U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,831.50
    -2.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,928.00
    -8.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,798.00
    -10.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,739.10
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.80
    +0.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.60
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0222
    -0.0048 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.79
    +0.26 (+0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1946
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2810
    -0.5610 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,128.06
    +377.42 (+1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.47
    -3.55 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.17
    +111.70 (+1.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    -315.82 (-1.20%)
     

India raids Vivo offices over money laundering allegations

Ivan Mehta
·2 min read

India's anti-money laundering agency raided more than 40 offices of Chinese phone-maker Vivo across the country on Tuesday over allegations of money laundering, the latest in a series of developments illustrating the growing murky relationship between New Delhi and firms of China origin.

The Enforcement Directorate searched Vivo's offices across the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, according to local media reports.

In a statement, a Vivo spokesperson told TechCrunch that the firm was cooperating with the authorities.

"Vivo India is cooperating with the authorities to provide them with all required information. As a responsible corporate, we are committed to being fully compliant with laws in India," the spokesperson said, without elaborating details of ED's proceedings.

The ED has been seeking to investigate whether Vivo had any "significant irregularities in ownership and financial reporting” for several months, Bloomberg reported in April.

In the same month, the ED seized $725 million from Xiaomi India alleging that the company had illegally remitted money in name of royalties upon "instructions from instructions of their Chinese parent group entities."

Xiaomi refuted these charges and separately said its executive faced "physical violence" threats during the investigation, Reuters reported earlier. The company also challenged the enforcement agency's ruling in Karnataka High Court, and the decision is currently pending.

India Cellular and Electronics Association, a lobby group that represents several tech giants including Apple, Google and Amazon, in May urged New Delhi to intervene and alleged that ED lacked understanding of how royalty payments in tech business worked.

The raids follow a geopolitical tension brewing between the two nuclear-armed, neighboring nations.

India banned over 200 Chinese apps including TikTok and PUBG Mobile in mid-2020 over national security concerns shortly after a skirmish at the border between the armed forces of the two countries.

The South Asian market, which has officially never identified China in its block orders, has so far avoided any severe restrictions on Chinese smartphone makers.

Chinese smartphone makers continue to dominate the Indian market. Four of the top five manufacturers in India were Chinese in the quarter that ended in March; Xiaomi maintains the tentpole position whereas Vivo ranks fourth on the chart, according to research firm Counterpoint.

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Dives As CureVac Tees Up A Patent Suit Aimed At Its BioNTech-Partnered Covid Shot

    Pfizer stock crashed into its 50-day line Tuesday after Germany's CureVac sued its Covid vaccine partner, BioNTech, for patent infringement.

  • Laid-off Tesla workers file emergency plea, allege small severance pay

    Two laid-off Tesla workers filed an emergency motion on Tuesday to stop the electric car maker for allegedly seeking separation agreements for far less severance than legally required. As part of Tesla's ongoing layoffs, it has been asking employees to agree to release it of all claims, in exchange for a severance of just one or two weeks' pay and benefits, the motion filed with a Texas court alleges. This is a small portion of the actual severance of 60 days of pay and benefits that the employees would be entitled to under a labor law - the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, it added.

  • German drugmaker accused of stealing Covid vaccine technology

    The team behind Britain’s most-used Covid booster vaccine is being sued by a German pharmaceutical firm which has accused it of stealing the technology behind the jab.

  • Tesla's Big Problem Keeps Growing

    Black employees at Tesla ( ) said the company is not preventing racial discrimination and sued the EV automaker for intimidation and harassment, as the number of these lawsuits increases. The lawsuit includes 15 former or current employees who allege that management at the Fremont, California factory is not preventing harassment. The Black employees filed a lawsuit in California in state court in Alameda County on June 30 and said they were the targets of numerous derogatory comments, racial slurs and racially-motivated harassment at the plant.

  • A new lawsuit accuses Tesla of disability and religious discrimination at its Fremont factory

    You can add religious and disability discrimination to the list of workplace hostilities current and former Tesla Inc. workers have accused the electric vehicle maker of tolerating or fostering. In a lawsuit filed against the Texas company last week, Khalid Almousa, a former worker in the company's Fremont factory, accused the company of ignoring harassment directed at him because he's Black and a Muslim. Tesla also caused Almousa to experience a painful back injury, and the company's actions worsened that malady, he said in the suit, filed in Alameda County Superior Court.

  • CureVac Sues BioNTech Over mRNA and Covid Vaccines. Pfizer Stock Isn’t Spared.

    CureVac says its intellectual property portfolio protects multiple inventions that are considered essential to Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine.

  • CureVac files patent lawsuit in Germany against BioNTech over mRNA technology

    BERLIN (Reuters) -CureVac has filed a patent lawsuit in Germany against BioNTech over its use of mRNA technology, marking one of the first known cases of a company going to court amid the fierce competition to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus. The German-based biotech company is seeking "fair compensation" from BioNTech and two subsidiaries for infringement of its intellectual property rights, it said on Tuesday. When asked in a media call, Chief Executive Franz-Werner Haas did not rule out further legal action against BioNTech partner Pfizer or mRNA vaccine maker Moderna.

  • CureVac Files COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against BioNTech

    CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) has moved to assert its intellectual property rights, accumulated over two decades of pioneering work in mRNA technology, which contributed to COVID-19 vaccine development. CureVac has filed a lawsuit in the German Regional Court in Düsseldorf against BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and two of its subsidiaries, seeking fair compensation for infringement of a portfolio of CureVac’s intellectual property rights utilized in Comirnaty, BioNTech and Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) mRN

  • EU Lawmakers Approve Sweeping Digital Regulations

    European lawmakers approved two sweeping new pieces of digital regulation, paving the way for clashes between regulators and some of the world’s biggest tech companies over how the rules should be applied.

  • Ben & Jerry’s Sues Unilever Over Sale of Ice Cream Business in Israel

    The brand said the parent company’s decision was made without the approval of the ice cream maker’s board.

  • Ben & Jerry's sues Unilever, claims latest West Bank move risks progressive mission

    In lawsuit, Ben & Jerry's says NJ-based Unilever violated their contract when it allowed a company to sell its ice cream in occupied West Bank.

  • Nasdaq, NYSE Win Court Battle With SEC Over Market Data

    A three-judge panel found that the Securities and Exchange Commission had exceeded its authority under federal law when it issued a 2020 order overhauling the governance of data feeds.

  • After West Virginia opioid verdict, another case postponed

    A trial in a lawsuit accusing three major U.S. drug distributors of causing a health crisis throughout West Virginia was postponed Tuesday, a day after the companies prevailed in another case in the state. Attorneys who represented Cabell County and the city of Huntington on the losing end of a verdict announced in federal court Monday were granted a continuance of a trial a day later in Kanawha County Circuit Court. The trial involves more than 100 other cities and counties statewide against the same defendants: AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp.

  • Lawyers seek emergency protection for laid-off Tesla workers

    Lawyers representing two former Tesla employees who were terminated in mid-June have filed an emergency motion asking a judge to prohibit the EV automaker from forcing workers to sign releases in exchange for less severance than federal law provides. The plaintiffs, who allege that the company did not provide the 60 days of advance notice required by federal law during a recent round of layoffs, filed a motion Tuesday asking the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas “to restrict Tesla's ability to continue seeking releases from employees in exchange for one week of severance.” John Lynch and Daxton Hartsfield were let go mid-June from Tesla’s Gigafactory 2 in Sparks, Nevada, along with more than 500 other employees, according to the complaint.

  • EU lawmakers pass landmark tech rules, but enforcement a worry

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU lawmakers gave the thumbs up on Tuesday to landmark rules to rein in tech giants such as Alphabet unit Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft, but enforcement could be hampered by regulators' limited resources. In addition to the rules known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA), lawmakers also approved the Digital Services Act (DSA), which requires online platforms to do more to police the internet for illegal content. Lawmakers and EU states had reached a political deal on both rule books earlier this year, leaving some details to be ironed out.

  • Despite rebukes, Trump’s legal brigade is thriving

    Their claims were dismissed as baseless, but many attorneys have never faced discipline and have found new business as go-to MAGA lawyers.

  • U.S. judge rules in favor of 3 drug distributors in W. Va. opioid lawsuit

    A federal judge ruled in favor of three major U.S. drug distributors in a $2.5 billion lawsuit.

  • Meta sues a site cloner who allegedly scraped over 350,000 Instagram profiles

    Meta is taking legal action against two prolific data scrapers

  • Former Archegos employee sues for millions in lost pay, cites 'toxic' culture

    A former managing director at Archegos Capital Management LP has sued the private investment firm and its indicted founder Bill Hwang, claiming a loss of tens of millions of dollars when the firm collapsed, causing huge losses for banks. In a complaint filed on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, Brendan Sullivan said he was defrauded out of as much as $50 million after Archegos required him and colleagues to put at least 25% of their bonuses in its deferred compensation plan. Sullivan said the plan lost $500 million when the firm collapsed in March 2021, despite Archegos' promise that money would be safely invested only in highly liquid stocks.

  • Wimbledon star Nick Kyrgios to appear in court over alleged assault of ex-girlfriend

    The Australian is reportedly due to appear in court next month