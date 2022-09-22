U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,809.25
    +3.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,336.00
    +54.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,708.75
    -1.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.80
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.81
    +0.87 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,677.70
    +2.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.59
    +0.11 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9867
    +0.0023 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.54
    +0.38 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1294
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7130
    -1.3230 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,095.66
    -13.31 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.43
    -2.44 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,228.12
    -9.52 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

India proposes to regulate internet communication services

0
Jagmeet Singh
·2 min read

India has proposed to regulate internet-based communication services, requiring platforms to obtain a license for operating in the world's second largest wireless market.

The Department of Telecommunications' new proposal, called Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, seeks to consolidate and update three old rules — Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and The Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Protection) Act, 1950.

The 40-page draft proposes to grant the government the ability to intercept messages beaming through internet-powered communication services in the event of "any public emergency or in the interest of the public safety." It also provides the government immunity against any lawsuit.

"No suit, prosecution or other legal proceeding shall lie against the Central Government, the State Government, the Government of a Union Territory, or any other authority under this Act or any person acting on their behalf as the case may be, for anything which is done in good faith, or intended to be done in pursuance of this Act or any rule, regulation or order made thereunder," the draft said.

The draft also asks that individuals using these licensed communications apps should not "furnish any false particulars, suppress any material information or impersonate another person".

Telecom operators in the country have long demanded regulation of apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram "to get a level-playing field" in the South Asian market. But the proliferation of WhatsApp and other chat services in India and beyond that killed the telecom industry's costly texting tariffs did not hurt consumers.

The Department of Telecommunications said it reviewed similar legislations in Australia, Singapore, Japan, European Union, the U.K. and the U.S. while preparing its draft.

The proposed guidelines, for which the ministry will seek public comments until October 20, additionally attempts to take broader steps to curb spam messages. India is one of the worst impacted nations by spam calls and texts, a fact that has allowed call screening apps such as Truecaller to make deep inroads in the nation.

The draft says that "any message offering, advertising or promoting goods, services, interest in property, business opportunity, employment opportunity or investment opportunity" must only be sent after users' prior consent. The draft also proposes a mechanism to enable users to report spam messages received and recommends one or more 'Do Not Disturb' registers to record users' consent for receiving specific promotional messages.

The draft notably comes just over a month after India concluded its $19 billion 5G spectrum. The country is expected to get 5G networks later this year.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Is Enraged

    Elon Musk is angry. The CEO of electric-vehicle market leader Tesla has never hidden his emotions from his millions of fans and admirers on social networks. The microblogging website Twitter is his favorite place to report the news of his multiple companies, deliver his opinions and, above all, fights his detractors.

  • Once-bitten markets are ignoring Putin's warnings again at their own peril

    Earlier this year, markets were complacent as Russia massed troops on the Ukraine border. Now, they're once again largely shrugging off Vladimir Putin's signal that he could be prepared to use nuclear weapons. World shares weathered an early knock to risk appetite on Wednesday after Putin mobilised more troops for Ukraine and threatened to use all of Russia's arsenal against what he called the West's "nuclear blackmail" over the war there.

  • ‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War

    KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty ImagesVladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West.“I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and the Ukrainian army as with the collective West,” Sergei Shoigu said in a televised speech, according to TASS.“At this point, we are really at war with the collective West, with NATO,” Shoigu added.Sh

  • Fed hikes interest rate 0.75 percentage point to tame inflation, and sees aggressive increases ahead. What's it mean for you?

    The Fed lifted its key interest rate 0.75 percentage point for a third straight meeting to curb inflation. But the move raises the risk of recession.

  • UN Latest: South Korean Leader Heard Insulting US Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- China defended Russia’s role in the United Nations as leaders from around the world decried the Kremlin at a session of the General Assembly for its war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest: South Korean Leader Heard

  • Putin Warns, Defense Stocks Jump; Watchdog Says Nuke Markets Poised To Surge

    The market for nuclear weapons is growing as Russia escalates its war with Ukraine and tensions rise between China, Taiwan and the U.S.

  • FTSE and European markets rise despite escalation of Ukraine conflict

    Fears of a sharp escalation of the war in Ukraine send investors diving into safe haven assets.

  • Vladimir Putin's nuclear bomb threat is aimed at London, ex-advisor rants on BBC

    Sergei Markov claimed Joe Biden, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss are ‘fully responsible or the war in Ukraine’ in an extraordinary rant on BBC Radio 4’s 'Today' Programme.

  • How Do I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Scientists at America’s top nuclear lab were recruited by China to design missiles and drones, report says

    At least 154 scientists who worked at America’s foremost national security laboratory have been recruited to design Chinese missiles, submarines and drones, a new report says.

  • Bank CEOs give testimonies in front of Congress

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova details how CEOs of some of the biggest banks are testifying before Congress on Wednesday to discuss the state of the U.S. economy.

  • Japan Moves To Support Slumping Yen In First Currency Market Intervention Since 1998

    The dollar had its biggest one-day move against the yen in more than two years Thursday as Japan moved to strengthen its currency through direct foreign exchange market intervention.

  • “Dr. Doom” Roubini Expects a ‘Long, Ugly’ Recession and Stocks Sinking 40%

    (Bloomberg) -- Economist Nouriel Roubini, who correctly predicted the 2008 financial crisis, sees a “long and ugly” recession in the US and globally occurring at the end of 2022 that could last all of 2023 and a sharp correction in the S&P 500.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wea

  • Trump Is Now Claiming He Can Declassify Documents Telepathically

    The very desperate former president went on Fox News to vent to Sean Hannity about his legal woes, and offer a new defense of his document-hoarding

  • Spain fines Delivery Hero's Glovo $78 million for hiring breaches

    MADRID/BARCELONA (Reuters) -Spain has fined Delivery Hero's local business Glovo 79 million euros ($78 million) for allegedly violating labour laws, its labour minister Yolanda Diaz said on Wednesday. Glovo said it would appeal the decision, in which the labour ministry alleged it had failed to contribute to social security and make other payments from 2018 to 2021 as it did not hire its delivery riders under formal contracts. "(Glovo) has violated fundamental labour rights and they have obstructed the work of the investigation.

  • 4 things to watch as Putin escalates in Ukraine

    Russia is losing its war in Ukraine, but desperation could make the invading power even more dangerous.

  • Goldman, Barclays, SG raise Fed rate projections

    Goldman Sachs, Barclays and a bunch of investment banks raised their estimates for U.S. policy rates on Thursday, following the Federal Reserve's 75 basis point rate rise and hawkish message the previous day. Goldman said in its note "the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) is willing to tolerate more labor market deterioration if necessary if inflation remains high." Goldman analysts also said they had expected a nod towards a slower pace of tightening in November, and were revising their forecast for rate hikes to 75 basis points (bps) in November, 50 bps in December, and 25 bps in February, for a peak funds rate of 4.5-4.75%, versus 4-4.25% previously.

  • Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

    Although Social Security checks will receive a historic boost in 2023, retirees in select states can expect a bigger nominal-dollar increase than others.

  • New York attorney general files civil fraud lawsuit against Trump and 3 of his kids

    New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday announced that she would be suing former President Donald Trump, the culmination of a three-year investigation into Trump and his business.

  • BlackRock: Underweight U.S. Treasuries

    BlackRock Investment Institute Chief APAC Strategist Ben Powell says he is underweight U.S. Treasuries and overall, he sees long-term yields moving higher. He speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".