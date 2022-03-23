U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

India Plasma Fractionation Market Size [2022-2030] worth USD 470.6 Million | exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key Prominent Players Covered in the India Plasma Fractionation Market are PlasmaGen BioSciences Pvt. Ltd. (Bangalore, India), Reliance Life Sciences (Mumbai, India), Biocon Limited (Bangalore, India), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Ahmedabad, India), Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) (Mumbai, India), VIRCHOW BIOTECH (Hyderabad, India), Fusion Healthcare (Hyderabad, India), Kedrion S.p.A (Barga, Italy), Hemarus (Hyderabad, India)

Pune, India, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The India plasma fractionation market size is anticipated to hit USD 470.6 million by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of immune-deficiency disorders and the expanding geriatric population are expected to be the key factors driving the market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “India Plasma Fractionation Market, 2022-2030”. The market size stood at USD 331.7 million in 2020 and USD 326.3 million in 2021.

Additionally, the rising emphasis of businesses in the market on strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, and expansions, is expected to amplify the market growth in the coming years.

Industry Development

  • September 2020 – Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited and Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced plans to produce hyperimmune globulins from convalescent plasma.


Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/india-plasma-fractionation-market-106442


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 CAGR

4.2%

2030 Value Projection

USD 470.6 Million

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 331.7 Million

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

80

Segments covered

Product, Application, end-Users and Geography

Growth Drivers

Low Availability of Domestic Plasma to Limit the Market Growth

Rising Prevalence of Immune-deficiency Disorders to Drive Market Growth

Hospitals & Clinics Segment to Continue Dominance During the Forecast Period


Growing Prevalence of Immune-Deficiency Disorders to Fuel Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of immune-deficiency disorders is expected to boost plasma protein adoption across India, which, in turn, is anticipated to surge the demand for plasma fractionation. Additionally, the coronavirus pandemic has struck India immensely. The high number of hospitalizations and unprecedented demand for plasma have provided significant traction to the market.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/india-plasma-fractionation-market-106442


The rising demand for coagulation factors is projected to benefit the market. Coagulation factors are proteins present in plasma that aid in bleeding disorder treatment. A large number of cases of hemophilia has been observed in recent years, and the numbers are expanding. Therefore, this is expected to magnify the India plasma fractionation market share. However, the low availability of plasma domestically may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Significantly Impact the Market

The coronavirus pandemic has stimulated the India plasma fractionation market growth. The escalating cases of coronavirus infections and their high plasma & antibodies adoption have further boosted the market development. The high demand for antibodies led major market players to adopt various strategies to cater to the unprecedented demand. For instance, in July 2021, the Indian Council of Medical Research’s Fourth National Serosurvey revealed that approximately 68% Indian population possesses antibodies against COVID-19.


Quick Buy - India Plasma Fractionation Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106442


Product, Application, and End-User are Studied

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into coagulated factors, immunoglobulins, albumin, and others. On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into pulmonology, critical care, hematology, immunology & neurology, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into research organizations, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Report Coverage-

  • It analyses the individual segments such as product, application, and end-user.

  • It showcases the latest industry developments.

  • It includes a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

  • It offers a SWOT analysis of key players in the market.

  • It highlights various strategies adopted by major market players to acquire growth.

Key Players Adopt Ingenious Growth Strategies

The market is highly fragmented and comprises limited number of businesses offering plasma fractionation in the region. The major market players, such as Reliance Life Science, VIRCHOW BIOTECH, Hemarus, and Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., held the highest market share in 2020. These players emphasize extensive research and development activities, developments in manufacturing and processes, and marketing to amplify their market presence in India. They adopt strategies such as new product launches, production capacity expansions, and others to magnify their market share.

List of Key Market Players-

  • PlasmaGen BioSciences Pvt. Ltd. (Bangalore, India)

  • Reliance Life Sciences (Mumbai, India)

  • Biocon Limited (Bangalore, India)

  • Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Ahmedabad, India)

  • Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) (Mumbai, India)

  • VIRCHOW BIOTECH (Hyderabad, India)

  • Fusion Healthcare (Hyderabad, India)

  • Kedrion S.p.A (Barga, Italy)

  • Hemarus (Hyderabad, India)


Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/india-plasma-fractionation-market-106442


Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Market Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments

    • Impact of COVID-19 on India Plasma Fractionation Market

    • Overview: Plasma Fractionation Regulations in India

    • Insights: Plasma Fractionation Production Capacity in India

    • Future Strategies of India Plasma Fractionation Companies

    • Overview: Investment Initiatives in India Plasma Fractionation Market

    • Government of India's View on Self-Sufficiency on Plasma-derived medicinal products (PDMPs)

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • India Plasma Fractionation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2030

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product

      • Albumin

      • Immunoglobulin

      • Coagulation Factors

        • Factor VIII

        • Factor IX

        • Others

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application

      • Immunology & Neurology

      • Hematology

      • Critical Care

      • Pulmonology

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End-user

      • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Research Organizations

      • Others

  • Competitive Analysis

    • India Market Share Analysis (2020)

    • Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on Availability))

      • PlasmaGen

      • Reliance Life Sciences

      • Biocon Limited

      • Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

      • Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV)

      • Hemarus

      • Kedrion S.p.A

      • Fusion Healthcare

      • VIRCHOW BIOTECH


Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/india-plasma-fractionation-market-106442


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


