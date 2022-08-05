U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

India Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Nitrogen Generator Market Outlook Report 2022: Focus on Automobiles, Chemical Processing, Food and Beverages, Mining and Mineral, Pharmaceuticals, & Oil and Gas

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Nitrogen Generator Market Outlook (2021-2027): Market Forecast By Industrial and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

India Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Nitrogen Generator Market revenue size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2027.

Nitrogen generator market witnessed significant growth in 2020 on the back of growth of mining sector such as steel, iron, and cement and growing investment in infrastructure along with favorable national policies by government of India such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Skill India, Make in India, National Manufacturing Policy for various industries would be the key market driver for Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Nitrogen generator market of India. In addition to that, rising demand for package food along with rise in demand for pharmaceuticals would encourage the requirement of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) nitrogen generators in coming years.

Furthermore, on account of COVID 19 pandemic in 2020, resulted in turmoil Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) nitrogen generator growth due to the disrupted supply chain owing to lockdown measures adopted to curb the spread of the virus, which in turn led to a downfall in revenues during a pandemic.

Although, with the gradual upliftment of lockdown restrictions, sales of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) nitrogen generators began to get back on track as operations in industries and construction resumed, which led India Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) nitrogen generator market back to its growth trajectory.

The demand for Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) nitrogen generator increased owing to the growth of mining and manufacturing sectors in the country during 2017 to 2019. In addition, growth of pharmaceutical industry on account of COVID 19 pandemic proliferated demand for Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) nitrogen generators in during 2020 to 2021 and same trend is expected to follow in the coming years.

Additionally, demand from the industrial end users is expected to increase during forecast period due to rise in production capacity of various industries such as oil and gas, iron and steel, chemical processing, food and beverages, and automotive, among others in the country

Market by End User Analysis

In terms of end users, mining and minerals segment has captured 20.9% of the market revenues in 2020. Mining and mineral, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals accounted for major share in 2020 due to the rise in steel and iron production, infrastructure development, and increased demand for package food and pharmaceuticals in the country.

Key Highlights of the Report

  • Nitrogen Generator Market Overview

  • India Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Nitrogen Generator Market Outlook

  • India Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Nitrogen Generator Market Forecast

  • Historical Data and Forecast of India Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Nitrogen Generator Market Revenues and Volume, for the Period 2017-2027F.

  • Historical Market Data and Forecast of India Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Nitrogen Generator Market Revenues and Volume, By End Users, for the Period 2017-2027F.

  • Market Drivers and Restraints

  • Market Trends

  • Industry Life Cycle

  • Porter's Five Force Analysis

  • Importer List

  • Key Potential Customers List

  • Government Regulations

  • Key Potential Companies List for Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Market Opportunity Assessment

  • India Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Nitrogen Generator Market Ranking, By Companies

  • Competitive Benchmarking

  • Company Profiles

  • Key Strategic Recommendations

Company Profiles

  • Airro Engineering Company

  • Atlas Copco (India) Ltd.

  • Atmos Power PVT LTD

  • Gaztron Engineering Private Limited

  • Inox Air Products Inc.

  • Linde Engineering India Ltd. Pvt.

  • MVS Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

  • Nuberg Engineering Ltd

  • Sam Gas Projects Pvt. Ltd.

  • Trident Pneumatics Pvt Ltd.

  • Trimech Engineers Pvt Ltd

  • Universal ING.LA.Boschi Plants Private Limited

Key Attractiveness of the Report

  • COVID-19 Impact on the Market.

  • 10 Years Market Numbers.

  • Historical Data Starting from 2017 to 2020.

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Forecast Data until 2027.

  • Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

  • Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Industrial

  • Automobiles

  • Chemical Processing

  • Food and Beverages

  • Mining and Mineral

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Oil and Gas

  • Others (Paper and Pulp, Glass and Ceramic, Electronics)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zfz9el

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-pressure-swing-adsorption-psa-nitrogen-generator-market-outlook-report-2022-focus-on-automobiles-chemical-processing-food-and-beverages-mining-and-mineral-pharmaceuticals--oil-and-gas-301600748.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

