U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,237.50
    +36.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,214.00
    +289.00 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,377.25
    +85.25 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.20
    +18.90 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.33
    -3.00 (-2.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.40
    -5.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.25 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0924
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.75
    +0.52 (+1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3025
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.7870
    +0.5070 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,598.27
    -533.43 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.71
    +3.76 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

India Prime Power Diesel Genset Market Set To Generate Record Revenue of $356.3 Mn by 2030, finds P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the Indian prime power diesel genset market size is predicted to grow to $356.3 million by 2030 from an estimated $143.6 million in 2021, at a 10.6% CAGR. In the country, the highest number of generators are in commercial spaces, because offices, hotels, hospitals, shopping malls, metro and railway stations, and other such places need a constant power supply. Moreover, the growth in the number of telecom towers and data centers is propelling the installation of these systems in the commercial sector.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

In this regard, a major driver for genset sales in the country is the vast gap between power demand and supply. With a population touching 1.4 billion, India is not always able to meet the demand for electricity. As a result, even cities witness substantial power cuts, while many people in rural areas still do not have a grid connection. Therefore, with the rapid urbanization and industrialization, the demand for prime power diesel gensets is rising in the country.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-prime-power-dg-set-market/report-sample

Key Findings of India Prime Power Diesel Genset Market Report

  • Another key reason for the growth of the Indian prime power diesel genset market is the higher prices of petrol and erratic gas supply, which make diesel the preferred fuel for generators.

  • In the coming years, the sale of gensets that offer a power output of 5–75 kVA will rise the fastest in India as these variants are preferred for commercial spaces.

  • In this regard, the biggest driver for the market is infrastructure development, for which the government has allocated INR 13,750 crore in the 2021 Union Budget.

  • As a result, market players are launching newer variants and expanding their manufacturing capacities to meet the surging demand for prime and backup power via gensets.

  • However, as these systems release GHGs, the usage of gensets with two small engines instead of one large engine is picking pace. As per company claims, twin-power generators release 40% lesser CO2 than conventional gensets.

  • Uttar Pradesh accounts for the highest Indian prime power diesel genset market sales volume on account of being the most-populated state in the country. Additionally, commercial infrastructure, including telecom networks, is being rapidly enhanced here, which is driving genset sales.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a severe dent in generator sales in the country as the nationwide lockdowns drove down the demand for electricity from 1,90,198 million units in 2019 to 12,75,534 million units in 2020, as per the Ministry of Power. This also brought down the demand–supply gap from 6,566 million units to 4,871 million units from 2019 to 2020. This was because of the shutdown of most manufacturing plants and commercial centers and suspension of metro, air travel, and train services.

Browse detailed report on India Prime Power Diesel Generator Set Market Size and Growth Forecast to 2030

Therefore, major Indian prime power diesel genset market players, including Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Mahindra Powerol Ltd., Ashok Leyland Limited, VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, Escorts Limited, Cummins India Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cooper Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Greaves Cotton Limited, Kohler Power India Ltd., and Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, stepped up product launch and facility expansion activities in 2021, to make up for lost revenue.

India Prime Power Diesel Genset Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on Power Rating

  • 5 kVA–75 kVA

  • 76 kVA–375 kVA

  • 376 kVA–750 kVA

  • Above 750 kVA

Based on Application

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

  • Residential

State Analysis

  • Uttar Pradesh

  • Andhra Pradesh

  • Madhya Pradesh

  • Bihar

  • Karnataka

  • Gujarat

  • Tamil Nadu

  • Rajasthan

  • West Bengal

  • Jharkhand

  • Chhattisgarh

Browse More Related Reports

Global Diesel Generator Set Market

Diesel Generator Set Market in United States

Diesel Generator Set Market in India

Diesel Generator Set Market in Nigeria

Diesel Generator Set Market in Indonesia

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-prime-power-diesel-genset-market-set-to-generate-record-revenue-of-356-3-mn-by-2030--finds-ps-intelligence-301501598.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips China Tech Stocks Again as Concerns Pile Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The relentless selloff in Chinese technology stocks continued on Monday, as Beijing’s close relationship with Russia raised risks for mainland companies already battered by renewed regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia May Be Seeking China’s Help; Talks on TapU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks D

  • Musk says Tesla, SpaceX see significant inflation risks

    Musk in a tweet also asked about inflation rate outlook and said his companies "are not alone", retweeting an article saying the Ukraine-Russia conflict sent commodity prices to their highest levels since 2008. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been ramping up the prices of metals used in cars, from aluminum in the bodywork to palladium in catalytic converters to the high-grade nickel in electric vehicle batteries, and drivers are likely to foot the bill. Tesla's shares, which closed 5% lower at $795.35 on Friday, have lost about 25% year-to-date.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike, Covid's Return

    Russia's Ukraine invasion, a looming Fed rate hike and the return of Covid are big headwinds as the major indexes near their Feb. 24 lows.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Meta Platforms Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Oil prices extend losses ahead of Fed meeting

    Oil prices shed as much as $4 a barrel on Monday, extending last week's decline as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine were stepped up and markets braced for higher U.S. rates. Brent crude futures were last down by $3.05 or 2.7% at $109.62 a barrel at 0351 GMT on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased $3.10 or 2.8% to $106.23 a barrel.

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.

  • The world’s largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers from the war in Ukraine

    As Wall Street assesses the damage to balance sheets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world's largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers.

  • Recession Risks Are Piling Up And Investors Need to Get Ready

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after one of the worst starts to an equity trading year in history, the market upheaval might just be getting started. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against Joining NATOMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoOminous signs are piling up that m

  • 8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Colgate-Palmolive, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Applied Materials were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Now Holds $6.9 Billion of Occidental Petroleum After Recent Buys

    The buying reflects the enthusiasm of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett for Occidental Petroleum, which has staged a major recovery along with the surge in oil and natural gas prices.

  • Rivian since IPO is ‘a bad episode out of the Twilight Zone’: Wedbush's Dan Ives

    Rivian (RIVN) is losing its momentum after the electric vehicle carmaker halved its production forecast due to ongoing supply chain challenges.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • A $37 Billion U.S. Bond Fund Emerges as a Big Loser From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street starts to tally the market damage triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a big bond fund run by Franklin Resources Inc. is emerging as an early loser.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against J

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Chinese tycoon's 'big short' on nickel trips up Tsingshan's miracle growth

    Chinese tycoon Xiang Guangda has to find a way to bail his Tsingshan Holding Group out of a crisis after its bet on nickel prices backfired, fuelling more volatility in a metal essential for the electric vehicles industry. One of the world's top nickel producers faces massive losses on its short positions after prices soared over $100,000 per tonne last week and forced the London Metal Exchange to halt nickel trading. Tsingshan has to either pay off the outstanding short positions, which could be as high as $8 billion, or prove it has sufficient deliverable nickel to repay in kind.

  • Hang Seng slumps 3% over COVID lockdown worries, oil falls as Russian attacks in Ukraine intensify

    Stocks were mixed in Asia and oil prices were flat on Monday as uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation kept investors guessing about what lies ahead.

  • Norway’s Central Bank Sells Apple Stock. It Bought Nvidia, Plug Power, and NIO.

    Norges Bank trimmed its investment in iPhone maker Apple, and bought shares of chip maker Nvidia, hydrogen fuel-cell firm Plug Power, and EV maker NIO.

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX and Tesla facing significant inflation pressure

    Prices of metals used in automobiles have increased after Russia invaded Ukraine

  • Uber Has an Answer to High Gas Prices (You Won't Like It)

    Uber Technologies has come up with a temporary solution to help its drivers and couriers relieve the impact of high gasoline prices.