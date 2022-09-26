U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,702.00
    -7.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,607.00
    -62.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,375.25
    -1.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,682.20
    -3.90 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.12
    -0.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,652.10
    -3.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    -0.22 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9684
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.74
    +4.39 (+16.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0761
    -0.0096 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.8460
    +0.5260 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,179.85
    +85.72 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.63
    -5.90 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.63
    -6.97 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

India is repurposing its COVID-19 contact tracing app and vaccination website

Jagmeet Singh
·1 min read

India is repurposing its COVID-19 contact-tracing app and vaccination website to address other health concerns in the South Asian country.

A senior official said Sunday that the Indian government is planning to use Aarogya Setu as the country's standalone health app.

The app will offer residents the ability to book medical checkup appointments and verify the registrations with QR codes to avoid waiting in queues at hospitals, RS Sharma, the chief executive of the National Health Authority, the body that oversees implementation of the country's flagship public health scheme, said at a public event.

Aarogya Setu, launched in 2020, has amassed over 240 million downloads, he said. The app was initially launched as a "temporary solution to a temporary problem."

Shortly after its launch, Aarogya Setu, which means "bridge to health" in Sanskrit, attracted some concerns from privacy advocates over the app's tracking of individuals. New Delhi dismissed the concerns and said at the time that the so-called flaws were implemented in the app by design. Weeks later, it open sourced the app.

The Indian government is also repurposing its COVID-19 vaccination website, CoWIN, to serve the country's universal immunization program.

The revamped site will allow individuals to locate and obtain mandatory vaccines covered by the national immunization program, including the polio drops, and attempt to help small-scale doctors use it as their health information management system, said Sharma, who previously oversaw the nation's telecom regulator.

COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network, which is commonly called CoWIN, was introduced in January last year as the Indian government's platform to keep a unified record of COVID-19 vaccination.

Recommended Stories

  • Valneva in talks with potential partner on second-gen COVID-19 vaccines

    PARIS (Reuters) -French drugmaker Valneva said on Monday it is in talks with a potential partner on producing an updated version of its COVID-19 vaccine that targets new variants of the disease, sending its shares up. Valneva has won regulatory approval in the European Union and some other countries for its first-generation vaccine, but said it has suspended manufacturing in light of low order levels. "Market expectations have been that the company would be winding down its COVID-19 vaccine activities, hence the bounce...", said Rx Securities Managing Director Samir Devani, adding that he advised investors to consider any COVID-19 activities as an upside option for the stock.

  • New iPhone’s Initial China Sales Lag Predecessor, Jefferies Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese consumers bought fewer iPhone 14 handsets in the early days of its availability than the product’s predecessor a year ago, Jefferies said in a note on Monday. Sales of Apple Inc.’s latest smartphone series in the first three days of delivery came to 987,000 units, 11% lower than comparable sales of the iPhone 13 family last year, analysts including Edison Lee wrote in the note. It’s a rare double-digit decline for the iPhone, whose sales had been the most resilient in a Ch

  • Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee ‘aware’ of White House call to rioter as ex-president facing legal peril

    House select committee will hold another public hearing on Wednesday to examine Capitol attack

  • 2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen famously said that "software is eating the world," but this year it seems more like software is eating itself. If you're looking to "buy on weakness," two software stocks that are primed to deliver long-term growth are Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM).

  • Exclusive-India's push for home-grown navigation system jolts smartphone giants

    India is pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months, worrying the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple who fear elevated costs and disruptions as the move requires hardware changes, according to two industry sources and government documents seen by Reuters. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive for self-reliance, India has over the years expanded the use of its regional navigation satellite system called NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation).

  • How Mark Zuckerberg got lost in a bizarre virtual world

    Every day, Mark Zuckerberg wakes up to a flood of bad news. “I look at my phone to get like a million messages,” he says. “It’s usually not good.”

  • Software Growth Stocks: How 2023 Guidance Plays Out Will Be Key

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Guidance for 2023 will be key for software stocks.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Long-Range Goal Of $60 Billion Buyback Re-Affirmed

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Google says shared network costs is 10-year-old idea, bad for consumers

    Alphabet unit Google on Monday rebuffed a push by European telecoms operators to get Big Tech to help fund network costs, saying it was a 10-year-old idea that was bad for consumers and that the company was already investing millions in internet infrastructure. The comments by Matt Brittin, president of EMEA business & operations at Google, come as the European Commission said it would seek feedback from the telecoms and tech industries on the issue in the coming months before making any legislative proposal. Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and other big operators have long complained about tech rivals freeriding on their networks, saying that they use a huge part of internet traffic and should contribute financially.

  • This entry-level iPad just dropped to $300: 'One charge lasts me days'

    Wait, what? Though stocked with a faster processor, better camera and more storage, this popular tablet just got a rare discount.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Is Rival Arista Networks The Better Option?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • iPhone 15 'Ultra' could replace next year's Pro Max model

    Next year’s iPhone could introduce a change to Apple’s naming convention

  • GCash, other Asian e-wallets to expand into S.Korea with Ant's Alipay+

    Ant Group said on Monday it would help four Asian e-wallets, including the Philippines' GCash and Malaysia's Touch'n Go expand into South Korea with its cross-border payment service Alipay+, as travel restrictions begin to lift across Asia. The move will allow users of e-wallets that use Alipay+, including GCash, Touch'n Go, Thailand's TrueMoney, and AlipayHK to pay at over 120,000 merchants using their local mobile payments apps when travelling in South Korea, the Chinese fintech giant said in a statement. The first batch of available merchants will include taxis, duty free shops, convenience stores, according to Ant.

  • 16 Biggest Deals at Costco in September

    Inflation is no joke. The average expenditure for groceries was $600 per month at the beginning of 2022, and now, that number is going up. Finding ways to save is crucial. Related: 10 Things You...

  • Apple Pay Later may not arrive until next year due to 'technical and engineering' setbacks

    Apple Pay Later may not arrive until next spring, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

  • Elon Musk Activating Satellite Internet As U.S. Eases Sanctions To Aid Iranian Protesters

    The Iranian government has cut off internet access for much of the country as protests have exploded across the nation over the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

  • Yes, you should monitor your remote workers – but not because you don’t trust them

    Cybercrime attacks are increasing. That’s one good reason to keep track of employees who work from home

  • Perceptron: Multilingual, laughing, Pitfall-playing and streetwise AI

    Over the past few weeks, researchers at Google have demoed an AI system, PaLI, that can perform many tasks in over 100 languages. Elsewhere, a Berlin-based group launched a project called Source+ that's designed as a way of allowing artists, including visual artists, musicians and writers, to opt into -- and out of -- allowing their work being used as training data for AI. AI systems like OpenAI's GPT-3 can generate fairly sensical text, or summarize existing text from the web, ebooks and other sources of information.

  • Musk activating Starlink satellite internet in Iran after Biden administration relaxes sanctions

    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on Friday that he is activating the company’s Starlink satellite internet service in Iran after U.S. officials eased sanctions to allow the Iranian people greater access to the internet. The Treasury Department announced the policy change earlier on Friday to let companies provide additional online services as the Iranian government has…

  • Is Now the Time to Buy These 2 Video Game Stocks?

    The industry is getting no love in 2022 but has a lot of tailwinds that are going to work in its favor over the next 10 years.