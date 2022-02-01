U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.25
    +7.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,074.00
    +77.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,942.75
    +37.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,028.30
    +3.90 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.36
    +0.21 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.10
    +7.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    +0.22 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1265
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.83
    -2.83 (-10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3472
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0010
    -0.1230 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,525.14
    +1,382.45 (+3.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.01
    +49.83 (+5.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.72
    +61.35 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

India proposes 30% tax on crypto and NFTs income

Manish Singh
·2 min read

India on Tuesday proposed launching a digital rupee by next year and a 30% tax on income from transfer of virtual digital assets such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs in one of the most remarkable tech and business-focused federal budgets presented by New Delhi.

To capture details of all crypto transactions, India also proposed a 1% tax deduction at source on payments made related to purchase of virtual assets, the nation's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Tuesday.

"No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income except cost of acquisition. Further, loss from transfer of digital asset cannot be set off against any other income," she said. "Gift of virtual digital asset is also proposed to be taxed at the hand of the recipient."

The proposal comes at a time when the purchase of cryptocurrencies and NFTs are quickly making inroads in India despite regulatory uncertainty in the nation.

Binance-owned WazirX said last month that yearly trading volume on its platform exceeded $43 billion in 2021, at an "1,735%" growth from 2020.

The rising popularity of crypto tokens has also led to the emergence of a group of startups looking to innovate in the space. Andreessen Horowitz made its maiden investment in India last year by backing cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch Kuber.

"The magnitude and frequency of these transactions have made it imperative to provide for a specific tax regime," she said.

India's central bank will also introduce a digital currency in the next financial year, she said. The nation's central bank has been testing its CBDC through a number of controlled trials for several months in the country and has been examining its impact on the banking and monetary systems.

"Introduction of a central bank digital currency will give a big boost to digital economy. Digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system," she said.

The proposals today have somewhat created more confusion among entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and the general public alike about how New Delhi plans to tackle cryptocurrencies. By introducing a tax system for crypto-related transactions, New Delhi appears to be either recognizing such virtual assets as a legal tender, or as an investor wondered aloud, "take their pound of flesh from all the action."

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

New Delhi also pledged to open up its defense’s research and development to startups, and pushed to increase the reach of internet and digital banks in rural parts of the country.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

Recommended Stories

  • India to Tax Crypto Income, Launch Central Bank Digital Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesIndia announced plans to start a digital currency and tax crypto assets, as the country keeps pace with the global move towa

  • India to Levy 30% Tax on Crypto Income, CBDC Launch in 2022-23

    India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, made the announcements in a budget speech in parliament on Tuesday.

  • India's Finance Minister says central bank to launch digital cryptocurrency

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's finance minister on Tuesday said the central bank will introduce a digital currency in the next financial year using blockchain and other supporting technology. India's central bank has voiced "serious concerns" around private cryptocurrencies on the grounds that these may cause financial instability. The Indian government has also decided to levy 30% tax, the highest tax band in the country, on income arising out of digital assets, Sitharaman said.

  • CRYPTOVERSE: Bitcoin squeezes smaller rivals to its crown

    Bitcoin is beginning to reassert its dominance over challengers to its cryptocurrency crown. The original digital coin was assailed by thousands of new "altcoin" competitors in 2021 - from solana and polkadot to litecoin and dogecoin - raising the prospect of a rapid fragmentation of the crypto market. Bitcoin's share of the $1.68 trillion crypto market has risen to about 42%, from 39% two weeks ago - the first time it has registered an increase since dropping from a peak of 46% in mid-October, according to data from CoinMarketCap which tracks 17,225 cryptocurrencies across 458 exchanges.

  • Exxon to Move Headquarters to Houston

    The oil giant will remain in Texas but consolidate operations as it reorganizes its business units.

  • Bitcoin’s Record Casts Long Shadow Over Its Recovery Odds

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s recovery from a January low of $32,970 is butting up against a trendline that has been hard to break. The trendline stems from the record high of almost $69,000 in November and now also coincides with the 20-day moving average. The world’s largest cryptocurrency will likely keep on consolidating around present levels, though “a lot of money on the sideline is ready to pounce” if risk appetite stabilizes, Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in a note. Most

  • Crypto Twitter’s Misdirected Furor Didn’t Fix the Travel Rule

    Following a community uproar, Trezor nixed plans to integrate AOPP, an open source protocol for proving wallet ownership. The rollback changed nothing and FATF’s travel rule still bedevils users.

  • Illicit NFT Activity Surges as Trading Volumes Hit New Highs

    As NFT trading volumes surge, self-policing across the NFT market place is going to be needed to avoid harsh regulatory action.

  • Exxon to Move HQ to Houston, Merge Refining and Chemicals

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. will relocate its corporate headquarters to the Houston area from suburban Dallas and combine its chemical and refining divisions in a major shake-up aimed at reducing costs. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets

  • Stock Market Extends Rally As Nasdaq Adds More Than 2%; S&P 500 Tops Key Level

    The stock market increased its gains at midday Monday, with the Nasdaq composite up more than 2%. Spotify Technology shares jumped after Joe Rogan issued an apology over his controversial Covid podcasts.

  • Citrix Is Being Bought by Elliott, Vista for $13 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management, and Vista Equity Partners agreed to acquire software maker Citrix Systems Inc. for $13 billion, marking the first big leveraged buyout of the year. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesFears Mount of Coming Wa

  • 3 Reasons You Should Buy an Estate in the Metaverse

    You don't have to buy a single lot in the metaverse. You can choose to buy one or more lots with a structure, often called an estate. Here's why that's an awesome choice.

  • BOE Hawks Signal First Back-to-Back Hikes Since 2004: Chart

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is set to deliver the first back-to-back rate rise since 2004, according to analysis of comments from policy makers by Bloomberg Economics. A decision to lift the benchmark lending rate to 0.5% could also start the unwinding of the U.K. central bank’s 895 billion pound ($1.2 trillion) asset purchase program. Still, with the BOE surprising investors after its past two meetings, there’s questions about exactly what signals officials will give about the outlook fo

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Why Roblox Stock Was Surging Today

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) were trading up 12.3% as of 1:24 p.m. ET on Monday. The only news that would impact the stock was a price target cut at Stifel. The analyst brought the near-term price target down to $110, but that is still nearly double where this top metaverse stock has been trading in the last week.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Apple’s M1 chips enable tech giant to ‘leapfrog the competition’: Analyst

    Wamsi Mohan, Bank of America senior IT hardware analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Apple is staying innovative with their product lines.

  • Why Shares of Lemonade, Upstart Holdings, and Block Jumped Today

    The share prices of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and Block (NYSE: SQ) were rising today as investors appeared to be moving back toward tech stocks, after a major sell-off in the sector earlier this month. Shares of Lemonade were up by 9.7%, Upstart had gained 12.7%, and Block was up by 8.2% as of 11:48 a.m. ET. There wasn't any company-specific news that was driving the share prices of these tech companies higher today.

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.