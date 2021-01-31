U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,714.24
    -73.14 (-1.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,982.62
    -620.78 (-2.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,070.69
    -266.46 (-2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,073.64
    -32.97 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.14
    -0.20 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.80
    +8.60 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    27.06
    +1.14 (+4.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2133
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0930
    +0.0360 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3717
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.7170
    +0.4770 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,724.44
    -1,528.25 (-4.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    691.99
    +24.35 (+3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,407.46
    -118.69 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -534.01 (-1.89%)
     

India will propose a law banning private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

India may be the next country to clamp down on existing cryptocurrencies in favor of its own. As TechCrunch reports, India’s lower house of parliament has revealed plans to introduce a law that would ban “all private cryptocurrencies” in the country, including popular ones like Bitcoin. Instead, parliament would establish a “facilitative framework” for creating an official digital money format issued through the Reserve Bank of India.

The proposed law should surface during the current parliament session.

A formal ban would be a long time in coming. India rejected cryptocurrency as legal tender in 2018 and recommended banning existing digital cash with prison sentences up to 10 years for violators. The Reserve Bank argued the currency wasn’t real as it had no physical counterpart and hadn’t been stamped. The country’s Supreme Court sided with objectors and allowed trading in 2020, but that wasn’t expected to have a lasting effect.

It wouldn’t be hard to see why India would want to ban private crypto in favor of a government solution. An official currency would give the country more control that limits foreign influence, but it would also provide the kind of stability associated with conventional money. Prices for Bitcoin and similar currencies still tend to fluctuate wildly, and they’re more prone to manipulation. In theory, India can embrace digital-only currency without some of the pitfalls.

Latest Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Loom: What To Do Before Monday's Market Open; GOP Stimulus Compromise Floated, GME Stock In Focus

    After the stock market sell-off, here's what to do ahead of Monday's open. GOP senators floated a stimulus compromise. The GME stock saga isn't over.

  • The GameStop short squeeze was 'the grand awakening': expert

    What happened this past week with GameStop, Reddit and Robinhood is a classic tale of David and Goliath, but even the pros say this time is different.

  • 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, AMD, SLV, SPY

    Stocks took another hit on Friday, as selling pressure drove the markets down toward the lows of the month. With that in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades for Monday. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 1: Apple (AAPL) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider Thursday’s post-earnings dip looked like a great trading opportunity in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shares were pulling back after six days of rallying after a great quarterly result. Furthermore, AAPL was dipping into the 10-day moving average and the previous resistance zone. Even though it failed, I still think it was a good risk/reward setup.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Regardless of what I think, shares are breaking below the 21-day moving average as I speak. If it continues lower, look for the stock to test down into the $124.50 to $127 area. There it will find the 50-day moving average, solid support from December and the 61.8% retracement. If it fails, the 100-day moving average is in play. 7 Safe Stocks to Buy for Solid Returns in Tumultuous Times On the upside, though, bulls need to see the stock reclaim its key short-term moving averages, then $138. Above the latter, and a run back toward its highs near $145 is possible. Let’s see if bulls step back in after a good quarterly result. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 2: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) also hasn’t been trading well. However, until this week, shares had done a great job of holding up above prior resistance at $87. Breaking that mark now, it will have to find its footing here at the 21-week moving average — just as it did last quarter — or risk a further decline. If it gathers its composure, we need to see a rebound back up through $87.50, then move back above its 10-week moving average. That will keep current resistance near $98 on the table and keep the current range intact. A break lower from current levels could put the $81.50 to $82 area on the table, followed by the $74 mark. The latter is prior support from the previous trading range. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 3: Silver ETF (SLV) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider Silver has been trading well over the past few days, even though it’s been somewhat sloppy this month. Still, the 50-day moving average and uptrend support (blue line) continue to hold. As long as that’s the case, it’s hard to be too bearish. On Friday, the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV) made a push toward the January highs, but ran out of steam. Near the top of the monthly range though and the SLV is setting up for a potentially strong week and month. A move over $25.74 next week would give the ETF a weekly-up and monthly-up rotation. It doesn’t need the former, but the latter would put a potential run to $27-plus in play. 7 Electric Vehicle Stocks Making Headlines As Alt-Fuels Stoke Growth Niche Without a rotation higher, investors will likely look to buy the dip down into support. Top Trades for Monday No. 4: S&P 500 ETF (SPY) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider Equities are feeling some pressure and that’s absolutely no surprise, given that many of the indices ran into the 161.8% extension. (Here’s the small caps’ run and tech’s move to the same extension). In just a few sessions, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) has already come down to the 50-day and 10-week moving averages. From here, it will be important to gauge how it responds. If bulls buy the dip, the trend remains intact. If they do that, look to see how the SPY does with the 10-day and 21-day moving averages. Keep in mind, these marks rejected it on Thursday. If we break Friday’s low and can’t reclaim it, we may need to test down into the $365 area, followed by the September high retest and the 100-day moving average. On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell held a long position in AAPL. Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. The post 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, AMD, SLV, SPY appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • After GME, Dogecoin and Bitcoin, Chinese Traders Are Betting What Will Pump Next

    For Chinese investors, including Justin Sun, FOMO has surpassed fear of losing money.

  • 10 Short Squeeze Candidates Under $10

    The movement of retail traders against hedge funds has caused several stocks to spike. Many of the top movers have been stocks that have a high percentage of their floated shares short, causing what’s known as a short squeeze. Among the other themes of the high-flying stocks is that many of them started trading under $10 before their run-ups. AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) and Express Inc (NYSE: EXPR) were all stocks that were under $10 and saw huge increases. Related Link: AMC, National Beverage And 8 More Heavily-Shorted Stocks To Watch Here are 10 stocks that trade under $10 with large short percentages that could be short squeeze candidates: Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) is a biotechnology company. Currently, 42% of the float is short. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) is a medical technology company; 34% of its float is traded short. VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) develops vaccines for adults, children and newborns; 20% percent of the float is short. Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) sells intimate, swimwear and apparel, and 33% of its float is short. Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) is a biotechnology company; 35% of its float is short. Opko Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is a pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, with 26% of its float short. Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) is a generics pharmaceutical company; 25% of its float is short. Dyanvax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is a biotechnology company that is seeing 24% of its float traded short. United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE: UMC) is a semiconductor company that makes products for companies like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX). The company is seeing 21% of its float traded short. TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) is a pharmaceutical company targeting women, and 25% of its float is short. (Photo: Omar Eduardo, Flickr) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRobinhood Expands Trading Restrictions To 50 Stocks, Including GameStop, General Motors, Starbucks, Several SPACsStock Wars: AMC Entertainment Vs. Cinemark© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Your next stimulus check: Biden's $1,400 payments face big votes this week

    Democrats who run Congress will try to fast-track new aid. When might you get more cash?

  • Best Dividend Stocks For 2021: Four Strong-Yield Stocks Beating The S&P 500

    The best dividend stocks give a powerful boost to income and retirement portfolios. These stocks offer both solid yields and strong performance.

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Will Eventually Ride Much Higher

    Those who are bearish on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) — including the many people who are short-selling the name — continue to vastly underestimate how much money the company can make. That’s because BlackBerry’s cybersecurity business is bolstering BB stock, with more upside on the horizon from connected vehicles and more. Basically, cybersecurity threats are becoming more prevalent as we advance technologically and this company stands to gain. Source: Shutterstock More specifically, the BlackBerry naysayers have failed to take into account the strength of the company’s security products like Spark. And that’s not all — BlackBerry also has a very large payment in-store, which it’s likely to receive soon from social media giant Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). So, here’s why BlackBerry will climb much higher in the future.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips BB Stock and Connected Cars As I’ve noted before, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) embraced “the monetization of connected cars” this past November. Specifically, bank analyst Adam Jonas stated that “Tesla is on the verge of a profound model shift from selling cars to generating high margin, recurring software and services revenue […] [from] infotainment and performance upgrades.” But instead of focusing on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the connected car space, I’d like to zero in on BB stock. 7 Safe Stocks to Buy for Solid Returns in Tumultuous Times Back in January 2018, I thought BlackBerry could make money by selling subscriptions through driverless cars. At the time, I wrote that it could sell “ads, data, extra security features, and apps” in the space. Now I believe that prospect is even more possible. The company can — through its highly secure QNX operating system (OS) — ultimately sell such products and services to the owners of all connected vehicles. Years ago, I noted something else, too: “BlackBerry can sell data that it obtains from consumers who use its self-driving operating system.” Now in 2021, the idea of collecting and selling data from drivers has become mainstream. Even the notion of selling extra car security features has been raised. In fact, only the thought of selling tracking systems and ads is less prevalent now. However, I still believe that the company will be able to sell such products. What BlackBerry Sells One way to think about BlackBerry’s situation in connected cars is to compare it to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Of course, that company sells operating systems for computers. But just as Microsoft has made money from software sales, BB can profit from selling OSs for our increasingly tech-advanced vehicles. Sound odd? Well, Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) decision to work alongside the company to “develop and market BlackBerry’s Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform” validates these offerings even further. Even Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has gotten in on BlackBerry’s technology, opening up BB’s ability to meaningfully penetrate the Chinese auto market. Meanwhile, QNX has also been installed in other spaces, including applications in aerospace and defense, medical devices and “industrial automation.” With devices of all sorts now being connected to the internet, the number of endpoints that need the security BB provides will likely skyrocket. Spark Will Jump Start Revenue, Facebook Will Pay Clearly, BlackBerry’s upside is not limited to the connected car space alone. To that end, in May 2020, the company announced Spark Suites. This new security product will provide companies and governments with “a range of tailored cybersecurity and endpoint management options.” More specifically, BlackBerry has integrated “endpoint management, user authentication, and application and data encryption” from its original systems with “artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automation for improved cyber threat prevention and remediation.” Altogether, this new product is a comprehensive and competitive development. Because of that, I believe that the strength of Spark will be able to meaningfully lift the company’s financial results over time. But that’s not the only boon for BB stock. On. Jan. 15, BlackBerry also announced that it had settled its patent-infringement lawsuit with Facebook. The dispute involves patents on messaging technologies, which are quite vital to FB’s huge business. As a result of the settlement, I expect BlackBerry to receive a large, multi-billion dollar payment from the social media giant. That’s sure to greatly boost BB stock, too. Bottom Line It’s true — right now, BlackBerry’s shares are very volatile. Why? The Reddit stock forum, Wall Street Bets (WSB), recently targeted it alongside other names in a massive short squeeze. That situation could continue for some time. But I’m convinced that BB stock will climb much higher over the long term. Given these points, I recommend that long-haul growth investors buy shares of BlackBerry now. Investors should also be prepared to buy roughly the same number of shares again if BB pulls back meaningfully in the near-term. On the date of publication, Larry Ramer held a long position in BB. Larry has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 13 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Among his highly successful contrarian picks have been solar stocks, Roku, and Snap. You can reach him on StockTwits at @larryramer. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. The post Why BlackBerry Stock Will Eventually Ride Much Higher appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Gold Churns but Silver (Finally) Returns!

    Already one trading month of 2021 has been burned, therein the price of Gold having mostly been churned. In settling out the week yesterday (Friday) at 1850, ’twas not only the sixth consecutive trading day during which such price traded, but so it has done in 13 of the past 15 trading days.

  • What minimum-wage increases did to McDonald’s restaurants — and their employees

    A Princeton economist looked at the impacts of wage increases over five years at U.S. McDonald's fast-food restaurants.

  • Best Tech Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now: 5 Growth Stocks Leading The Stock Market

    The best tech stocks to buy and watch are strong price performers with healthy fundamentals, thanks to a new product or service that's driving growth.

  • Reddit and Robinhood gamified the stock market, and it’s going to end badly

    The power balance in the stock market changed when Robinhood and other brokerages realized could make money by selling access to their users' lack of information.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Weather the Volatility

    Volatility is back on the menu. Last week brought January’s trading to a close in what amounted to the stock market’s worst month since October. The GameStop saga hogged the headlines as the retail buying frenzy for names with high short interest raised the possibility the market might be exhibiting bubble behavior. Add into the mix the slow rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and the fear of a delayed return to normalcy, and once again, uncertainty is engulfing Wall Street. The key to success in this environment is really the same as in ‘normal’ times. Look for stocks with sound fundamentals and a history of success. Yes, past performance is no guarantee of future returns, but a history of share price growth is a good indicator. After all, growth stocks are growing for a reason. We’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on three such growth stocks that have shown sustained gains over the past year – gains of 120% or more. And even better, for investors seeing a growth profile, Wall Street’s analysts see continued growth ahead. Hyrecar, Inc. (HYRE) The gig economy has exploded in recent years, connecting people with skills to people with needs. Hyrecar fills a gap for car-less drivers, connecting car owners with idle vehicles to gig drivers (think Uber and Lyft) who need a vehicle. The Hyrecar service allows drivers to rent time in these vehicles, earning money from their transport or delivery routes while the car’s owner earns a passive income from the rental fee. Hyrecar operates on the peer-to-peer model, and is available to subscribers as an online platform or a mobile app. In the past year 12 months, the company’s shares have boomed. HYRE is up 228% in that time, riding especially high as economies opened up in 2H20. To put some numbers on the company’s gains, revenue increased from $3.7 million in 3Q19 to $6.8 million in 3Q20 (the last reported quarter), a year-over-year gain of 83%. While Hyrecar currently runs a net loss – like many tech-oriented startups – that loss has moderated over the course of 2020. In 3Q19, EPS was negative 24 cents; in 3Q20, that had improved to negative 10 cents. In January 2021, the company announced partnerships with AmeriDrive Holdings, an automotive fleet manager, and Cogent Bank’s Specialty Lending Unit to increase the pool of available vehicles. The expected surge in vehicle availability has analysts bullish on Hyrecar. “New strategic partnerships involving HYRE and four key players, including AmeriDrive Holdings (private) and Cogent Bank (private), aims to more than double the vehicle supply on HYRE’s platform in the next 12-18 months… We view the announcement as a significant win for HYRE, which we believe creates a massive opportunity for HYRE to increase average active rentals to ~9,000 per day vs. ~2,800 in 2021,” Maxim analyst Jack Vander Aarde noted. In line with this upbeat outlook, the 5-star analyst puts a Buy rating on HYRE along with an $18 price target. At that level, his target predicts an 82% upside in the coming year. (To watch Vander Aarde’s track record, click here) Over the past 3 months, only two other analysts have thrown the hat in with a view on the carsharing services player. The two additional Buy ratings provide HYRE with a Strong Buy consensus rating. With an average price target of $15.67, investors stand to take home a 59% gain, should the target be met over the next 12 months. (See HYRE stock analysis on TipRanks) Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Next up, Alpha and Omega, is a semiconductor maker with a wide portfolio of chipsets specifically designed for the power control requirements of advanced electronic devices. AOSL’s chips are found in a range of common devices, including flat-screen TVs, LED lighting, portable PCs, smart phones – and the power supply units for these products. In the fiscal 1Q21, the company reported $151.6 million in revenue, for a 28% year-over-year increase. Earnings, which had been negative prior to the fiscal Q1 report, turned positive with an EPS of 36 cents. The gain bodes well for the company’s performance, now that the pandemic crisis is starting to recede. The second fiscal quarter results will be published on Thursday, February 4. Alpha and Omega’s stock performance is also picking up, with shares rising 123% over the past 12 months. Growth like this is sure to attract attention, and it has. 5-star analyst Craig Ellis of B. Riley Securities, noted, “Comms YE 5G smartphone unit strength lends an upside bias, and we like CY21’s 2x YY growth potential... In Consumer, healthy next-gen gaming console uptake has follow-on product and design-in opportunities. So, we believe Comms, Compute, and Consumer end markets are performing quite well… We expect above-industry AOSL growth…" To this end, Ellis rates AOSL a Buy along with a $40 price target. This figure implies ~40% upside from current levels. (To watch Ellis’ track record, click here) Though not many have weighed in with an opinion on AOSL in the last 3 months, those who have are singing its praises. Overall, two analysts rate the semiconductor maker a Buy and the average price target of $37.50 implies ~30% upside for the upcoming year. (See AOSL stock analysis on TipRanks) Lands’ End (LE) The retail landscape has been shifting dramatically in recent years, and many venerable names have fallen by the wayside. Some, however, have survived. Lands’ End, founded almost 60 years ago, has built a reputation for quality in the clothing, footwear, and home décor niche. The company brought in $1.45 billion for its fiscal year 2019, the last with full numbers available. From the 2020 numbers that have been published, it looks like Lands’ End is on track for steady growth. It posted year-over-year revenue gains in both Q2 and Q3 of 2020, indicating a quick recovery from the COVID crisis. The Q3 revenue was $360 million, up 5.8% from 3Q19 – and up an even more impressive 15% from 2Q20. Meanwhile, the company has revised its Q4 guidance upward. Revenue is expected between $528 million and $533 million, up 4% at the midpoint. EPS is expected between 54 cents and 58 cents, for a 19% midpoint increase. Solid revenues through a difficult year have powered strong share appreciation. LE stock has gained a robust 126% over the past 52 weeks. Covering this stock for Craig-Hallum, analyst Alex Fuhrman writes, “Lands’ End defied expectations in 2020 and is well positioned to grow in 2021 and beyond. The company proved its ability to execute in all environments as well as the strength of its branded e-commerce channel, which has grown more than 20% y/y over the past two reported quarters… we envision continued e-commerce growth, as 2020’s growth was likely the result of market share gains from brick-and-mortar foes rather than 'pantry loading,' while the retail and uniforms channels have potential for substantial growth ahead.” Unsurprisingly, Fuhrman rates the stock a Buy, and his price target, at $35, implies ~27% growth potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Fuhrman’s track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and LE is one of those. Fuhrman's is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See LE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 10 Ways to Reduce Your 401(k) Taxes

    How you take a 401(k) distribution can greatly impact your taxes. Read about 10 ways to help reduce the taxes you pay on 401(k) withdrawals.

  • Bitcoin Next Week: Levels and Patterns to Watch

    There were three major events that supercharged the uptrend of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The FOMC statement played a key role as after the release safe-haven assets gained against the US Dollar, the other two are Ilon Musk and his Twitter account bio and a new wave of Wall Street threat also referred to as Reddittors.

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Roundtable Picks, Quantumscape, Commodities And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story explains why the online renegades that took the investing world by storm are just getting started. Other featured articles offer Barron's Roundtable stock picks for 2021, examine how retail has changed over the past century and ponder what's ahead for the markets in February. Also, the prospects for an EV battery maker, infrastructure stocks, commodities and more. Cover story "The GameStop Revolt Has Just Begun" by Avi Salzman and Connor Smith discusses how a band of online renegades took the investing world by storm. Investors can ignore some of the silliness surrounding AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NYSE: BBBY), GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and others, says the article, but the market may never be the same. Lauren R. Rublin's "Roundtable: 22 Ways to Invest in the Future" features the favorite stock picks for 2021 from Barron's Roundtable members. See why those recommendations include Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM), Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) and Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD). In "Commodities Are Starting to Rally. Play It With These Stocks and Funds," Andrew Bary makes the case that energy, metals and agriculture are poised to gain as global economies reopen and inflation stirs. Time to take a look at Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) or Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM)? Lithium-ion battery maker Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS) has a pioneering battery technology. So says "EV Battery Start-Up QuantumScape Is Driven Solely by Promise" by Al Root. What it will not have for five years is much revenue, and yet the share price has risen well more than 300% since August. In Kenneth G. Pringle's "From Dry Goods to Dot-Coms, How Shopping Has Changed Over the Past Century," the focus is on how the arrival of nationwide chains and department stores in the early 1900s changed the nature of shopping in America and the landscape of its communities, much as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is doing now. "As GameStop and the Little Guys Soar, Big Tech Gets Forgotten" by Eric J. Savitz points out that earnings from Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) confirmed their dominance. Still, market reaction suggests that there is some concern about these stocks. See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Netflix, Starbucks And More Infrastructure, including utilities, toll roads, airports and renewable energy, can offer some nice yields if investors look in the right places, according to Lawrence C. Strauss's "Infrastructure Stocks and Funds Offer Solid Dividend Yields. Here's Where to Look." Is Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE: CCI) worth a look? How about NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE)? In "Investors Who Own Blacklisted Chinese Stocks May Be in Limbo," Reshma Kapadia examines the options that smaller investors with American depositary receipts of blacklisted Chinese companies have as they try to divest their shares. Ben Levisohn's "It's Been a Rough January. Get Ready for an Even Worse February" says that this was supposed to be the Teflon stock market, able to absorb political turmoil, a resurgent virus and mediocre data to keep on rising. Then Reddit came along. What's next for the likes of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)? Also in this week's Barron's: The surge in volatility as a warning sign for small investors Why investors are happy with Biden's patience on China After GameStop and WallStreetBets, the new rules for stock trading How investors can play a Reddit-driven market How small-cap fund managers are navigating the GameStop mess Whether more COVID-19 manufacturing partnerships are imminent Looking for a turnaround in gold's lackluster prices Whether it is time for climate risk disclosures Why fixing the wealth gap isn't one challenge but many interconnected ones Women making waves in the spirits world At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. Photo by M. B. M. on Unsplash. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBenzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Netflix, Starbucks And MoreNotable Insider Buys Seen In The Past Week: Green Brick, Intel, Teledyne And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • After 10 Years of Underperformance, Commodities Are Set to Boom. Here’s How to Play the Rally.

    Commodities are starting to revive after a 10-year bear market. The recovery in commodity prices, Goldman Sachs analysts say, “will actually be the beginning of a much longer structural bull market” that could rival that of the 1970s, when gold rose 25-fold, and the mid to late 2000s, when oil peaked at over $140 a barrel. Global economies look poised to revive in the second half of 2021 as pandemic restrictions ease.

  • The Reddit Army Bailout: Desperate Companies Get New Lifelines

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the kind of rescue that the most indebted companies in America can only dream of: a fresh injection of cash that doesn’t hurt their already depressed stock price or load even more costly debt onto their balance sheet.Yet thanks to the army of day traders who use Reddit to tout and bid up out-of-favor stocks and squeeze short sellers, firms such as American Airlines Group Inc. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. have found themselves on the receiving end of just such a lifeline.Both took steps over the past week to sell hundreds of millions of dollars worth of shares and secure much-needed liquidity. Besides the companies themselves, there’s perhaps no bigger winner from the massive stroke of good fortune than their creditors. Just weeks ago many were staring at the possibility of significant losses as pandemic-fueled slumps had traders betting up the odds of default. Now the companies are suddenly in a position to raise fresh piles of cash to weather the storm, and could even use the funds to start paying down debt.“We certainly didn’t have a row for ‘surprise equity offering’ in our AMC model,” said Bill Housey, a senior portfolio manager at First Trust Advisors, who used to own AMC debt but fully sold out of his position in recent days. “Companies that were otherwise facing real financial challenges are finding an unexpected source of capital.”American Airlines declined to comment on their share sale beyond a Friday regulatory filing, while AMC didn’t respond to requests seeking comment.It’s no coincidence that some of the most troubled borrowers are now the ones benefiting the most from the retail-driven rallies. Their huge debt loads, combined with the devastating impact that Covid-19 has had on their ability to generate revenue, were among the reasons their stocks were so heavily shorted in the first place.American Airlines revealed plans on Friday to sell as much as $1.1 billion of stock through what is known as an at-the-market program, which allows companies to issue additional shares at market prices. The announcement came after their stock was up as much as 38% at its peak last week.Just a couple days earlier, AMC said it had raised more than $300 million through a similar program. Investment firm Silver Lake, one of the company’s main creditors, also seized on AMC’s surge to convert $600 million of bonds into equity, before selling the shares in the open market for a gain of over $100 million.The movie theater operator, whose stock soared 278% last week, is considering additional share sales, Bloomberg previously reported.Facing pressure to address the recent moves, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday said it’s evaluating the “extreme price volatility” of certain stocks and is working to identify potential wrongdoing. It added that companies “must ensure compliance with federal securities laws for any contemplated offers or sales of their own securities.”Most companies benefiting from the surge in their stock prices should consider taking similar steps, especially if they face near-term debt maturities or have liquidity challenges, according to Lloyd Sprung, head of debt advisory and restructuring at UBS Investment Bank.“They can use the cash to pay down debt, selectively fund open-market debt repurchases, tenders or targeted exchange offers,” he said.American Airlines, the most indebted major U.S. carrier, paid 11.75% in June to raise $2.5 billion via the bond market, and resorted to equity offerings and convertible notes to raise billions of dollars of additional liquidity.AMC, for its part, earlier this month secured a 400 million pound ($547 million) loan tied to its Odeon Cinemas unit that pays a rate of 10.75% in the first year before climbing to 11.25%. The deal is part of the $917 million the company has assembled since mid-December as it tries to stay solvent until vaccines bring back moviegoers.After rallying the past four days, American Airlines’ 5% unsecured notes due June 2022 now yield less than 1,000 basis points more than similar-maturity Treasuries for the first time since March 2020. AMC’s benchmark 12% bonds due 2026, meanwhile, have climbed from about 22 cents on the dollar at year-end to 74 cents on Friday, though they still yield over 18%.Traders are now keeping their eyes on other Reddit picks, such as GameStop Corp., Express Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., and Naked Brand Group Ltd., for potential stock sales after shares further extended run-ups on Friday.“It’s just so fortuitous,” said First Trust’s Housey. “While the trades may have hurt the shorts, in many names they helped the creditors.”(Updates with SEC statement in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is GM Stock A Buy? General Motors Has 380% Upside, Analyst Says

    GM stock is off its high, but just got big validation for its EV and AV progress from Morgan Stanley. Is General Motors stock a buy?

  • The Upcoming Catalyst That Could Move Chinese EV Stocks Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto

    Chinese electric vehicle stocks have seen some moderation in momentum in recent sessions. One upcoming catalyst could lift the stocks out of this lackluster phase: the January delivery numbers that are due next week. Finding The Sweet Spot In China's EV Market: China is a hot EV market, both from the perspective of the addressable market opportunity and supply. "China is a greenfield EV market opportunity for many well positioned auto players as we believe overall EV sales can potentially double in the region over the next few years given the pent-up demand for EV vehicles from customers across all price points," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note. Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Feng estimates EV penetration, including battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, will increase from 5% in 2020 to 20% in 2025, 53% in 2035 and 80% in 2050. Xu Haidong, the deputy chief engineer of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said in a summit late last year that China's EV sales might reach 1.8 million units in 2021 — up 40% from a year earlier — thanks to stable economic growth, continuous stimulus policies on vehicle consumption and sales promotions by manufacturers. Yet the supply side is crowded with homegrown startups, international pure-play EV company Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and traditional automakers all vying for a piece of cake. Among the players in China, the standouts include Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE: XPEV), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) and WM Motors, backed by both Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and technology conglomerate Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC: TCEHY). Deutsche Bank Securities analyst Edison Yu said the firms are collectively the "Fab Four" of the China EV market. Nio On Record Streak: Nio, which has a premium positioning in the China EV market, has been reporting record delivery numbers of late. After the COVID-19 pandemic affected sales in the first two months of 2020, the company acquitted itself credibly through a series of innovative measures and technological enhancements. The company ended 2020 on a high, having delivered a record 43,728 vehicles for the year. It has been churning out record monthly numbers since August 2020. In December, Nio delivered a record 7,007 vehicles, comprising 2,009 ES8s, 2,493 ES6s, and 2,505 of the company's newly launched EC6s. Deliveries are sitting at a not-so-robust pace of 1,598 in January 2020. Given that Nio announced it would make good the reduction in government subsidies for vehicles purchased through Jan. 10 and a limited period zero down payment option, the pace of sales will likely have accelerated further. Nio's battery-as-a-service scheme has already begun to show a positive impact on sales. Related Link: Nio Analyst Sees Meaningful Tailwinds For EV Brand's Sales Volume Xpeng Makes The Right Noises: Xpeng, which listed its ADSs on the NYSE in late August, has also joined the party. "XPeng is well positioned to take market share in the mid-tier and lower premium market, delivering a tech-centric 'smart' experience through pushing the limits of its ADAS features and cockpit user interface functionality, especially in voice recognition," Deutsche Bank's Yu said in a note. Xpeng — which sells the G3, an EV SUV and the P7, an all-electric sedan — is expected to launch a new sedan with lidar technology this year. Earlier this week, the company launched a major over-the-air upgrade for its P7 sedan customers in China, delivering a new version of XPeng's operating system, Xmart OS 2.5.0. In December, Xpeng delivered a record number of 5,700 vehicles, a 326% increase year-over-year and a 35% increase month-over-month. For the year, the company delivered a total of 27,041 vehicles, a 112% increase year-over-year. Li Auto's Robust Performance: Li Auto also turned in a stellar December performance, with deliveries of 6,126 Li ONEs in December and 14,464 units for 2020. The monthly performance represented increases of 31.9% month-over-month and 529.6% year-over-year. Chinese EV Stock Performance: Nio shares ran up to record highs of $66.99 Jan. 11, reacting to the Nio Day event held Jan. 9. Since then, the stock has pulled back. Xpeng, meanwhile, peaked at $74.49 Dec. 24 before pulling back. After moving roughly sideways thereafter, the stock has staged a comeback in recent sessions. Li Auto is witnessing a lean patch after it hit an all-time high of $47.70, also on Dec. 24. The upcoming week's delivery numbers and the imminent fourth-quarter results could be the key to determine which way the stocks are headed. Photo courtesy of Nio. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBreaking Down Novavax's Coronavirus Vaccine Data: 2 Analyst TakesJohnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Data: What You Need to Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.