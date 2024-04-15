India Predicts Above-Normal Monsoon in Boost to Economic Growth

Rajesh Kumar Singh and Pratik Parija
India forecast an above-normal monsoon this year, raising optimism that bountiful rains will spur crop output and economic growth, as well as prompt the government to ease curbs on exports of wheat, rice and sugar.

Precipitation during the June-September rainy period is likely to be 106% of a long-term average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather pattern is crucial for the world’s most-populous nation as it irrigates about half of the country’s farmland. Ample rains will not only help hundreds of millions of farmers in reaping good harvests, but also support the central bank’s effort to cool food inflation, which was at 8.5% in March.

