety of goods and services because of persistent supply and labor shortages and strong demand. Stoked by imbalances in the economy created by the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation is one of the most vexing problems facing economists and government policy makers—from Federal Reserve officials, who set interest rates, to the Biden administration and Congress. It generally results from too much demand chasing too few goods or limited services, resulting in price increases.

  • 'Continuity' means both Biden and Powell own inflation response: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

  • Erdogan’s Rate Cut Mantra Spurs Lira’s Worst Streak in 20 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The Turkish lira’s freefall is shattering all kinds of records as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s intensifying campaign for lower interest rates plunges the country deeper into crisis. Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping

  • Turkish lira in historic 15% crash after Erdogan stokes fire sale

    Turkey's lira nose-dived 15% on Tuesday in its second-worst day ever after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent sharp rate cuts, and vowed to win his "economic war of independence" despite widespread criticism and pleas to reverse course. Erdogan has applied pressure on the central bank to pivot to an aggressive easing cycle https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/erdogans-risky-experiment-heal-turkeys-economy-2021-11-23 that aims, he says, to boost exports, investment and jobs - even as inflation soars to near 20% and the currency depreciation accelerates, eating deeply into Turks' earnings. While authorities have not intervened to stem the selloff, two sources said Erdogan met with central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu on Tuesday but gave no further details.

  • Why FDA Boosters Authorization Could Be More Important for Pfizer and Moderna Than You Might Think

    Last week, the FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for boosters of the two mRNA vaccines for all adults ages 18 and older. Previously, the agency had authorized boosters only for ages 65 and up, individuals who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19, or those who work in especially risky environments.