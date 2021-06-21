U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,221.72
    +55.27 (+1.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,877.49
    +587.41 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,146.33
    +115.96 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,283.64
    +45.89 (+2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.83
    +2.19 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.30
    +14.30 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1920
    +0.0055 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4790
    +0.0290 (+2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3935
    +0.0126 (+0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2310
    +0.0810 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,454.02
    -2,270.14 (-6.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    789.42
    -60.92 (-7.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.29
    +44.82 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,010.93
    -953.15 (-3.29%)
     

India proposes tougher e-commerce rules to address 'widespread cheating' complaints

Manish Singh
·2 min read

India proposed on Monday banning flash sales on e-commerce platforms and preventing their affiliate entities from being listed as sellers as the South Asian market looks to further tighten rules that could hurt the future prospects of Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart in the world’s second largest market.

The proposal, unveiled by India’s Ministry of Consumer Affairs on Monday evening, comes at a time when brick-and-mortar retailers in India have ramped up their complaints to raise concerns about the what they allege as unfair practices employed by Amazon and Flipkart as they expand their operations in the country.

In its proposal, India’s Ministry of Consumer Affairs said that e-commerce firms should not be allowed to hold flash sales that are very popular during festive season in the country. During flash sales, which are akin to Amazon’s Prime Day, e-commerce firms see some of their biggest spikes in customer orders as brands offer heavy discounts on their products.

“Certain e-commerce entities are engaging in limiting consumer choice by indulging in ‘back to back’ or ‘flash’ sales wherein one seller selling on platform does not carry any inventory or order fulfilment capability but merely places a ‘flash or back to back’ order with another seller controlled by platform. This prevents a level playing field and ultimately limits customer choice and increases prices,” the ministry said in a statement.

As it has done with its recent IT rules, India is also proposing that e-commerce firms appoint Chief Compliance Officer, a nodal contact person for 24x7 coordination with law enforcement agencies, officers to ensure compliance to their orders and Resident Grievance Officer for redressing of the grievances of the consumers on the e-commerce platform.

"This would ensure effective compliance with the provisions of the Act and Rules and also strengthen the grievance redressal mechanism on e-commerce entities," the ministry said.

Amazon said it was reviewing the proposed policies while Flipkart had no immediate comment.

In a court hearing on Monday, a Flipkart lawyer said the company sees nothing wrong in offering to cut charges for sellers on its platform if they lower product prices.

The ministry said it is making the proposal, for which it plans to seek industry feedback over the next 15 days, after receiving “several complaints against widespread cheating and unfair trade practices being observed in e-commerce ecosystem.”

Additionally, the new proposal asks e-commerce firms to introduce a mechanism to identify goods on their platforms based on country of origin and suggest alternatives to "ensure fair opportunity to domestic goods."

The announcement comes at a time when Flipkart is in talks to raise as much as $3 billion and explore the public markets. Both Amazon and Flipkart are also the subject of an ongoing antitrust probe in India.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

