India Proposes Tighter Rules for Dividend Payouts by Lenders

(Bloomberg) -- India proposed a set of conditions that local lenders and overseas banks operating in the country must meet before paying shareholders dividends, to overhaul two-decade old regulations.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Lenders have to meet specific capital requirements for three financial years before giving out dividends, according to a statement on the proposed rules from the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday. The banks will also have to meet other conditions, including keeping net bad loans at less than 6% of the total for the year and creating adequate provisions for impaired assets before a dividend payout, according to the RBI.

The rules will be effective for dividend declarations from the financial year starting April 2024 onwards, and RBI has sought comments on the proposed regulations by Jan. 31, according to the statement. The new proposal also covers foreign banks, who, since 2003, have been allowed to remit profits and dividends to their head offices without the RBI’s approval.

Overseas lenders who meet the new rules for capital requirements and bad loans can still remit part of their profits from Indian operations without prior approval, provided their accounts are audited, RBI said. In case of any excess remittance, the head office of the foreign bank has to “immediately make good the shortfall,” according to the rules.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.