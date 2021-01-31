India will propose a law banning private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin

TipRanks

Volatility is back on the menu. Last week brought January’s trading to a close in what amounted to the stock market’s worst month since October. The GameStop saga hogged the headlines as the retail buying frenzy for names with high short interest raised the possibility the market might be exhibiting bubble behavior. Add into the mix the slow rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and the fear of a delayed return to normalcy, and once again, uncertainty is engulfing Wall Street. The key to success in this environment is really the same as in ‘normal’ times. Look for stocks with sound fundamentals and a history of success. Yes, past performance is no guarantee of future returns, but a history of share price growth is a good indicator. After all, growth stocks are growing for a reason. We’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on three such growth stocks that have shown sustained gains over the past year – gains of 120% or more. And even better, for investors seeing a growth profile, Wall Street’s analysts see continued growth ahead. Hyrecar, Inc. (HYRE) The gig economy has exploded in recent years, connecting people with skills to people with needs. Hyrecar fills a gap for car-less drivers, connecting car owners with idle vehicles to gig drivers (think Uber and Lyft) who need a vehicle. The Hyrecar service allows drivers to rent time in these vehicles, earning money from their transport or delivery routes while the car’s owner earns a passive income from the rental fee. Hyrecar operates on the peer-to-peer model, and is available to subscribers as an online platform or a mobile app. In the past year 12 months, the company’s shares have boomed. HYRE is up 228% in that time, riding especially high as economies opened up in 2H20. To put some numbers on the company’s gains, revenue increased from $3.7 million in 3Q19 to $6.8 million in 3Q20 (the last reported quarter), a year-over-year gain of 83%. While Hyrecar currently runs a net loss – like many tech-oriented startups – that loss has moderated over the course of 2020. In 3Q19, EPS was negative 24 cents; in 3Q20, that had improved to negative 10 cents. In January 2021, the company announced partnerships with AmeriDrive Holdings, an automotive fleet manager, and Cogent Bank’s Specialty Lending Unit to increase the pool of available vehicles. The expected surge in vehicle availability has analysts bullish on Hyrecar. “New strategic partnerships involving HYRE and four key players, including AmeriDrive Holdings (private) and Cogent Bank (private), aims to more than double the vehicle supply on HYRE’s platform in the next 12-18 months… We view the announcement as a significant win for HYRE, which we believe creates a massive opportunity for HYRE to increase average active rentals to ~9,000 per day vs. ~2,800 in 2021,” Maxim analyst Jack Vander Aarde noted. In line with this upbeat outlook, the 5-star analyst puts a Buy rating on HYRE along with an $18 price target. At that level, his target predicts an 82% upside in the coming year. (To watch Vander Aarde’s track record, click here) Over the past 3 months, only two other analysts have thrown the hat in with a view on the carsharing services player. The two additional Buy ratings provide HYRE with a Strong Buy consensus rating. With an average price target of $15.67, investors stand to take home a 59% gain, should the target be met over the next 12 months. (See HYRE stock analysis on TipRanks) Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Next up, Alpha and Omega, is a semiconductor maker with a wide portfolio of chipsets specifically designed for the power control requirements of advanced electronic devices. AOSL’s chips are found in a range of common devices, including flat-screen TVs, LED lighting, portable PCs, smart phones – and the power supply units for these products. In the fiscal 1Q21, the company reported $151.6 million in revenue, for a 28% year-over-year increase. Earnings, which had been negative prior to the fiscal Q1 report, turned positive with an EPS of 36 cents. The gain bodes well for the company’s performance, now that the pandemic crisis is starting to recede. The second fiscal quarter results will be published on Thursday, February 4. Alpha and Omega’s stock performance is also picking up, with shares rising 123% over the past 12 months. Growth like this is sure to attract attention, and it has. 5-star analyst Craig Ellis of B. Riley Securities, noted, “Comms YE 5G smartphone unit strength lends an upside bias, and we like CY21’s 2x YY growth potential... In Consumer, healthy next-gen gaming console uptake has follow-on product and design-in opportunities. So, we believe Comms, Compute, and Consumer end markets are performing quite well… We expect above-industry AOSL growth…" To this end, Ellis rates AOSL a Buy along with a $40 price target. This figure implies ~40% upside from current levels. (To watch Ellis’ track record, click here) Though not many have weighed in with an opinion on AOSL in the last 3 months, those who have are singing its praises. Overall, two analysts rate the semiconductor maker a Buy and the average price target of $37.50 implies ~30% upside for the upcoming year. (See AOSL stock analysis on TipRanks) Lands’ End (LE) The retail landscape has been shifting dramatically in recent years, and many venerable names have fallen by the wayside. Some, however, have survived. Lands’ End, founded almost 60 years ago, has built a reputation for quality in the clothing, footwear, and home décor niche. The company brought in $1.45 billion for its fiscal year 2019, the last with full numbers available. From the 2020 numbers that have been published, it looks like Lands’ End is on track for steady growth. It posted year-over-year revenue gains in both Q2 and Q3 of 2020, indicating a quick recovery from the COVID crisis. The Q3 revenue was $360 million, up 5.8% from 3Q19 – and up an even more impressive 15% from 2Q20. Meanwhile, the company has revised its Q4 guidance upward. Revenue is expected between $528 million and $533 million, up 4% at the midpoint. EPS is expected between 54 cents and 58 cents, for a 19% midpoint increase. Solid revenues through a difficult year have powered strong share appreciation. LE stock has gained a robust 126% over the past 52 weeks. Covering this stock for Craig-Hallum, analyst Alex Fuhrman writes, “Lands’ End defied expectations in 2020 and is well positioned to grow in 2021 and beyond. The company proved its ability to execute in all environments as well as the strength of its branded e-commerce channel, which has grown more than 20% y/y over the past two reported quarters… we envision continued e-commerce growth, as 2020’s growth was likely the result of market share gains from brick-and-mortar foes rather than 'pantry loading,' while the retail and uniforms channels have potential for substantial growth ahead.” Unsurprisingly, Fuhrman rates the stock a Buy, and his price target, at $35, implies ~27% growth potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Fuhrman’s track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and LE is one of those. Fuhrman's is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See LE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.